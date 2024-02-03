Music's biggest night, the Grammy Awards, is fast approaching. On February 4, members of the Recording Academy will honor their fellow members through song, dance, and shiny golden trophies. This is the 66th year of the awards, which began in 1959 on its first home, NBC. The program moved to ABC in 1971 before finding its current home on CBS in 1973. While the location of the awards has moved back and forth over the years, from California to New York and back again, this year, the awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the second time.

Like the location shakeups, the awards have also had their share of categorical changes throughout the years. In 2012, the number of categories awarded was lowered; however, they have continued to rise again and will total 94 awards at this year’s ceremony. Due to the exceptionally high number of awards and several artists performing at the show, only about ten to twelve gramophone trophies are handed out on the air. In a pre-telecast ceremony, the afternoon of the big night is when most of the actual awards are handed out to their winners. The most popular music genres, including pop, rock, rap, and country, are highlighted during the live broadcast, and the “big” categories like “Album of the Year” and “Best New Artist” are heavily featured as well. Currently, Beyoncé holds the record for most Grammy Awards with 32, while U2 holds the record with the most wins for a group with 22 awards. Here's when you can watch the Grammys and who's performing.

Where Can You Watch The 2024 Grammy Awards?

The Grammy Awards Release Date May 4, 1959 Main Genre Awards Show Seasons 66

Music's biggest night will be broadcast exclusively on CBS and Paramount+ on February 4, 2024, beginning at 8:00 pm EST and 5:00 pm PST. Make some popcorn and settle in, as the show has a predicted three-and-a-half-hour runtime.

Will the 2024 Grammy Awards Be Available on Streaming?

Image via AMC Theatres

The Grammy Awards will be available to stream live on Paramount+ for those without cable. Subscriptions for the streaming service range from $5.99 to $11.99 a month ($59.99 and $119.99 annually), depending on what's included in your streaming package.

Watch on Paramount+

Who Is Hosting the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Image via Netflix

Trevor Noah is hosting the ceremony, returning for the fourth time as emcee. Noah was the host of late-night’s The Daily Show from 2015 to 2022, when he took over for longtime host Jon Stewart. The comedian, author, and host was nominated for his own Grammy Award in 2020 for his comedy album, “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia,” and is nominated again this year for his comedy album, “Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would.” Noah is such a master at hosting the Grammys that he was nominated for an “Outstanding Variety Special (Live)” Primetime Emmy Award in 2021 and 2022 for his emcee job at the ceremony. With that track record, viewers won’t have to wonder if their host for the evening will deliver.

Who Is Performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

The Recording Academy tends to be very hush-hush about what artists will take the stage during the Grammys. Still, a few names have been released to the public, with more being announced daily. Below, we've listed some well-known artists performing at the Grammys.

Olivia Rodrigo

Image via Disney+

While the beginning of her career may have been shrouded in teen drama, Olivia Rodrigo has proven her talent as a singer/songwriter. She is not only performing at this year’s Grammy Awards but is also nominated for “Record of the Year,” “Album of the Year,” “Song of the Year,” “Best Pop Solo Performance,” “Best Pop Vocal Album,” and “Best Rock Song” for her collaboration with songwriter Daniel Nigro. Rodrigo broke onto the scene while starring in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in 2019, eventually leaving the show in season 3 to pursue her music career full-time. This led to the release of her first album, Sour, which led to seven Grammy nominations at the 2022 awards. Her current Grammy nominations follow the release of her 2023 album, GUTS.

Billie Eilish

Image via Prime Video

Billie Eilish is the youngest person (and the only woman) to ever win all “Big Four” awards (“Best New Artist,” “Record of the Year,” “Song of the Year,” and “Album of the Year”) on the same night and the first person born in the 21st century to do so. The singer/songwriter has seven Grammy wins to her name, as well as two American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and an Academy Award for her collaborating with composer Hans Zimmer on the James Bond title song No Time To Die. In addition to performing, Eilish is nominated for “Record of the Year,” “Song of the Year,” “Best Pop Solo Performance,” “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance,” “Best Song Written For Visual Media,” and “Best Music Video,” most of which are for her song, “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie.

Dua Lipa

Image via Apple TV+

Like many of us, Dua Lipa is having a “Barbie”-themed year, as her hit song, “Dance the Night Away,” from the Barbie film, is nominated for “Song of the Year” and “Best Song Written For Visual Media” at the 2024 Grammys. While she began her career in 2013, Lipa became a household name after the release of her 2020 album Future Nostalgia. Lipa has won two American Music Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, six Brit Awards, and a 2021 Grammy Award for “Best Pop Vocal Album” for Future Nostalgia.

Burna Boy

Image via GQ

Burna Boy has been nominated ten times for different Grammy Awards, winning one for "Best World Music Album" in 2021. The Nigerian singer/songwriter is heavily regarded as one of his time's most influential African artists. Burna Boy grabbed the world's attention in 2012 with his song "Like to Party," later winning "Best International Act" at the 2019 BET Awards. In 2023, Rolling Stone listed Burna Boy as 197 of the 200 greatest singers ever.

Luke Combs

Image via Rolling Stone

Country singer Luke Combs was nominated for "Best New Artist" at the 2019 Grammy Awards and has been nominated for three Grammys since, one of which is "Best Country Solo Performance," which is slated for this year's awards. Born in North Carolina, Combs was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2019, an incredibly high honor in Country music. He has collaborated with singers like Ed Sheeran and Leon Bridges, although it's unclear if Combs will have a duet partner at his performance in February.

Travis Scott

Image via Rolling Stone

Rapper Travis Scott has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards throughout his career, beginning in 2017. His album, Utopia, is nominated at the 2024 ceremony for "Best Rap Album." Scott previously won a Latin Grammy Award for "Best Short Form Music Video" in 2020 for a song he performed with Rosalía. His musical influences are Kanye West, Bon Iver, M.I.A., and Björk, and his musical style has been described as "ambient." What song Scott will perform at the Grammys has not yet been announced.

Who Is Nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Here are just a few of the ninety-four nomination categories for 2024.

Record of the Year

Close

Record Artist Worship Jon Batiste Not Strong Enough boygenius Flowers Miley Cyrus On My Mama Victoria Monét Vampire Olivia Rodrigo Anti-Hero Taylor Swift Kill Bill SZA

Album of the Year

Image Via Netflix

Album Artist World Music Radio Jon Batiste the record boygenius Endless Summer Vacation Miley Cyrus Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Lana Del Rey The Age of Pleasure Janelle Monáe GUTS Olivia Rodrigo Midnights Taylor Swift SOS SZA

Song of the Year

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures