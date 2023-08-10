It sounds like every kid’s dream: to be discovered online and given a chance to fulfill your dreams. That’s just what happened to teenager Jann Mardenborough. Born in County Durham, Mardenborough was the son of a professional footballer but developed an interest in a different competition altogether. He became an avid player of the Gran Turismo racing games series on Playstation and his ability led him to the GT Academy, which gave online players an opportunity to take their video game skills to a real-life racetrack. Though he had no real experience before age 19, he was given a spot at the Duba 24-Hour Race driving for Nissan. Now director Neill Blomkamp whose visionary style made classics out of movies like District 9 and Elysium, is directing Mardenborough’s story in Gran Turismo (2023). Starring Archie Madekwe, who most of you may recognize from movies like Midsommar and TV shows like See, stars as Mardenborough, with David Harbour (Stranger Things), Orland Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls starring alongside him. For anybody who can’t wait to see this incredible true story, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this action-packed blockbuster.

Gran Turismo will be getting a limited release in US theaters on August 11, 2023, followed by a wide release on August 25, 2023. The film is distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.

Is Gran Turismo Releasing in Movie Theaters?

Yes, indeed! Gran Turismo will enjoy a theatrical release so you can catch this exciting new movie on the big screen when it first premieres, though other viewing options are sure to follow.

Watch the Trailer for Gran Turismo

The above trailer for Gran Turismo was released on July 20. For Jann, a race is not just a race but a way of life. As he skids through the streets, evading police, we see that the track is not the only place where he wants to prove himself. Though his father doesn’t believe in his goals, he decides to pursue them when he is chosen as one of the top 10 Gran Turismo video game players in the world. Put through excruciating and physically debilitating tests of strength and skill, he proves everybody wrong. But when the time comes, will he be able to replicate his undeniable virtual skills on a real-life track in a real-life race?

Will Gran Turismo Be Released on Streaming?

Unfortunately, Gran Turismo will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release and there is no news on what streaming service it will end up on. However, Sony signed a five-year deal in April 2021 that will give Netflix the exclusive US rights to Sony’s films once they leave theaters and premium video-on-demand services, so you can expect that the film will land there in the coming months. But for now, the theaters are your only option to watch the movie.

Find Showtimes for Gran Turismo

You can use the links below to find showtimes for Gran Turismo at a theater near you.

When Will Gran Turismo Be Released on DVD and Blu-ray?

Since Gran Turismo is being released theatrically rather than on a streaming platform, it is highly likely that it will also enjoy a DVD and Blu-ray release. For now, there is no information about when Sony Picture Classics will release the DVD, but those details will likely be shared a few weeks after its theatrical release.

More Movies Like Gran Turismo That You Can Watch Right Now

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this action-packed sports drama, check out these three other real-life stories about the thrill of a good race and the triumph of an underdog.

Rush (2013)

Image Via Universal Pictures

Any passing fan of Formula One racing will be familiar with the name Nikki Lauda. His triumphs on the track were incredible, but it was his fiery and near-deadly crash that made him famous for all time. Rush centers on the rivalry between the pragmatic and ambitious Nikki Lauda and the wildly talented and unpredictable James Hunt and how it led to Lauda’s crash and subsequent underdog rise from the ashes. Directed by Ron Howard, Rush is as entertaining as it is poignant and includes some of the director's most heart-racing scenes since Apollo 13. However, the thing that takes this movie to the next level is the performances of its two leads, Chris Hemsworth, who gives his best performance outside the Marvel Universe, and Daniel Bruhl, who delivers on and off the track.

Ford v. Ferrari (2019)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Before the 1960s, Ferrari could quite safely enjoy the title of the only consistently competitive car company at the world-renowned Le Mans Sports Car Race and Ford was synonymous with safety and affordability, but not really glamour. That would all change during the 1963 Le Mans Race, when a new team of drivers and designers changed everything. Ford v Ferrari follows American car designer Carroll Shelby and British driver Ken Miles as they work together to battle their own personal demons, the laws of science, and corporate bureaucracy to create the fastest car in the competition. Director James Mangold, who has traveled between action dramas like Logan and personal biopics like Walk the Line, finds the way to toe the line between impactful personal turmoil and triumphs as well as suspenseful action sequences making it one of the best car movies. Meanwhile, the film’s leads, Matt Damon and Christian Bale’s terrific chemistry give the film a sense of warmth and authenticity.

Seabiscuit (2003)

Image via Universal Pictures

It’s hard to think of an animal more famous than Seabiscuit. Though he could never have realized it, his triumphs on the track became vital victories not only for the people who cared for him but for a nation desperate to find an underdog to root for. Seabiscuit tells the story of this undersized and undervalued racehorse and the people who bought him, took care of him, and believed in him. Though the importance of this horse may be difficult to grasp, the film demonstrates how the Great Depression turned an animal into a national symbol of triumph. Thanks to its brilliant depth and storytelling, this film became one of the highest-grossing sports movies!