There is absolutely no doubt that Grey's Anatomy is not just one of the best medical dramas of all time, but one of the most popular series of the 21st century. Across 19 seasons, viewers have laughed, cried, and had to pick their jaws up off the floor on countless occasions thanks to the show's now legendary brand of extraordinary medical emergencies and deeply dramatic character arcs. The upcoming 20th season marks the achievement of another milestone for the show, with the next outing also playing host to a change of showrunner, with Meg Marinis taking over from Krista Vernoff. With iconic characters ready to return, and Season 19's many cliffhangers desperate to be answered, Season 20 looks to be the most explosive outing. Here is a look at exactly where you can watch and stream Grey's Anatomy Season 20.

Grey's Anatomy A drama centered on the personal and professional lives of five surgical interns and their supervisors. Release Date March 27, 2005 Cast Ellen Pompeo , James Pickens Jr. , Chandra Wilson , Justin Chambers , Kevin McKidd , Jesse Williams , Patrick Dempsey Main Genre Drama Seasons 20

When Does 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20 Premiere?

The 20th season of Grey's Anatomy will premiere on Thursday, March 14 at 9/8c. As is expected, Grey's Anatomy Season 20 will premiere exclusively on ABC, directly followed by the brand-new seventh season of Station 19. Episodes will also be available on the ABC website and via the ABC app.

Is 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20 Streaming Online?

If you can't watch it live, Grey's Anatomy Season 20 episodes will stream on Hulu the day after their release. The previous 19 seasons of the Emmy award-winning series are also available right now on Hulu.

Subscriptions to the platform start at $7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with an ad-free option available for $17.99 per month. Currently, a 7-day free trial is available for new customers, with a full guide to subscription prices and plans available via the link below.

Can You Watch 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20 Without Hulu?

For US fans, Season 20 of Grey's Anatomy will only be available on Hulu. However, for fans across the pond, new episodes will be released on Disney+, although a release date is yet to be announced.

However, Seasons 1-19 are available right now on Netflix, but the likelihood of Season 20 hitting the streamers anytime soon is low. If you want to catch up on previous seasons and can't access Hulu, Netflix might be the place for you.

Watch the 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20 Trailer

Available to watch above, the official trailer for Grey's Anatomy Season 20 was released on February 29. The iconic team at Grey Sloan Memorial is back in business, with the trailer highlighting the same high-intensity drama and action that has made the previous 19 years such a success. Alongside promising the answers to many burning questions following the explosive Season 19, with the new season looking to begin right where the last left off, the trailer also gives fans their first glimpse of Jessica Capshaw reprising her role as Arizona after she left the show following the Season 14 finale. Beyond promises of more medical mayhem, the trailer also sees plenty of romance and drama in the personal relationships of the characters, with the likes of Jo's new romance with Link ready to be developed. Packed full of exciting moments, the recent trailer seems to suggest that this milestone season for one of ABC's biggest shows might just be the best yet.

What's the 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20 Episode Schedule?

Due to delays caused by 2023's summer of strikes, Grey's Anatomy Season 20 will see just 10 episodes, four of which have been confirmed to include the iconic Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey. The upcoming schedule for Season 20 is:

Episode 1: "We've Only Just Begun" - March 14, 2024

"Meredith rethinks her plans; the interns are on thin ice following a patient's death; Simone and Lucas are immediately tested in an emergency; Richard confides in Bailey; Teddy's fate is revealed."

Episode 2: "Keep the Family Close" - March 21, 2024

"Bailey tells the interns they must complete dozens of basic procedures before being allowed back in surgery. Meanwhile, things are awkward between Simone and Lucas, and Amelia comes up with a solution to a complicated surgery."

Episode 3: March 28, 2024

Episode 4: April 4, 2024

Episode 5: April 11, 2024

Episode 6: April 18, 2024

Episode 7: April 25, 2024

Episode 8: May 2, 2024

Episode 9: May 9, 2024

Episode 10: May 16, 2024

More ABC Dramas Like 'Grey's Anatomy' You Can Watch Right Now

From the operating table to the fire department, here are two other ABC choices for you to indulge in while you wait for Grey's to return.

Station 19

Station 19 Release Date March 22, 2018 Cast Jaina Lee Ortiz , Jason George , Grey Damon , Barrett Doss Main Genre Action Seasons 6

Set to return on the same night Grey's Anatomy does, this high-octane show is a spin-off of the Shonda Rhimes series and showcases the devastating drama of the everyday lives inside the Seattle Fire Department's Station 19. This show provides the same interpersonal character development and explosive set pieces that seemingly make up the recipe for success, with each episode's dedication to pure, non-stop entertainment guaranteeing a good time. With the upcoming seventh season set to be the show's last, there's not been a better time to start watching.

Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods Revolves around a family of New York cops. Release Date September 24, 2010 Cast Tom Selleck , Donnie Wahlberg , Bridget Moynahan , Will Estes , Len Cariou , Vanessa Ray , Gregory Jbara , Robert Clohessy Main Genre Crime Seasons 13 Website http://www.facebook.com/CBSBlueBloods

Although its 14-year run pales in comparison to Grey's Anatomy's almost 20-year stay on our screens, Blue Bloods has consistently pulled in millions of viewers thanks to its impressive cast and dedication to drama. Starring Tom Selleck, the series focuses on the now-iconic Reagan family, headed by the Magnum P.I. star as Commissioner Frank, as they make up a large portion of New York City's Police Department. Another series ending with its current season, just like Station 19, there is plenty of crook-catching action and high-stakes entertainment ready and waiting for you to enjoy.

