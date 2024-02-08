Master Chief (Pablo Schrieber), Cortana (Jen Taylor), and hordes upon hordes of Covenant soldiers are back for Parmount+'s hit series, Halo Season 2. Being one of the most recognizable and influential FPS video games ever developed, anticipation for a fully-fledged adaptation of the Halo franchise had been omnipresent amongst fans for years. 2022 finally saw a chance to see the world of Halo come to life with the 2022 Paramount+ series. However, while it was a big success in terms of viewership, Halo Season 1 was also so controversial to the point that it came under more fire than Reach did during the Human-Covenant War. While yes, the season did boast some stellar special effects and engaging action sequences, it also routinely suffered from an overreliance on slower worldbuilding while neglecting powerful character moments. Plus, Halo Season 1 seemingly had an almost zealous desire to ignore the source material, which also did not sit well with fans.

Thankfully, the new showrunner, David Wiener, has evidently taken those criticisms to heart for Halo Season 2. The next chapter of Master Chief's story is already being widely praised as a significant improvement over the first season. According to Collider's own Erick Massoto, Halo Season 2 features better action, a better setting, and a much stronger portrayal of Master Chief. All these elements will undoubtedly be needed should Halo want a Season 3, as the series is inching closer and closer to the events of the iconic games.

To find out when and how you can watch Master Chief continue his fight against The Covenant, here is where you can watch Halo Season 2.

Halo Aliens threaten human existence in an epic 26th-century showdown. Release Date March 24, 2022 Creator Steven Kane, Kyle Killen Cast Pablo Schreiber , Natascha McElhone , Shabana Azmi , Bokeem Woodbine Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 2

Is 'Halo' Season 2 Premiering on TV?

Just like with Halo Season 1, Halo Season 2 will not be streaming on cable or live-television. Instead, the only way to see Master Chief's journey is to have a streaming subscription to Paramount+.

Is 'Halo' Season 2 Streaming Online?

Halo will once again be exclusively available to stream on Paramount+. Next to the massively successful Yellowstone and it's near-endless supply of spin-offs, Halo is undoubtedly one of the streaming platform's biggest system sellers (much like the Halo games are Xbox's biggest system sellers). Amidst all of the controversy stirred by Halo Season 1, the show still exceeded expectations for Paramount+, even becoming the platform's most-watched original series ever.

Paramount+ currently offers two base subscription plans - Paramount+ Essential and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. To learn more details about the payment plans and benefits of each, look to the table below:

Plan Features Price Paramount+ Essential Entire Paramount+ library with limited ads, Access to NFL and UEFA Champions League $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Entire Paramount+ and SHOWTIME library with no ads (excluding live television and select shows), Access to local CBS station, NFL, and UEFA Champions League, Ability to download select titles for offline viewing $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year

Can You Watch 'Halo' Season 2 Without Paramount+?

A network television premiere for Halo Season 2 is unlikely, especially given that the show is TV-MA, which limits what networks would be able to stream the show. The only likely way to watch Halo Season 2 without Paramount+ is if the show gets a Blu-Ray release, but that likely won't arrive until several months after the season concludes (if it even gets a Blu-Ray release at all, as physical media is, unfortunately, becoming much more difficult to find and produce).

Watch the Trailer for 'Halo' Season 2

The official trailer for Halo Season 2 reintroduces audiences to the chaotic, war-torn universe of the distant future. Here, humanity is still fighting a war for survival against the dreaded Covenant, a cult-like organization of extra-terrestrials that seeks to wipe humanity from the Milky Way. The only things standing between The Covenant and the complete genocide of the human race are the technologically advanced super-soldiers known as Spartans. One elite trooper named John-117, otherwise known as Master Chief, hopes to finish this long and bloody fight once and for all. The trailer also iterates Season 2's newfound dedication to following the source material, teasing key events from the games like The Fall of Reach and setting up the arrival of recognizable characters like The Arbiter.

What's the 'Halo' Season 2 Episode Schedule?

Halo Season 2 consists of eight episodes and will be released weekly following a two-episode season premiere on Thursday, February 8, 2024. The titles for the first four episodes have been revealed online, but the last four are still awaiting names. For the full episode schedule for Halo Season 2, read below:

Episode 2.1: "Sanctuary" - February 8th, 2024

Episode 2.2: "Sword" - February 8th, 2024

Episode 2.3: "Visegrad" - February 15th, 2024

Episode 2.4: "Reach" - February 22nd, 2024

Episode 2.5 - February 29th, 2024

Episode 2.6 - March 7th, 2024

Episode 2.7 - March 14th, 2024

Episode 2.8 - March 21st, 2024

More Video Game Shows Like 'Halo' You Can Watch Right Now

'The Last of Us' (2023-)

While video game adaptations spent a near eternity being stigmatized by poor quality adaptations, HBO's The Last of Us finally changed that. Not only was the show widely praised for its faithful re-telling of Naught Dogs acclaimed masterpiece, but the show also went on to win a whopping eight Emmy Awards. Set in the zombie-infested apocalypse, a grieving drifter named Joel (Pedro Pascal) finds himself protecting a very special young woman named Ellie (Bella Ramsey). The Last of Us Season 1 is available to stream on Max.

'Twisted Metal' (2023-)

The Last of Us may have gotten most of the spotlight in 2023, but another apocalyptic adaptation based on a PlayStation video game is also worth discussing. Twisted Metal is essentially the antithesis to the aforementioned show, telling a more absurd and fun look at the post-apocalypse. In a world where raiders, bandits, and other villains roam the wasteland of the U.S., a charismatic courier named John Doe (Anthony Mackie) is tasked with delivering a mysterious package. Twisted Metal Season 1 is available to stream on Peacock.

'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' (2022)

We're getting more and more great live-action video game adaptations, but there's also a wealth of stellar animated projects based on hit games. One of them is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which was seen as a rare video game adaptation that was actually better than the game it's based on, that being the controversial Cyberpunk 2077 (though the game has been updated to the point where it has become redeemed and beloved). Set in a bleak dystopian future, a young teenager finds a rare piece of technology that will turn him into a formidable street criminal. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is available to stream on Netflix.

