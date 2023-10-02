Don't let the pink mansion fool you - Margot Robbie is not about to answer the door. Instead, you'll find three sisters, fighting for their family's inheritance as well as their lives, as there is a mysterious, knife-wielding masked intruder trying to kill them all. Directed by Juan Salas, the film fits Salas's affinity for thrillers that hold nothing back, and is sure to be a wild ride from start to finish.

The movie stars Stephanie Troyak (The Girlfriend Experience), Alicia Underwood (Ghost Party), and Violeta Ortega (Queen of the South) as three siblings who find themselves trapped inside a not-so-dream house after being called there to meet about a possible $300,000 inheritance. The film also stars Dee Wallace (E.T. the Extraterrestrial) as the woman who gets the sisters to meet at the house. While the film's trailer hints that Wallace's character is a trusted relative, her motives also come into question as the film unravels and the stakes reach an all-time high. With the movie premiering on streaming and Video on Demand (VOD) on October 3, here are all the ways you can watch the family drama turned horror flick just in time for Halloween.

House of Dolls will hit streaming and VOD on October 3, 2023. So far, the film has been announced to be available on three streaming services: Roku, Vudu, and Apple TV.

Will 'House Of Dolls' Be In Theaters?

House of Dolls won't be released in theaters, but check out our streaming options below.

When And Where Will 'House Of Dolls' Be On Streaming?

For those who want to watch House of Dolls, you have a few options to do so. The film will be available on Roku, Vudu, and Apple TV, with both renting and purchasing options available depending on the streamer.

Roku is a popular way to replace cable and switch solely to streaming. You can purchase either a Roku player (starting at $29.99), or a Roku TV (with an average starting price of $255), and even purchase special Roku sound equipment, like a wireless soundbar, wireless bass, and other types of wireless speakers.

In conjunction with major movie site Fandango, Vudu is a way to stream shows and movies for free or for purchase. For films on Vudu, purchase options offered are rentals (average prices around $0.99 to $5.99) or purchases ($4.99 to $24.99). For television shows, you can either stream for free, or purchase an individual episode (priced around $1.99-$2.99), or an entire season, $16.99-$43.99. Purchasing offers viewers the chance to have all their favorite movies in one place, available to re-watch at the click of a button.

Watch The Trailer For 'House Of Dolls'

In what appears to be a scavenger hunt gone wrong, the girls are all told to meet at a location selected by their father to collect their inheritance. They are told that it has to be this location, and it has to be all three of them. The three sisters seem less than amused, not believing their father loved them but wanting to collect the large sum of money nonetheless. Upon their arrival in the salmon-colored house, things take a seriously dark turn, as they begin to discover pieces of their family's past that will haunt them forever.

More Movies Like 'House Of Dolls' You Can Watch Right Now

The Strangers (2008) - As soon as The Strangers released its first trailer, it was all horror fans could talk (and speculate) about. The story follows a couple in their isolated vacation home, suddenly ambushed by three intruders with oddly calming voices. With unnecessarily creepy masks, plus Liv Tyler's (The Lord of the Rings) powerhouse performance, the film did well at the box office, grossing $82 million worldwide against a tiny $9 million budget. The flick went on to have a moderately successful 2018 sequel titled The Strangers: Prey at Night, which also boasted the same tagline as its predecessor: "Based on true events." The Strangers did an excellent job of having us all looking under our beds for weeks after we watched it.

A Knock At The Cabin (2023) - The people in the remote vacation home always find themselves trapped in a fight for their lives. Based on the book The Cabin At the End of the World by Paul Tremblay, M. Night Shymalan's latest thriller, A Knock at the Cabin, told the story of married couple Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge) and their daughter Wen (Kristen Cui), as they are met by four strangers (Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Abby Quinn, and Nikki Amuka-Bird) who say the world's survival is in their hands. In true Shymalan fashion, both the family and the viewer of the film are left guessing what is fact and what is fiction as they attempt to all make it out of their not-so-relaxing vacation alive. While the film was met with mixed reviews as Shymalan's films generally are, it is another example of how to insert deeper meaning and narrative depth to what could've been a run-of-the-mill slasher film.

Saw (2004) - An incredibly visual (and gory) representation of facing your past, Saw is the hit that keeps on giving. First premiering in 2004, the film centers around the evil mastermind Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) as he creates torturous traps that he believes will teach his victims of their wrongdoings, in hopes that they will both learn the lesson he has for them and also have them suffering a considerable amount of pain in the meantime. The film was an insane hit, grossing $100 million worldwide against a $1 million budget, spawning a very freaky franchise. Fans of the Jigsaw world are intrigued by filmmakers' choices in creating torture chambers with a double meaning - yes, they are an over-the-top version of Fear Factor, but they also link to a sin Jigsaw believes his chosen subject needs to atone for. Check out Collider's take on what traps contain the most creative and creepy punishment for their unfortunate victims. With its tenth film under its belt, Saw doesn't appear to have any plans of slowing down.