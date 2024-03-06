Who would have thought that 2024 would be the year of imaginary friends in movies and television? The year got off to a bang with Seth MacFarlane's Ted prequel series being a surprise smash hit, with audiences reunited with the stuffed imaginary friend turned foul-mouthed bear. Later this year, A Quite Place filmmaker John Krasinski will be venturing into non-horror territory with IF, which shows what happens to imaginary friends when their non-imaginary friends grow up. In between these two projects is something quite different, but the imaginary fiend present in Imaginary is not a lovable and huggable companion.

Coming straight from Hollywood's favorite nightmare factor, Blumhouse, Imaginary gives a violent and terrifying answer to what happens to an imaginary friend when they're forgotten. When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) returns to her childhood home as an adult woman, she discovers that the teddy bear she had as a child, Chauncey, is still there. What should be a wholesome moment of nostalgia turns into a horror show when she discovers that Chauncey is inhabited by a vengeful spirit that resents Jessica for abandoning him. Chauncey has attached himself to Jessica's stepdaughter, Alice (Pyper Braun), and his plans for revenge will leave the innocent family haunted.

Imaginary heading into theaters soon is anything but, so to find out when and how you can watch Blumhouse's latest supernatural scare fest, here is where you can watch Imaginary.

Chauncey the Bear will prove to everyone that he is very real and angry when Imaginary is released in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada on Friday, March 8th, 2024. If you're outside those specific countries, then the release date of Imaginary may vary. To find out if and when Imaginary will be playing in your country of residence, look at the chart below:

Country Release Date Iceland February 9th, 2024 France March 6th, 2024 Argentina March 7th, 2024 Australia March 7th, 2024 Hungary March 7th, 2024 Netherlands March 7th, 2024 Portugal March 7th, 2024 Slovakia March 7th, 2024 Canada March 8th, 2024 Estonia March 8th, 2024 United Kingdom March 8th, 2024 Turkey March 8th, 2024 United States March 8th, 2024 New Zealand March 14th, 2024 Finland March 15th, 2024 Poland March 15th, 2024

Is 'Imaginary' in Theaters?

The plush-filled horror of Imaginary will be taking place exclusively in theaters this March. The film marks Blumhouse's second movie in 2024 (the first being Night Swim) and the first time they've collaborated with Lionsgate since The Gallows Act II. The rest of the year is loaded for Blumhouse, as horror fans can also look forward to a remake of Speak No Evil and a long-in-development modern reimagining of The Wolfman. For 2025, Blumhouse has two sequels to some of their most recent successes with M3GAN 2.0 and The Black Phone 2.

Find Showtimes for 'Imaginary'

Watch the Trailer for 'Imaginary'

The first trailer for Imaginary was released by Blumhouse and Lionsgate on November 16th, 2023, introducing audiences everywhere to the spiteful entity that is Chauncey. The trailer (the entirety of which plays to a creepy rendition of "Just My Imagination" by The Temptations) shows Jessica and her family settling into her old childhood home. It doesn't take long for young Alice to find Jessica's old teddy bear, and she quickly forms a close bond with her imaginary friend. Still, some strange supernatural occurrences are taking place, as it starts to seem that Chauncey is not the innocent stuffed animal he seems to be. A woman named Gloria (Betty Buckley) suspects that what we refer to as "imaginary friends" are actually entities that tether to the young and become enraged when they're forgotten. The trailer ends with a brief tease of Chauncey's true form, which is a demonic bear that looks straight out of Five Nights at Freddy's.

