The name Kelce has been impossible to escape in recent headlines. Football player Travis Kelce has been catapulted to fame beyond the sports world for his rumored romance with Taylor Swift, but his brother has also been making waves with his recent documentary, Kelce. The film, directed by Don Argott and produced by Amazon Studios, dives into the life of Philadelphia's favorite athlete, the center for the Philadelphia Eagles, the top podcaster, the one and only Jason Kelce. The documentary began as an effort to capture what the beloved athlete thought was his final season in the NFL. But life is unpredictable, and the next year of his life brought unexpected surprises both on and off the field.

The documentary shows how, from a young age, Kelce knew what he wanted to do, and that he wanted to be the best at it. With hard work, he overcame every obstacle and became the incredible athlete he is today. But reaching his mid-30s, he realizes that his career will soon come to an end, and for the first time, he will live a life without football. But in what could be his final season, Kelce's team, the Philadelphia Eagles, made it to the Super Bowl, facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team Kelce's brother Travis plays for, making it the first Super Bowl to feature two brothers on opposing teams as players. But his brother isn’t just featured as a rival. Audiences see them both as little kids with big dreams of making it into the NFL. Their relationship continues as they grow up, starting their own careers and families, but never growing apart as they start a successful podcast together and adapt to their new roles. Overall the film showcases this softer, more family-oriented side of Jason Kelce that fans would never see on the field. With Jason’s wife Kylie being pregnant with their third child, the decision of whether to retire gets even more complicated. Whether this is his final run or not, the documentary captures what is truly a season to remember.

Is 'Kelce' Streaming Online?

Yes, Kelce is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. You can use the following link to watch the documentary on the streaming service:

Is 'Kelce' Playing In Movie Theaters?

Unfortunately, Kelce is not in theaters, and it is unlikely that it will get a theatrical release given that it is already available on streaming. So for now, your only option to watch the film is by streaming it on Prime Video.

When Was 'Kelce' Released?

Kelce was released on September 12, 2023. The documentary spent three weeks in the top five movies on Prime Video and became Prime Video’s most-watched documentary film ever in the US.

Watch the 'Kelce' Trailer

The trailer for Kelce was released via YouTube on August 24, 2023. The trailer, which runs just under three minutes, gives fans a sneak peek into the world of Jason Kelce both on and off the field. The screen time devoted to his personal versus professional life seems to be equally split towards the beginning of the trailer, but as we dive deeper into Jason’s story it is quickly revealed that the two are intertwined.

He shares a moment on the field with his brother as a competitor, then we see the two of them hanging out in the living room with Jason’s kids. Those kids are present at his games, proudly cheering as they realize the man on the jumbotron is their dad. But, as they are quickly growing up the question of Jason’s retirement hangs at the front of his mind. His wife wants him to retire while he is still physically able to get on the floor and play with the kids, a goal that Jason surely shares, but his entire life up to this point has been dedicated to becoming the best football player he can be. Is he ready to give that all up? The trailer also shows a more comedic side to the athlete, with him telling his brother Travis to hold the baby “like a football”, a piece of advice that genuinely makes Travis more comfortable. Alongside the trailer, Prime Video released this official synopsis:

Kelce is an intimate and emotional feature-length documentary that chronicles Philadelphia Eagles team captain and All-Pro center Jason Kelce’s 2022-23 season. After deciding to return for his 12th NFL season, Kelce embarked on a remarkable journey, highlighted by the arrival of his third daughter; the debut of his chart-topping podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with brother, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis; and a history-making Super Bowl appearance that placed the entire Kelce family at the center of the sports world. But as the season came to a close, Kelce was still left grappling with what life looks like after he moves on from the game he loves, and if this hungry dog has one more run in him.

More Movies to Watch If You Like 'Kelce'

'Schumacher'

Much like Kelce, this documentary film takes a more intimate, personal look at the life of an incredible athlete. Directed by Michael Wech and Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, the film focuses on the life and career of Formula 1 racing legend Michael Schumacher. With seven Formula 1 World Championships and numerous world records under his belt, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time. The documentary provides a closer look into Schumacher's life beyond the sports achievements, featuring interviews with his family, friends, and colleagues, as well as extensive archival footage. The film delves into Schumacher's early years and his rise to Formula 1 stardom. It tracks his time with the Benetton and Ferrari teams, where he achieved most of his success, and his everlasting impact on the sport. The documentary goes on to address Schumacher's personal life, including his family and the tragic skiing accident that occurred in December 2013, leaving him with severe head injuries. The accident has since kept him largely out of the public eye, and the documentary gives audiences a rare glimpse into the challenges faced by his family in the aftermath.

'Raging Bull'

While it’s not a documentary, Raging Bull is a biographical film based on the life of real-life boxer Jake LaMotta, and it draws heavily from LaMotta's autobiography, Raging Bull: My Story. The fictionalized film, directed by Martin Scorsese, tells the tumultuous life story of middleweight boxer Jake LaMotta, played by Robert De Niro who won an Academy Award for his performance. The film delves into LaMotta's rise to fame, his personal struggles, and his tumultuous relationships, both in and out of the ring, including his complex dynamic with his brother and manager, Joey, played by Joe Pesci. The work is now a classic in the sports film genre, known for its stark black-and-white cinematography and its portrayal of Jake LaMotta's complex and flawed character. Robert De Niro's performance as LaMotta is widely regarded as one of his best, with his dedication to the role, including physical transformation and method acting, bringing a level of authenticity and intensity that made it the timeless classic it is today.

'Pumping Iron'

This 1977 documentary directed by George Butler and Robert Fiore dives into the world of professional bodybuilding, centering around the 1975 Mr. Olympia competition, offering a unique behind-the-scenes look at the preparation, training, and personal lives of bodybuilders, including then-relatively-unknown Arnold Schwarzenegger. It delves into the intense rivalry between Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno, who later portrayed the Hulk in the 1970s TV series. Known for its stylish presentation, candid interviews, and intense training sequences, Pumping Iron not only demystified bodybuilding but also played a crucial role in making it a cultural phenomenon. It captured Arnold Schwarzenegger’s charisma and wit, catapulting him to international stardom.

