After DreamWorks Animation capped off its sensational Kung Fu Panda trilogy back in 2016, it was unclear if we would ever see the Dragon Warrior on the big screen again. Over three films, we saw Po (voiced by Jack Black) transform from a kung fu fanatic into the heroic defender of the Valley of Peace, and later, even become the Grand Master at the Jade Palace. Fortunately, eight years later, we know that his epic journey is far from over!

Kung Fu Panda 4 will see Po tackle his greatest challenge yet: becoming the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. However, with this new position comes a new quest. Po must search for his successor to take up the mantle of Dragon Warrior, all while facing a new supernatural threat. A villainous shapeshifting sorceress known as The Chameleon is creating chaos across China by absorbing the kung fu abilities of other skilled fighters. So, can Po save the day again and restore China's peace? Will he find his successor? Well, there’s only one way to find out. Read below to discover when and where to watch Kung Fu Panda 4.

In the U.S., Kung Fu Panda 4 will officially release on Friday, March 8th, 2024. For international readers, however, the release rollout for the film differs between countries. For example, the film will be released in the UK and Australia a few weeks later, on March 28th.

Is Kung Fu Panda 4 in Theaters?

Kung Fu Panda 4 will debut exclusively in theaters, so you won’t be able to stream it anywhere for now. Keep an eye on Collider for news about the film’s streaming release very soon.

Find Showtimes for Kung Fu Panda 4

If you would like to find showtimes for Kung Fu Panda 4 at a theater near you, feel free to check out the following links below! It has been rated PG and has a runtime of 94 minutes.

Watch the Trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4

The official trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4 was released on December 14th, 2023, by Universal Pictures, the film’s distributor. In it, we see Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) telling Po about his new position as Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, prompting the search for Po's successor as the Dragon Warrior. We then get our first introduction to The Chameleon (Viola Davis) and her supernatural abilities as a powerful sorceress.

The Chameleon can open doorways to the Spirit Realm, a mystical place where kung fu masters like Master Oogway have gone to rest. However, past villains have also been vanquished due to the feared Wuxi Finger Hold technique. One of whom is Tai Lung (Ian McShane), Shifu’s adopted son and former pupil who went rogue and the first villain that Po ever fought. The Chameleon absorbs Tai Lung’s kung fu skills, and only time will tell what other kung fu masters, both good and evil, she will cross next.

As news spreads about her dangerous presence, Po finds himself teaming up with a fox thief named Zhen (Awkwafina). She wants to help guide him through a shady city filled with China’s top crooks and criminals, where they can assemble an army to take down The Chameleon. While the Furious Five don’t appear in the trailer, they have been confirmed to appear in the movie, so Po may try recruiting them too.

