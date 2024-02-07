The original idea for Frankenstein started on a rainy day when Mary Shelly and her friends were inspired to try to write their own scary stories, according to her biography. So what better time to reimagine this classic tale than with Lisa Frankenstein? The upcoming horror comedy romance story shares the creepy subgenre found in similar movies like Warm Bodies or Life After Beth and might make you even more squeamish.

With the dreary winter upon us, it’s the perfect time to get inspired by the latest undead romance, where the forever misunderstood monsters of Frankenstein's creations receive a bad rap for merely attempting to survive. Whatever your stance on love and resurrection, the opportunity to imagine your own horror story after watching Lisa Frankenstein could be just around the corner; check with us to find out when and where.

Lisa Frankenstein A coming of RAGE love story about a teenager and her crush, who happens to be a corpse. After a set of horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a journey to find love, happiness - and a few missing body parts.

Focus Features set the release date for Lisa Frankenstein on February 9, 2024, to see the latest necromancer in time for Valentine's Day.

Is ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ in Theaters?

Lisa Frankenstein will be released in theaters initially but is also expected to become available for streaming on Peacock several months later.

Find Showtimes for ‘Lisa Frankenstein’

While the movie is set to release on February 9, for those who remember midnight release parties, you might be aware that some theaters have pushed back their premieres to around 7 p.m. the night before its actual release. This could be an attempt to boost opening day box office numbers, but whatever the case, if you already have plans for Friday night, this could be the perfect Thursday date night. Check when it’s available at a location near you at the following ticket distributors:

Watch the Trailer for ‘Lisa Frankenstein’

Focus Features released the official Lisa Frankenstein trailer to its YouTube channel on January 4, 2024.

It starts with Taffy (Liza Soberano) driving a car while inquiring about Lisa’s (Kathryn Newton) love interests, presumably at school. However, Lisa explained that she had her heart set on a statue marking the tombstone of a Victorian-era man, or rather the corpse, which lies around six feet below. Baffled, Taffy calls her weird but doesn’t seem quite convinced of how determined Lisa is to pursue the concerning relationship. A storm in the graveyard has Lisa screaming alone, quickly transitioning to her hanging out at home in her pajamas. Suddenly, a creature reminiscent of a swamp monster shatters a window, sending Lisa screaming through the house while her unperturbed neighbors casually watch from their lawn chairs across the street. When Lisa finally calms down, she realizes that she is face to face with her re-animated lover, played by Cole Sprouse (Riverdale).

Cue the 80s hit, The Promise by When In Rome, while the couple play out a disturbing and, at some points, repulsive fashion show montage to find a suitable outfit for her new lover. Meanwhile, Lisa finds a new style of her own with the help of her new boyfriend, along with a newfound confidence that has her strutting around high school with attitude. The only thing left to do is piece together the rotting flesh of her monster, and the only way they know how is by killing other students, attaching their useful body parts, and putting him in a tanning bed. As the body count rises and the police begin to ask questions, Lisa has only one thing on her mind: “Don’t […] die a virgin.”

More Movies Like Lisa Frankenstein

Warm Bodies

Set deep into a zombie apocalypse, Julie (Teresa Palmer) comes across a zombie named R (Nicholas Hoult) who happens to have a slight conscience, and upon seeing Julie, his heart beats. When he’s attacked by Julie's boyfriend, he kills and eats his brains, gaining more memories and fondness for her. While Julie’s plan to find medical supplies fails and she faces impending doom, R decides to save her. With R helping her find food and safety, Julie reintroduces him to humanity, and with each interaction, R’s consciousness grows, and he becomes a bit more human, hence the title, Warm Bodies. It’s a beautiful indie-style romance, all within the backdrop of a horror movie and tears at your heartstrings, forgetting that R was ever a monster.

Life After Beth

In Life After Beth Zach Orfman’s (Dane DeHaan) girlfriend Beth Slocum (Aubrey Plaza) passes, he Is crushed, but one day, while visiting her parents, he discovers that she’s somehow come back to life. Strangely she dug herself out of her grave, but that doesn't matter, because now they can be together, except for one thing; she starts craving human flesh. As Beth’s hunger pains turn into violent and psychotic mood swings, Zach has to find a way to keep her fed and happy. What was once a miracle, now becomes a curse, and despite his love for her, Zach has to figure out a way to shake the monster. The movie received a mixed bag of reviews, but fans of Aubrey Plaza (Safety Not Guaranteed) will appreciate her quick wit and ability to go from goofy to weird and creepy at any given moment.

Burying the Ex

Max (Anton Yelchin) believes he is dating the most beautiful girl in the world, ​​Evelyn (Ashley Greene), but he is completely blind to how overbearing and controlling she is. While the two make love in Max’s horror memorabilia shop, they make a promise to stay together forever, but as Max begins to see her abusive ways, he has second thoughts. Max decides he must end things after trying everything he can to change Evelyn. Unfortunately, the day he musters the courage to break up with her is when Evelyn dies. Unbeknownst to the couple, one of the trinkets in Max’s shop binds their promise for an eternity together, and Evelyn returns from the dead, resuming her same controlling ways while Max struggles to find a way out of it in Burying the Ex.

