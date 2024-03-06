It’s an ‘80s love story unlike anything you’ve seen before. Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian are roped into some dangerously steamy romance in Love Lies Bleeding. Gym owner Lou (Stewart) feels hopeless after severing ties with her crime lord father (Harris). When an ambitious bodybuilder from Oklahoma (O’Brian) wheels into town, Lou feels something spark for the first time in a long while. But with the looming shadow of Lou’s father hovering around her and the entire town, it doesn’t take long for her new lover to find herself working for Lou’s father and, eventually, entangled in the criminal underworld.

As part of A24’s diverse lineup of recent projects, the production house showcases one of the industry’s most versatile portfolios. In the past year alone, A24 delighted audiences with releases such as the Oscar-nominated The Zone of Interest, the critically acclaimed family saga The Iron Claw, and Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla. With more of A24’s movies set to debut this year, audiences won’t want to miss the chance to experience Love Lies Bleeding while it’s still premiering on the big screen.

Here’s where you can watch Love Lies Bleeding.

Love Lies Bleeding A romance fueled by ego, desire and the American Dream. Release Date March 8, 2024 Director Rose Glass Cast Anna Baryshnikov , Kristen Stewart Dave Franco , Katy M. O'Brian Runtime 104 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Rose Glass , Weronika Tofilska

Read Our Review

Close

Love Lies Bleeding premieres in select theaters on March 8, followed by a nationwide release on March 15. The film will share a release date with DreamWorks' Kung Fu Panda 4 and the Blumhouse horror film Imaginary.

Is 'Love Lies Bleeding' in Theaters?

Image via A24

Absolutely! Love Lies Bleedingdebuts exclusively in theaters. Before this, the movie made its premiere in the US at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2024. Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff had the opportunity to chat with the team behind the movie during the festival. Love Lies Bleeding also had an international premiere in mid-February at the 74th Berline International Film Festival in the Berlinale Special Gala section, followed by a UK premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival.

A24 has been on a roll with its theatrical releases, with recent films like the bone-chilling World War II story The Zone of Interest and the tragic wrestling family saga The Iron Claw hitting the silver screens. Moviegoers can look forward to upcoming releases from the production company this year, including the third installment of Ti West’s X trilogy, Maxine. Also in the 2024 slate is Problemista, originally scheduled for release in August 2023 but delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Find Showtimes for 'Love Lies Bleeding'

Image via A24

Click the links below to check out the showtimes for Love Lies Bleeding:

When Will 'Love Lies Bleeding' Be on Streaming?

Image via A24

Currently, there’s no official word from A24 regarding a streaming debut for Love Lies Bleeding. However, back in December 2023, A24 revealed a fresh deal with HBO and Max, ensuring exclusive access to their theatrical film collection on the streaming platforms. Royce Battleman, EVP of Content Acquisitions at Warner Bros. Discovery, shared thoughts on this newfound collaboration between A24 and Warner Bros. Discovery.

“Continuing our relationship with A24 to bring award-winning movies alongside recent fan-favorites to subscribers adds incredible value to the HBO and Max value proposition. The diverse range of stories that come from the A24 pipeline make this partnership so impactful for our audience.”

Although an exact date has yet to be confirmed, it’s safe to say that Love Lies Bleeding might be available to stream on Max.

Watch the Trailer for 'Love Lies Bleeding'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It’s the 1980s - amidst the neon glow of a rundown gym and the stench of sweat in the air, romance blooms between gym owner Lou (Stewart) and aspiring bodybuilder Katie (O’Brian). Lou, hailing from a shady criminal background, seeks to distance himself from that life, leaving her stuck and aimless in town. Meanwhile, Katie is determinedly on her way to Las Vegas, where she hopes to fulfill her bodybuilding aspirations. But dreams come with a price tag, prompting Katie to take a job working for Lou’s estranged father, Lou Sr. (Harris). Unbeknownst to her, Lou Sr. has ulterior motives, drawing Katie into his criminal endeavors, much to Lou’s dismay.

More Movies Like 'Love Lies Bleeding' You Can Watch Now

My Animal (2023)

Image via Paramount Movies

Heather Anderson (Bobbi Salvör Menuez), a teenage outsider and aspiring athlete living in a bleak northern town, finds herself drawn to the rebellious figure skater Jonny (Amandla Stenberg) whom she meets in her workplace. Despite grappling with her hidden struggles including her sexual identity, her abusive alcoholic mother Patti, and her secret ability to transform into a wolf under the full moon, Heather’s bond with Jonny deepens. Giving classic werewolf love stories a breath of fresh air, My Animalexplores what it means to have human emotions all while harboring lycanthropic impulses.

Rent on Prime Video

Disobedience (2017)

Image Via Bleecker Street

Adapted from a screenplay by Sebastián Lelio and Rebecca Lenkiewicz, the film centers on a woman who re-enters her Orthodox Jewish community, from which she was shunned decades earlier due to her attraction to a female childhood friend. Upon her return, old flames are rekindled as they navigate the complexities of faith and sexuality. Inspired by Naomi Alderman’s book, the film stars Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams, and Alessandro Nivola.

Rent on Prime Video

The Favourite (2018)

Image via Fox Searchlight

In the early 18th century, England found itself embroiled in conflict with France. Yet amidst the chaos, the frail and temperamental Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) would rather spend her time duck-racing or eating pineapples. Her trusted friend, Lady Sarah (Weisz), effectively governs the nation, attending to Anne’s health and whims. When the charming new servant, Abigail (Emma Stone), enters the place, she quickly wins over Sarah with her charisma. Taken under Sarah’s wing, Abigail sees an opportunity to reclaim her aristocratic heritage and fills the void as the Queen’s companion, much to Sarah’s dismay.

Watch on Hulu