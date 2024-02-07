Stranger Things is gearing in on its final season, but before the Netflix hit comes to an end, you can catch up with fan-favorite Joe Keery in the latest heist film, Marmalade. In it, Baron (Keery) reminisces about his whirlwind romance with a pink-haired girl named Marmalade (played by Camila Morrone) and its catastrophic aftermath. The couple planned to rob a bank to use the money to pay for his mother's expensive medicine. However, only one of them escaped on time, while the other got locked up behind bars. As Baron questions Marmalade's true intentions, he joins forces with a cellmate to plan their escape from prison. In case you are in for a Bonnie and Clyde-like viewing, here is when and where to watch Marmalade.

Marmalade Follows a man in jail who narrates the colorful tale of a romantic bank heist to his cunning cellmate to escape and reunite with the alluring love of his life. Release Date February 8, 2024 Director Keir O'Donnell Cast Joe Keery , Camila Morrone , Aldis Hodge , Wayne Duvall Runtime 99 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Keir O'Donnell

It won't take long for you to be able to watch Keery and Morrone share the screen as an outlaw couple. Written and directed by Fargo's Keir O'Donnell (this marks his directorial debut), Marmalade will come to select theaters on February 9th in the US and on February 12 in the UK and Ireland. If there aren't any screenings near you, the film will also be available to watch on-demand.

Will 'Marmalade' Be Available on Streaming?

As of now, the heist movie won't be streaming on any given platform. However, once its theatrical run comes to an end, it is possible that it could be streaming later this year. Signature Entertainment is responsible for the film's distribution, which probably means that it will land on Hulu. Keep an eye on this page for future updates!

Watch the Trailer for 'Marmalade'

The trailer starts with Marmalade suggesting that she and Baron rob a bank, which isn't an idea that sits well with him. After all, Baron was just a long-haired "wee boy" who worked at a post office. With a solid daily routine and small-town lifestyle, everything changes for him once Marmalade comes into the picture with her pink highlights and fur coat. According to him, she was the love of his life and they were inseparable. That is until Baron receives a notice that the price of his mother's medication will increase significantly, causing the couple to steal half a million dollars from the bank. The more he and Marmalade perform heists, the more he begins to notice that he might be in a relationship with someone that he doesn't truly trust. Even though his girlfriend says that it is only her and him against the world, it seems like she might have other interests in mind, including snatching the pills from Baron's mother. The trailer then shows a few shots of the protagonist alongside his cellmate Otis (Aldis Hodge), who seems to be just as interested in escaping prison and finding Marmalade as Baron is.

Find Showtimes for 'Marmalade'

As previously mentioned, Marmalade will arrive in theaters in the US on February 9th. Below is a link to help you find showtimes to watch the film on the big screen and purchase your movie tickets in advance.

More Bonnie and Clyde-Style Films Like 'Marmalade'

Marmalade follows a Bonnie and Clyde-style narrative, with Morrone playing a maniac pixie girl and Keery playing a shy and puzzled boy. As these two opposites attract, they become literal partners in crime and orchestrate heists so that the protagonist's mother gets the health treatment she needs to survive. Although this exact depiction of an outlaw couple isn't the same as other films, there are many other cinematic versions of lovers involved in illegal causes. Here are three movies to watch next, if you want more examples of mismatched duos that aren't afraid of getting their hands dirty.

True Romance (1993)

Patricia Arquette and Christian Slater play Alabama and Clarence, a prostitute and a comic book nerd who are in love. As Clarence confronts and kills Alabama's pimp, he is ready to run off with her by his side. On their way out, he accidentally takes a suitcase with him, believing that it was filled with his loved one's clothes. Yet, it turns out that the suitcase is actually full of cocaine, which makes their plan to escape that much harder to execute when there is a mob going after them. Masterfully written by Quentin Tarantino, True Romance perfectly combines romance, violence, comedy, and intrigue.

Ain't Them Bodies Saints (2013)

Like Baron in Marmalade, Bob Muldoon (played by Casey Affleck) takes all the blame for his wife's (Ruth played by Rooney Mara) crime and gets imprisoned. For years, he communicates with her through letters and longs for the day he can finally be with her again. After Bob manages to escape his cell, he is determined to reunite with Ruth and their daughter, who was born while he was incarcerated. As he makes his way to meet them and make up for the lost time, the road home proves to be more difficult than the character imagined.

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

We can't talk about Bonnie and Clyde-like movies without going back to the original. Small-time crook Clyde Barrow (Warren Beatty) tries to steal a car and winds up with its owner's daughter, dissatisfied small-town girl Bonnie Parker (Faye Dunaway). Their crimes quickly spiral from petty theft to bank robbery, but tensions between the couple and the other members of their gang--hapless driver C.W. (Michael J. Pollard), Clyde's suave older brother Buck (Gene Hackman), and Buck's flibbertigibbet wife, Blanche (Estelle Parsons) --could destroy them all. Bonnie and Clyde is a classic and helped usher in a genre or film that we still love to this day.

