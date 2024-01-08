Marvel is starting off the new year with something different with Echo, which is far more than a mere spin-off of Hawkeye. For several reasons, Echo is a historic series of firsts for both Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For one, Echo is the first series Marvel Studios has ever developed to be rated TV-MA, setting up a much darker and more mature Marvel storyline. Echo is also the first entry under the Marvel Spotlight banner, which is primed to shine a light on smaller-scale, less-interconnected stories in the MCU that stand on their own. Finally, Echo will also set a new precedent in how and where it's being released online.

Set sometime after the events of the holiday hero adventure in Hawkeye, Echo follows the titular vigilante Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), who has left her life behind as a criminal enforcer. It's a task easier said than done, as Maya soon learns she didn't finish the job after shooting her former mentor, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), also known as The Kingpin. As Maya slowly transitions into fighting crime rather than committing it, she'll have to find a way to deal with a man as dangerous as Fisk, even if it means having a run-in with another of Kingpin's rivals, Daredevil (Charlie Cox).

To learn more about when, where, and how you can see Marvel's latest street-level hero in action, read below to find out where you can watch Marvel's Echo.

Echo Maya Lopez must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Release Date January 9, 2024 Cast Alaqua Cox , Chaske Spencer , Vincent D'Onofrio , Tantoo Cardinal , Devery Jacobs , Zahn McClarnon Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Studio Marvel Studios Franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe Main Characters Maya Lopez Producer Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, Jason Gavin, Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King and Jennifer Booth Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe

Is Marvel's 'Echo' Premiering on TV?

Image via Disney+

Marvel's Echo will be making its exclusive home on streaming when it premieres this January, with Marvel Studios not currently revealing any plans for a release on live television. While the show won't be premiering on live television, the recent distribution of Ms. Marvel on ABC shows that Marvel is willing to occasionally showcase their shows on TV, even if it's long after the series premieres on streaming. Echo is an unusual case since it's slated to be TV-MA and thus wouldn't be able to be shown on a syndicated network like ABC without heavy editing. If Echo does premiere on live television at a later date, then the only option would probably be FX, which Marvel and Disney now work with as an affiliate following the merger of FX's parent company, 20th Century Studios.

Is Marvel's 'Echo' Streaming Online?

Close

Just like the majority of MCU-set shows like Hawkeye before it, Echo was being primed as a Disney+ exclusive, and it will still be premiering all five of its episodes on the platform. While there are some projects missing from Marvel's long history in film, Disney+ is the perfect place for Marvel fans to watch their favorite movies and shows both within the MCU and beyond it. Echo will certainly be new territory for Disney+ as it is their first Marvel TV-MA series that they're produced, but the platform also became the streaming home for the (now reportedly canon) Netflix shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher.

Watch on Disney+

Currently, Disney+ has two separate subscription plans - Disney+ Basic and Disney+ Premium. To see each plan's pricing and features, look at the following table:

Plan Features Price Disney+ Basic Entire Disney+ library with ads $7.99 per month Disney+ Premium Entire Disney+ library with no ads and the ability to download content to supported devices $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year

Sign Up for Disney+

Can You Watch Marvel's 'Echo' Without Disney+?

Image by Annamaria Ward

For the first time in Marvel Studios history, Echo will be premiering both on Disney+ and on Hulu. While Hulu does have some exclusive Marvel shows like M.O.D.O.K., Hit Monkey, and more, they've all been disconnected from the MCU. The decision to release Marvel's Echo on Disney+ and Hulu simultaneously was likely made due to the announcement that Disney+ and Hulu will be merging later this year. For now, though, watching Echo will require either a subscription to Disney+ or a subscription to Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

Currently, Hulu has two separate subscription plans with Ads and without Ads. To see each plan's pricing and features, look at the following table:

Plan Features Price Hulu with Ads Entire Hulu library with ads $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year Hulu without Ads The entire Hulu library, with most ads removed $17.99 per month

Sign Up for Hulu

Watch the Trailer for Marvel's 'Echo'

The main trailer for Marvel's Echo, released on November 3rd, showcases the sheer brutality and violence of Marvel's latest series. The trailer begins by showcasing the early days of Maya and Fisk's relationship, with the latter beating up a hot dog salesman after he rudely dismissed the child. The rest of the sizzle reel displays plenty of fighting, surprisingly violent sequences, and a distinct look at Maya's Native American heritage. Look closely, and you may even spot the first glimpse of Daredevil as he and Maya get into a confrontation. The trailer ends with the definitive reveal that Fisk is still alive after the events of Hawkeye, with the Kingpin having a distinct eyepatch from when Maya shot him.

What's the Marvel's 'Echo' Episode Schedule?

Marvel's Echo will binge-release all five episodes on the same day, January 10th, 2024, both on Disney+ and Hulu.

More MA-TV Marvel Shows You Can Watch Right Now

Image via Netflix

Daredevil (2015-2018): With the recent news that Marvel's first Netflix series is reportedly considered MCU canon, there's never been a better time to watch all three seasons of Daredevil. A fan-favorite reboot for the Devil of Hell's Kitchen, the series follows Matt Murdock, who was cursed with blindness but granted miraculous abilities after a childhood accident, as he takes on a corrupt criminal underworld as the titular vigilante. Both Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will be appearing in Echo as their beloved characters, and they'll also be getting their time to shine in the upcoming sequel series, Daredevil: Born Again. All three seasons of Daredevil are streaming on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+

Image via Netflix

Jessica Jones (2015-2019): Daredevil reportedly being canon is good news for the other shows in the Defenders saga, starting with Jessica Jones. Less of a superhero show and more of a gritty detective series, the show sees the private eye of Jessica (Krysten Ritter) solve cases nobody else is willing to touch. She also just so happens to have enhanced strength and the ability to fly, but even that has its limits when Jessica has to face a horrifying figure like Kilgrave (David Tenant). All three seasons of Jessica Jones are streaming on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+

Image via Netflix

Luke Cage (2016-2018): First introduced in Jessica Jones, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) gets his time to shine in his own series. Armed with superior strength and indestructible skin, Luke becomes a local legend in his hometown of Harlem, defending those who can't protect themselves. He consistently finds himself at odds with a ruthless gangster named Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard), who always seems to have an ace up her sleeve with the indestructible hero. Both seasons of Luke Cage are streaming on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+