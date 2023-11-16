Whether you believe that life imitates art or art imitates life, May December is going to blur those definitions for you, probably forever. The all-new dark romantic drama is directed by Haynes and written by Samy Burch, from a story by Burch and Alex Mechanik, and is said to be loosely taken from the real-life story of Mary Kay Letourneau. May December follows Gracie Atherton-Yoo and Joe Yoo, a married couple who became notorious around the nation for their scandalous, controversial affair and its aftermath. And now, two decades later, their scandal is being turned into a film, with a popular Hollywood actor called Elizabeth Berry set to play the part of Gracie. Elizabeth heads to Savannah, Georgia to meet the couple and learn more about Gracie up and close. But her arrival and involvement in their lives bring back the long-lost, deep-seated emotions, revealing their decades-old pain, one layer at a time. Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton lead the cast as Elizabeth, Gracie, and Joe respectively. Portman also serves as one of the producers.

Having premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, May December has already managed to draw a lot of attention from fans and critics alike, scoring a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. From initial reviews, reactions, and what we know so far, the film is anything but your average dramatic story about a sensational affair. May December explores significant themes like sexuality, sexual identity, and the art of storytelling. What's more, the movie is directed by Todd Haynes, whose films are noted for bringing provocative stories and blurring boundaries of what should and shouldn’t be. As the film arrives in select theaters this week, check out our guide below to find out when, where, and how you can watch May December.

May December Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Todd Haynes Cast Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, Andrea Frankle, Charles Melton Rating R Runtime 117 minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Drama

When Is 'May December' Releasing in Movie Theaters?

Image via Netflix

Distributed by Netflix, May December is getting a theatrical release first, at select theaters across the United States, before arriving on the streamer at a later date. May December is premiering in select theaters across the United States on Friday, November 17, 2023. With other long-awaited titles releasing in theaters on the same day, like The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Eli Roth’s slasher film Thanksgiving, Trolls Band Together, and the sports drama Next Goal Wins, the Natalie Portman-Julianne Moore-starrer drama might face competition.

May December had its global premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2023, where it was nominated for the Palme d'Or. It was also screened at the 2023 New York Film Festival in September as the Opening Night Film.

Find Showtimes for 'May December'

With the film releasing in a limited number of theaters, you can check out the link below to check for showtimes at your nearest theater, book tickets, and get more details about May December’s theatrical premiere.

Watch the Trailer for 'May December'

Released by Netflix in September 2023, the official trailer of May December reveals the powerful and deeply penetrating story that awaits in the film, told in a meta-narrative fashion. As the clip takes us through the plot and introduces the three leading characters – Gracie, Elizabeth, and Joe – it becomes clear that Portman’s Elizabeth is not your average method actor. There’s something darker and more convoluted to her personality, which she uses to shine as an actor. Whether it’s for the film or for real, Elizabeth seems to have taken up a very challenging role. The clip shows how she starts preparing for the role, from choosing a “difficult” character to understanding them beneath the surface. And so, she visits Gracie and Joe and begins to live with them for inspiration. As Elizabeth gets more involved in their personal lives, it stirs up the long-forgotten past and its trauma for the couple, while Elizabeth takes a dark turn.

Portman’s character transformation in the film, as the trailer shows, appears to have a lot of similarities to her Black Swan’s Nina Sayers. Additionally, while Moore's Gracie might not be as bold as some of her other iconic characters, it might remind you of Magnolia. From the film’s plot to its characters, May December is likely to be quite dramatic with a lot of tension between the characters.

When Will 'May December' Arrive on Netflix?

Image via Netflix

The good news is that with Netflix as the film’s distributor, fans will not have to wait too long for the streaming release of May December. Within two weeks of its theatrical premiere, the film will be available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, December 1, 2023. Once it's out on the service, you'll be able to use the following link to watch the movie:

Will 'May December' Be Released on DVD and Blu-ray?

At the moment, there is no news on the DVD and Blu-ray release of May December. Since the film is getting a streaming release on Netflix, it might not get a physical media release at all. If it does get one, the physical copies usually arrive months after the theatrical premiere. So, we can't expect the DVD/Blu-rays to come out anytime soon and for now, your only options are to either head to your local theater to watch this highly acclaimed film on the big screen or wait for it to arrive on Netflix in December.

Acclaimed Natalie Portman Films That You Can Watch Right Now

An Academy and Golden Globe-winning actor and filmmaker, Natalie Portman has had a stellar career spanning three decades. From Padme Amidala in the Star Wars prequel trilogy to Jane Foster in MCU’s Thor films, Portman has played a wide array of iconic roles. However, she is most noted for her offbeat, intense, and emotionally challenging roles, many of which have earned her critical acclaim, international recognition, and several awards.

'Black Swan' (2010)

Before 2022’s The Whale, Academy, Golden Globe, and BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky earned widespread acclaim for this 2010 psychological horror starring Portman in the lead. Black Swan tells the story of ballerina Nina Sayers, who is chosen to play the dual roles of the White Swan Odette, and the Black Swan Odile, in a production of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake. Her dancing prowess makes her a better fit for the innocent and fragile White Swan while a newcomer, Lily, better embodies the more uninhibited traits of the Black Swan. Overwhelmed by pressure and competition for the role, Nina spirals and descends into madness. Portman’s portrayal of Nina earned her global acclaim and attention from fans and critics alike, winning her an Academy Award for Best Actress, among several other awards. Black Swan also stars Vincent Cassel, Mila Kunis, Barbara Hershey, and Winona Ryder in supporting roles.

'V for Vendetta' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Guy Fawkes mask has evolved into a motif of anti-establishment sentiment, and that's largely attributed to this 2006 film, which is often considered a modern classic. Directed by James McTeigue (Sense8) in his feature directorial debut, V for Vendetta is based on the popular DC Vertigo Comics series of the same name by Alan Moore, David Lloyd, and Tony Weare. The story, set in a dystopian England in an indeterminate future, centers on V – a masked anarchist, vigilante, and freedom fighter who seeks to spark a revolution through elaborate acts of destruction in order to bring down the country's fascist government. Meanwhile, Evey Hammond, a young TV employee, is saved by V and gets caught up in his mission and life. Hugo Weaving and Portman star as V and Evey respectively, along with Stephen Rea, Stephen Fry, Eddie Marsan, and John Hurt in various supporting roles. Despite several controversies and criticisms on its release, V for Vendetta has garnered quite a fan following over the years, and that's largely thanks to Portman’s portrayal of Evey, a character that embodies heroic traits and values overcoming the trauma of an oppressive regime.

'Closer' (2004)

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

In his second-last feature directorial before his death in 2014, EGOT-winning Mike Nichols directed this romance drama in 2004, written by Patrick Marber, based on Marber’s eponymous 1997 play. Starring Julia Roberts, Natalie Portman, Clive Owen, and Jude Law, Closer tells the story of two couples, Anna and Larry, and Dan and Alice, and their respective relationships, which start to fall apart when Dan has an affair with Anna, while Larry begins to cheat on her with Alice, who also goes by the alias, Jane. Although it might sound like a dramatic romance story, it goes above and beyond to explore the complexities of relationships brought about by convolutions of human nature. The unexpected twists and turns are elevated by the brilliant cast performance, especially that of Portman’s Jane/Alice and Owen’s Larry. Closer earned great recognition and positive reviews, winning several awards and nominations. Both Portman and Owen were nominated for Academy and BAFTA awards and won Golden Globes for their respective performances.

