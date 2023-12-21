This past Venice Film Festival saw the premiere of many critically acclaimed films, including Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, David Fincher’s The Killer, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. One of the biggest hits of the festival, Memory, saw Peter Sarsgaard beat out several major stars of the festival, including Michael Fassbender, Adam Driver, and Mads Mikkelson to win the highly lauded Best Actor prize. The film follows Sylvia (Jessica Chastain), a social worker, who leads a normal but very structured life, whose world is turned completely upside down after attending her high school reunion and is followed home by her former classmate Saul (Sarsgaard). Frightened at first, she soon realizes that Saul means her no harm but suffers from severe memory loss. Their surprise encounter will profoundly impact both of them as they open the door to the past. From Michel Franco, the director of Sundown and After Lucia, Memory not only gives Chastain and Sarsgaard the roles of their career, but it offers devastating questions about the nature of memory. For anybody who can’t wait to see this deeply intimate film, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where, you can watch this award-winning drama.

After initially premiering at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival on September 8, 2023, Memory is scheduled to have a limited release on December 22, 2023, before expanding to a wide release on January 5.

When Does ‘Memory’ Come Out, and Will It Be in Theaters?

Like all Ketchup Entertainment Releases, Memory will of course have a theatrical release. Other films it will compete against on its wide-release opening weekend include Universal Picture’s Night Swim and Daniel Bruhl’s Race for Glory.

Find Showtimes For 'Memory'

You can use the links below to find showtimes for Memory at a theater near you.

When Will 'Memory' Be Available for Streaming?

Unfortunately, Memory will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release and there is no news on when it will end up on streaming. However, the last film produced by Ketchup Entertainment this year, Hypnotic, was released on Peacock four months after its release, so Memory may end up there in late April or early May. You can get a subscription for as little as $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year.

Will 'Memory' Be Available on DVD and Blu-ray?

Since Memory is being released theatrically rather than on a streaming platform, it is very likely to be released on DVD and Blu-ray as well. For now, there is no information about when Ketchup Entertainment will release the DVD, but those details will likely be shared a few weeks after its theatrical release. However, looking back on another Ketchup Entertainment release, Hypnotic, which will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on February 13, 2024, 277 days after its theatrical release, Memory will probably receive a physical copy in late September.

Watch the Trailer for 'Memory'

Opening on Sylvia’s high school reunion, we can already see that she is a spectator in her own life. While her former classmates are enjoying themselves, she sits alone, unable to partake in the festivities until Saul comes and sits by her. This friendly encounter turns frightening when he follows her home, and she soon realizes he’s not a menace, but a man struggling to remember. When his family asks her to take care of him during the day, she agrees and begins mending the cracks in her life through her new friendship. Can she stick around when the going gets tough, or will she withdraw at the first sign of trouble?

More Movies Like ‘Memory’ That You Can Stream Right Now

While you wait for this powerful movie to premiere at your local theater, pass the time by watching these three similar films that explore memory loss and its impact on a family.

Still Alice

In one of the most devastating performances of her career, Julianne Moore finally earned her Oscar after years of churning out brilliant performances in movies like Far From Heaven, The Big Lebowski, and The Kids Are Alright. Moore plays Alice Howland, a middle-aged woman who has three grown children, a loving husband, and a successful career as a linguistics professor at a renowned university. After she suddenly starts forgetting words, she receives the devastating diagnosis that she has early onset familial Alzheimer’s disease and must figure out how to prepare herself and her family for the inevitable. Moore delivers a powerhouse performance, showcasing one of the most realistic depictions of memory loss on screen, and Kristen Stewart delivers her first great post-Twilight performance as her daughter.

Watch on Hulu

The Father

At the time, Anthony Hopkins’ Best Actor Oscar win may have been a surprise, but no one can deny how powerful his performance is. The Father gives Hopkins his best role since his legendary turn as the serial killer mastermind, Hannibal Lecter, in The Silence of the Lambs. The story centers around, Anthony, an aging man who refuses any help or assistance from his daughter even as he begins to mentally and physically deteriorate and second guess the strength of his own mind and the intentions of his loved ones. With the great Olivia Colman acting opposite him as his daughter, Hopkins not only lets us see what it must be like to see a family member become sick, but he allows us to enter his mind and feel his deep-seated fears and anxieties.

Rent on Amazon

Away From Her

Before Canadian director Sarah Polley earned an Oscar for her incredible ensemble drama, Women Talking, she wrote and directed a deeply personal story about two people whose love is torn apart by illness. Away From Her follows Grant and Fiona, an aging couple who jointly come to the heartbreaking decision of institutionalizing Fiona after her Alzheimer’s disease becomes too much. Per the nursing home’s instructions, Grant does not visit her for one month and when he returns he finds that she has transferred her affections to another resident. Featuring a brilliant return to the screen from legendary British actress, Julie Christie, Polley’s debut proves that her talent for direction is not new but something she has always had.

Stream on Tubi