Football fans have Tom Brady, golf fans have Tiger Woods, basketball fans have Michael Jordan, and soccer fans will always have Lionel Messi. The Argentinian player may have been an underdog as a child but, pretty soon, he proved that he was one of the greatest players to ever kick a ball. By the time the 2022 World Cup came along, Messi had already faced his fair share of success and heartbreak. With his club, FC Barcelona, he became a champion of Spain and Europe. However, with his national team, Argentina, he reached and lost a World Cup final. At the age of 35, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was his last chance to snag the biggest trophy in the game for his country. Thanks to Apple TV+, the public can now see what it took for the greatest of all time to win the last trophy that mattered. Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend is Messi’s own Last Dance and not only shines a spotlight on his drive and work ethic but also the dynamics of an entire team all hungry for a trophy. In the eyes of a football-obsessed nation that hadn’t been champions of the world in 36 years, this talented group of players led by a once-in-a-lifetime talent provided glory. For anyone wondering when, how, and where they can watch the docuseries, you’ve come to the right place. Here's how you can watch Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend.

Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend Messi narrates the ultimate story of his career with Argentina's national soccer team, providing an intimate and unique look at his quest for a defining World Cup victory. Release Date February 21, 2024 Cast Lionel Messi Main Genre Documentary Seasons 1

Image via Apple TV+

Messi's World Cup premieres on Apple TV+ on February 21. Premiering the same week on Apple TV+ is the new science fiction series, Constellation, starring Noomi Rapace. Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend is the second Lionel Messi-themed docuseries to premiere on Apple TV+ after Messi Meets America. It is also the latest among an impressive lineup of sports documentaries and docuseries on the streaming service including The Dynasty: New England Patriots, Boom! Boom! The World Vs Boris Becker, The Call Me Magic, and Stephen Curry: Underrated.

Can You Watch 'Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend' Without an Apple TV+ Subscription?

Image via Apple TV+

Unfortunately, you cannot watch Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend without an Apple TV+ subscription, but it’s not too late to get one. You can get an Apple TV+ subscription for as little as $9.99 a month. You can click the link below to go to the series landing page.

Watch on Apple TV+

Watch the Trailer for 'Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend'

A trailer for Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend was released on January 18. Opening on a crowd of Argentina fans chanting “Messi! Messi!”, you can see how, as one interviewee puts it, being Messi is both unbearable and extraordinary. From a very young age, it was clear he was destined for greatness, but that pressure to succeed could bog anybody down. Now, in the lead-up to the 2022 World Cup, the pressure is higher than ever. A World Cup is like 64 Super Bowls, but Messi’s last World Cup is infinitely more important. Hardly an easy journey, Messi must rely on his teammates to bring home his greatest trophy to a nation that is crazy about football.

How Many Episodes of 'Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend' Are There?

Image via Apple TV+

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend will consist of four episodes, all of which will be premiering on February 21. The episodes are titled, “The Last Cup”, “We Can Dream Again”, “The Weight of a Nation”, and “Redemption”.

More TV Shows Like 'Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend' You Can Stream Right Now

To help you out while you wait for Apple TV+ to release this exciting behind-the-scenes documentary in its entirety, check out these three other shows that follow some of the best teams and players in the world of soccer as they navigate their careers, a season, or an important tournament.

Welcome To Wrexham

Image via FX

Most people who have heard of Ryan Reynolds or Rob McElhenney know them through their work in film and television. Reynolds made a name for himself in romantic comedies like The Proposal and Definitely, Maybe and has since become an action star in movies like Deadpool. Meanwhile, McElhenney is the creator and star of the successful FX sitcom, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. However, many people don’t know that outside their Hollywood interests, the two have teamed up to buy a small team named Wrexham AFC in a town in Wales in the hopes of turning it around. Welcome to Wrexham follows the two actors as they try to lead this underdog team to success and build a relationship with the surrounding townspeople. Considering Wrexham’s recent successes on the pitch, it’s a story all soccer fans should be paying attention to.

Watch on Hulu

Beckham

Image via Netflix

It’s hard to think of a bigger star in the world of soccer than David Beckham. A giant on the pitch, he won everything there was to win in Europe with Manchester United, he paved the way for the growth of America’s MLS by joining LA Galaxy and even captained the England National Team. Outside of football, he was one half of an indescribably famous power couple with Victoria Beckham and an unforgettable fashion icon. In the 2023 Netflix miniseries Beckham, the sports legend tells all about his upbringing, his career, and his marriage. With a life as diverse and interesting as his, the series is entertaining even for those who aren’t fans of the beautiful game.

Watch on Netflix

All or Nothing: Arsenal

Image via Prime Video

Today, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is celebrated for his style of play and success in making his team a series contender for the Premier League title race. However, at the start of his 2021-2022 Premier League season, things were far from perfect. Arsenal went goalless in its first month and team drama threatened to destroy their chances and his career. In this chaotic environment, a camera crew was invited to film All or Nothing: Arsenal and watch as the team dealt with some of their biggest embarrassments, only to end the season with the respect of fans and players alike.

Watch on Prime Video