2024 is packed with anticipated action films, such as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Deadpool & Wolverine. Still, one of the most exciting spectacles hitting theaters this year does not belong to a major franchise. That movie is Dev Patel's directorial debut - Monkey Man.

Directed by and starring Patel and executive produced by Jordan Peele, Monkey Man continues the recent industry trend of visceral action revenge films popularized by the ongoing John Wick franchise. Monkey Man sets itself apart from other John Wick-inspired films by centering around a young Indian man as he seeks justice against all those who have wronged him and his community. The titular "Monkey Man" (Dev Patel) was helpless to stop a massacre that killed his mother when he was a boy. Now a grown adult who has trained his body to the physical peak, he embarks on a quest for vengeance within a rich and powerful criminal underworld.

To learn more about when and how you can watch one of the most anticipated action-adventure films of 2024, here is where you can watch Monkey Man.

Monkey Man A recently released ex-felon living in India struggles to adjust to a world of corporate greed and eroding spiritual values. Release Date April 4, 2024 Director Dev Patel Cast Dev Patel , Sharlto Copley , Pitobash , Vipin Sharma , Sobhita Dhulipala Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Dev Patel

The White Monkey's action-packed revenge quest begins when Monkey Man hits theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, April 5th, 2024. The film recently had its world premiere at the 2024 South by Southwest Film Festival, which took place on March 11th. Some countries will reportedly get the film a day earlier, on Thursday, April 4th, including Australia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, and Portugal. In addition to the U.S. and Canada, other countries that will be getting the film on April 5th include Brazil, Finland, the United Kingdom, India, Iceland, Sweden, and Turkey.

Is 'Monkey Man' in Theaters?

Monkey Man's bloody spectacle will thankfully be exclusively available to watch on the big screen, which wasn't always the case for the anticipated feature. The film was initially planned to be a Netflix streaming release, but that reportedly changed when the mind behind Get Out and Nope, Jordan Peele, got the chance to see an early build of the film. Peele was apparently so impressed with the movie that he felt a theatrical release was necessary, and the film will now be doing so under the Universal Pictures and Monkeypaw banners.

Watch the Trailer for 'Monkey Man'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The lengthy main trailer for Monkey Man was released by Jordan Peele and Universal Pictures on Friday, January 26th, introducing audiences to Patel's character of Kid. Kid really was only a kid when a group of soldiers came to his community and slaughtered many of the people there, including Kid's mother. Growing up as a servant of odd jobs and taking up the occasional pit fighting, Kid has been training and preparing for the day he can finally confront the people responsible for this consistent suppression of the poor. These individuals are all in positions of unimaginable wealth and power, but that doesn't deter Kid from gathering the strength and tenacity to confront them. The trailer alone also showcases a promising debut for Patel from a direction standpoint, as the cinematography and editing behind the action sequences teased are truly stunning.

What is 'Monkey Man' About?

The official plot synopsis of Monkey Man reads as follows:

"Oscar nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with an action thriller about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless. Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Other Action Films Like 'Monkey Man' You Can Watch Right Now

'John Wick' (2014)

The obvious comparison to Monkey Man is the John Wick franchise, with the original 2014 film inspiring one of cinema's best modern franchises. Retired assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) was hoping to start life over when his recently deceased wife gifts him an adorable little puppy. When his precious animal companion is killed during a cruel break-in, John gets back into the fold to exact vengeance. This quest for revenge has now lasted over the course of three sequels, with a fifth one reportedly on the way. John Wick is available to stream on Netflix.

'Nobody' (2021)

Where Monkey Man has been described as "John Wick in Mumbai", Nobody could be described as "John Wick in suburbia". Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) is another retired badass who has tried to leave his violent past behind and settle down with his family. The Mansell family are also the victims of a home invasion, and while nobody was seriously injured, Hutch gets sick and tired of his community's criminal element when the robbers allegedly stole his daughter's kitty cat bracelet. Bob Odenkirk has reportedly expressed interest in making a sequel to Nobody, with filming initially planned to take place in 2023 (though the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes may have impacted production. Nobody is available to stream for free on Freevee.

Extraction (2020)

When almost a city is torn apart by crime, Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) jumps head-on in Extraction. A merc-for-hire, Rake is enlisted to protect and extract Ovi Mahajan (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), whose father is a notorious leader of a criminal empire. With multiple parties interested in kidnapping Ovi and holding him for ransom, Rake is brought in to shield the boy from harm at any cost, not being able to trust anyone along the way. Extraction 3 is also reportedly in development. Extraction is available to stream on Netflix.

