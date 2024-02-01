In 2005, Brad Pitt (Fight Club) and Angelina Jolie (Maleficent) starred together in the classic spy movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The chemistry was so intense on set that the two actually started their relationship around the time the movie was released. However, when Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) decided to create and star in the show together, with the help of Francesca Sloane, the connection wasn’t as compelling. Weller-Bridge said in an interview with Vanity Fair that the decision to step down as a creator wasn’t with any ill will but just a minor change in heart. It didn’t discourage Glover either, as Maya Erskine (Pen15) stepped in to take over the role of Jane Smith.

Unlike the original movie, Jane and John Smith in the new series are well aware that they are spies posing as an actual married couple completing missions together, differing from the lovers who are somehow completely unaware that the other is a highly skilled assassin, as with Pitt and Jolie. It’s a more plausible premise with a romance that is not quite as steamy as it is comedic, with a lot more room to grow as a series. The highly anticipated series is something that fans of both Glover and Erskine have been dying to watch, so we’ve pinpointed exactly how and when you can see its upcoming premiere.

Is ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Premiering on TV?

Unfortunately for cable and live TV viewers, Mr. & Mrs. Smith will only be available exclusively via streaming service.

Is ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Streaming Online?

Yes, Amazon’s Prime Video has exclusive streaming rights to the show, which will begin by airing its first episode on February 1, 2024, at 7 p.m. EST.

Can You Watch ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Without Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, the only way to watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith is through Amazon Prime. For those who don't have a membership, Amazon Prime offers a free 30-day trial. It's always great to try out the streaming service before committing to monthly or yearly payments. Memberships are $14.99/month or $139 annually after the trial expires.

Watch the ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Trailer

Prime Video released a trailer on its YouTube channel on December 7, 2023.

It starts off by introducing John (Glover) and Jane (Erskine) together in a café, rightfully suspicious of each other and acting coy about their experience, if any, as spies. Scenes of them on a train, in an elevator, and on a boat flash by, presumably en route to their mission, appear as they announce their prearranged marriage over a laptop, brandishing new wedding rings. While Shirley Bassey sings Where Do I Begin (Love Story), the two carry on their marriage charade, holding automatic weapons in different clips, while Jane states she is not interested in an actual relationship despite the longing looks they give each other. Perhaps the romance is killed when they spend their nights lifting dead bodies together while claiming that they are software engineers by day, but the reality of the dangers they face sets in with blood-covered faces and exploding buildings. When a montage of action plays out on the screen, typical of any great spy series, complete with guns, knives, and fist fights, Paul Dano surprisingly appears as a neighbor to the Smiths. Then, straight back into car chases, helicopter rides, and more hilariously awkward pretend couple scenarios, they end with the most important goal to keep in mind: finish the mission.

What’s the ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Episode Schedule?

Though details of the show’s schedule have not been released, it is expected to run for eight episodes, which will become available to stream on February 2, 2024, following its season premiere, according to About Amazon.

More Spy Shows Like ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ You Can Watch Right Now

‘Killing Eve’

In a spy thriller that Phoebe Waller-Bridge did help produce, Killing Eve stars Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy) as MI6 security officer Eve Polastri and Jodie Comer (The Last Duel) as the skilled and psychopathic assassin Villanelle. When Eve becomes bored of her security position with the M15 agency, she sticks her nose where it doesn’t belong, resulting in her termination from the position. However, this doesn’t stop her fascination with uncovering the trail of an assassin, which lands her a secret role in the M16 as an undercover agent following Villanelle. The obsession between Eve and Villanelle begins to blur the lines between hunter and hunted. It is unique to have two female leads who oppose each other while still creating a special bond normally reserved for a male and female lead in spy movies. The show has received a substantial amount of critical acclaim and even earned Oh the Best Actress award at the Golden Globe Awards in 2019.

‘Chuck’

Chuck follows the life of Zachary Levi's (Shazam!) character, Chuck Bartowski, a nerdy and lovable computer expert working at an electronics store. His life takes an unexpected turn when secrets from the CIA regarding sensitive spy information are inadvertently embedded into his brain. When the CIA and NSA learned that Chuck’s mind was a highly valuable asset, they sent a team to protect him at all costs, which thrust him into the world of espionage. Despite his newfound importance to the government, Chuck, along with his handlers, played by Yvonne Strahovski (Dexter) and others, tries to balance his regular life and getting thrown into hilariously unorganized missions. While the storyline might not be the strongest in the bunch, it did win an Outstanding Stunt Coordination award from the Emmys, confirming that it would be a thrill to watch either way.

‘The Americans’

The Americans is a series set during the Cold War in the 1980s and stars Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings and Matthew Rhys as Philip Jennings. The series explores the lives of this seemingly ordinary American couple living in Washington, D.C., who are, in reality, highly skilled Soviet KGB officers working undercover. The undercover mission goes beyond what you would expect of a false marriage, as the couple has two American-born children, Paige (Holly Taylor) and Henry (Keidrich Sellati). It pushes the boundaries of what we understand to be the great espionage era and tells the story exceptionally well. It earned Primetime Emmys for both acting and writing, as well as a Golden Globe Award, among others. While not as comedic as the other series, The Americans is based on a true story and is the closest thing to a real-life Mr. and Mrs. Smith as you’re going to get.

