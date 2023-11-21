The infamous story of Napoleon Bonaparte is wrought with controversy as one of the most influential figures in history. Born to a minor noble family, Napoleon used his ruthless drive and education to come to power and implement some of the most beneficial systems, removing tyrants but eventually gaining so much power that he became a tyrant himself. The storied history of Napoleon is fertile ground for filmmaking, though it still needs to be successfully told. After a long wait, history buffs will be happy to know that two depictions of the Napoleon story are in the works. One is a Steven Spielberg-backed HBO 7-part series based on an abandoned Stanley Kubrick script. The second is the Ridley Scott movie, Napoleon. While the HBO limited series version of the Napoleon story is yet to be released, Ridley Scott's Napoleon movie is charging into theaters this Thanksgiving.

Ridley Scott's careful depiction of Napoleon is masterfully told with the help of the famous writer David Scarpa, who previously worked with Ridley Scott for the Prime original series based on a Philip K. Dick novel, The Man in the High Castle. The character of Napoleon is brought to life by the Oscar-award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix, known for his previous collaboration with Ridley Scott in the movie Gladiator, and his role as another cruel Emporer, Commodus. Ridley Scott's Napoleon will tell the story of Napoleon's dramatic and swift rise to the emperor through the lens of his personal life, specifically focusing on his turbulent relationship with his wife and lifelong love, Josephine as Scott has said he is intrigued by Napoleon's mastery of the battlefield and seeming ineptitude with women.

With a star-studded cast and legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott (Alien) at the helm, not to mention the rich source material of the dramatic Napoleonic wars, Napoleon stands a good chance of becoming one of the top movies for 2023. Napoleon boasts a run time of 2 hours and 38 minutes, which has many wondering when and how they should watch this epic blockbuster. While many prefer to stream a lengthy film from the comfort of their homes, a film of this scale is best experienced on the big screen.

Napoleon Release Date November 22, 2023 Director Ridley Scott Cast Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier Rating R Main Genre Biopic

Is 'Napoleon' Coming to Movie Theaters?

Yes, Napoleon will be released in theaters in both the U.K. and the U.S. on November 22, 2023. The film had its initial red carpet debut at Salle Pleyel in Paris on November 14, 2023.

Is 'Napoleon' Going to Be Streaming Online?

Image via Apple TV+,

Eventually, yes; right now, no. AppleTV+ has the streaming rights to Napoleon, but the service has yet to announce its streaming release date. Ridley Scott has even said that he trimmed the movie significantly to reduce its runtime but plans to release a director's cut to streaming services that could run up to four and a half hours long and spend more time explaining the character of Josephine.

Watch the Trailers for 'Napoleon'

The official trailer was shared on July 10, 2023, on Sony Pictures Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

The trailer starts with an angry mob throwing things at a cart, which is leading Marie Antoinette (Catherine Walker) to the gallows. With the streets in battle and chaos, a city under siege watches a controversial moment when Napoleon crowns himself emperor, a role that was traditionally reserved for the Pope. Incredible battle scenes flash through the screen, and a picturesque castle erupts in flames. Napoleon's personal life intertwines with his violent reign of tyranny. Sony Pictures Entertainment released a second trailer on YouTube on October 18, 2023.

This trailer depicts Napoleon using his ruthless and fearless battle techniques to massacre his enemies. It flashes back to his determined beginnings when a rise to power in a traditional sense was deemed out of his reach. Unwavered, Napoleon perseveres until he crowns himself emperor. His apparent self-doubt in love and life undermines powerful clips of Napoleon leading an army with epic music and horseback sword fights.

Will 'Napoleon' Come Out on DVD and Blu-ray?

There's been no news about a physical media release for Napoleon. If the movie does get released on DVD and Blu-ray, it likely won't be available until early 2024 at best.

More Movies Like 'Napoleon' You Can Watch Right Now

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World Release Date November 14, 2003 Director Peter Weir Cast Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany, James D'Arcy, Edward Woodall, Chris Larkin, Max Pirkis Rating PG-13 Runtime 138 minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers Patrick O'Brian, Peter Weir, John Collee Tagline The Courage To Do The Impossible Lies In The Hearts of Men.

If you want to see a Napoleonic war narrative but can't wait until Napoleon's release, consider watching Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World. While it does not explicitly feature Napoleon himself, it shows the vastness of his influence as it depicts an 18th-century British warship, the HMS Surprise, as it pursues a French privateering ship. This pursuit takes place in the Galapagos islands, thousands of miles from France, depicting the far-reaching conflicts of the Napoleonic wars. Russel Crowe plays the lead as the fictional Jack Aubrey, the commander of the HMS Surprise.

Gladiator Release Date May 5, 2000 Director Ridley Scott Cast Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Richard Harris, Derek Jacobi Rating R Runtime 155 minutes Main Genre Action Writers David Franzoni, John Logan, William Nicholson Tagline The general who became a slave... The slave who became a gladiator... The gladiator who defied an empire...

Ridley Scott's 2000 masterpiece, Gladiator, is a great companion to the upcoming Napoleon film. While this film takes place long before Bonaparte entered the world, it also features Joaquin Phoenix in his first role as an emperor, this time as an ancient Roman emperor. Long thought of as one of the most significant historical dramas, Gladiator features a fascinating look at ancient people's lives and standout performances by both Phoenix and Russell Crowe.

Barry Lyndon Release Date December 18, 1975 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Ryan O'Neal, Marisa Berenson, Patrick Magee Rating PG Runtime 185 minutes Main Genre Drama

Stanley Kubrick was never one to waste his work, and though his Napoleon epic was scrapped, much of the groundwork he had laid was repurposed for his 1975 movie Barry Lyndon. This historical drama is based on the novel The Luck of Barry Lyndon by William Makepeace Thackeray. It chronicles the adventures of Ryan O'Neil, whose antics take him from an obscure Irish farm to his involvement in The Seven Years' War. Barry Lyndon takes place in the early 1750s and predates Napoleon's rise to power but provides a fascinating look at the long-standing conflicts between France and Britain that led to the French Revolution and the Napoleonic wars at the end of the 18th century.

