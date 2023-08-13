Long before movies like Bong-Joon Ho's Parasite and Lee Chang-dong's Burning captured global attention, Korean cinema (or Asian cinema in general) had always stood in a league of its own. Home to some of the most affluent directors in the world, one name continues to ring a bell in modern cinema: Park Chan-wook. Although he made his directorial debut in 1992 with The Moon Is… the Sun’s Dream, it was only in 2002 that he finally showcased his trademark brutal cinematography and black humor through the unofficially-titled Vengeance Trilogy. With no intention of these films being released as a trilogy, the three movies, in no particular order, include Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, Lady Vengeance, and of course, Oldboy.

The neo-noir thriller follows the story of Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-Sik), who is mysteriously kidnapped and imprisoned in a sealed hotel room for 15 years without any explanation. To pass the time, Dae-su learns shadowboxing and attempts to escape so that he can immediately seek revenge. Upon his unexpected release, Dae-sue immediately searches for answers and tries to look for his daughter. While investigating his captor's motives, he crosses paths with Mi-do (Kang Hye-Jung), a young chef. As Dae-su gets closer to his captor, he finds himself discovering shocking truths about his past. Praised for its gritty narrative, shocking screenplay, and Chan-wook's take on the themes of revenge and manipulation, Oldboy continues to be a beloved classic preserved for the years to come in world cinematic history.

Oldboy has garnered acclaim for a multitude of reasons. Chan-wook is a director unafraid of embracing challenging cinematic endeavors. From its intricately crafted, morally ambiguous characters that evoke profound emotional resonance, to its skillful fusion of thriller, drama, and neo-noir genres, the film showcases a range of strengths. Additionally, its innovative camera work further adds to its allure. Audiences might remember the film’s gruesome one-take corridor fight scene, which took seventeen attempts over three days to perfect. Or maybe you might recall watching Dae-su eating a whole live octopus, a scene that was not computer-generated in the slightest (the eating of squirming octopi is regarded as a delicacy in various parts of Asia, however, it is usually killed and cut before consumption, not eaten whole and alive).

The immense success and popularity of Oldboy eventually reached Hollywood soil. Of course, executives were immediately eager to work on an English remake of the film, a practice that's extremely common and often criticized by audiences. Even though it was directed by none other than Spike Lee, the 2013 American adaptation of Oldboy, unfortunately, didn't leave an impression as strong as Chan-wook's version, largely due to the underlying inconsistencies that loomed over the project. Now that the original film is returning to theaters to celebrate its 20th anniversary, here’s how you can catch the restored and remastered version of Oldboy.

When Is the Oldboy Anniversary Re-Release Coming Out?

The restored and remastered version of Oldboy premieres on August 16, 2023. The original version was released 10 years prior on November 21st, 2003.

Is the Oldboy Re-Release Coming to Movie Theaters?

Absolutely! The restored and remastered version of Oldboy will make its way into theaters. After its initial theatrical release in 2003, Oldboy created an international buzz when it won the Grand Prix at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival. The Grand Prix is recognized as the second-most prestigious prize of the festival, right after the Palme d’Or. On top of that, fellow director Quentin Tarantino, who happened to be the president of the jury, gave high praise for Chan-Wook’s work.

Find Showtimes for the Oldboy Re-Release

Click the links below to check the theatrical showtimes for Oldboy and buy tickets:

Is Oldboy on Streaming?

Unfortunately, both the original and the remastered versions of Oldboy are currently unavailable for streaming in the United States.

Watch the Trailer for Oldboy

Below is the official description released by NEON:

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Park Chan-Wook's cinematic masterpiece, Oldboy will be released in theaters, restored and remastered in stunning 4K. After being mysteriously kidnapped and imprisoned with no human contact for fifteen years, Oh Dae-Su (Choi Min-sik) is suddenly released without any explanation. In a twisted game of cat and mouse, he has only five days to retrace his past, track down his captors, and get his revenge. Oldboy, which remains a cult classic and has served as inspiration for auteurs for nearly two decades, will return to theaters for the first time in 20 years.

Is Oldboy Available on DVD and Blu-ray?

While the DVD and Blu-ray editions of the original Oldboy are offered by Amazon, it's important to take note that these discs may not be compatible with the majority of DVD players sold in the U.S., U.S. Territories, Canada, and Bermuda.

More Thrillers by Park Chan-Wook Like Oldboy That You Can Watch Right Now

Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance: Ryu (Shin Ha-kyun) is a deaf-mute factory worker who is desperate to save his sister, who is in dire need of a kidney transplant. Unable to afford the medical expenses, Ryu becomes entangled in a tragic chain of events as he seeks a way to obtain the money. In a desperate attempt to raise funds, Ryu's girlfriend suggests kidnapping the daughter of his former employer, Park Dong-jin (Song Kang-ho). However, the plan goes horribly awry, leading to unintended consequences and a spiral of violence. As the story unfolds, a series of misunderstandings, miscommunications, and personal motivations drive the characters down a dark and haunting path.

Lady Vengeance: Lee Geum-ja (Lee Young-ae) is out of prison and ready for revenge. Released from prison after serving 13 years for a heinous crime she didn't commit, Geum-ja is determined to seek revenge on the true perpetrator and reunite with her daughter. Upon her release, Geum-ja unveils a calculated scheme to expose the real culprit, Mr. Baek (Choi Min-sik), and his sinister deeds. However, her quest for vengeance is intertwined with themes of redemption and forgiveness as she discovers the intricate web of secrets and motivations that led to her imprisonment.

The Handmaiden: Set in the 1930s during the Japanese occupation of Korea, the film revolves around Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri), a young woman from a poor background who becomes the handmaiden to Lady Hideko (Kim Min-hee). As part of a complex plot, Sook-hee is instructed by a conman, Count Fujiwara (Ha Jung-woo), to win Lady Hideko's trust and facilitate her marriage to the Count, ultimately allowing him to steal her wealth. The narrative unfolds through multiple perspectives, revealing layers of deception and unexpected connections. The relationship between Sook-hee and Lady Hideko evolves from a facade of servitude into a complex emotional bond, complicating the plans of the schemers.

