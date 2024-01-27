Excitement fills the air as the 2024 Oscar nominations have been revealed! The official announcement, which took place on Tuesday, January 23, was broadcast on the Oscars’ YouTube channel. As is the tradition, each category is filled with well-deserving nominees (and some would say the biggest snubs). This year, the Best Picture category is filled with a diverse array of ten outstanding films, making the competition fierce and stacked with talent.

If you haven’t had the chance to watch any, or perhaps all, of the nominees for Best Picture, fear not! Here’s a guide on where you can catch the 2024 Best Picture nominees.

American Fiction

Total Nominations: 5 (Best Picture, Best Actor - Jeffrey Wright, Best Supporting Actor - Sterling K. Brown, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score)

American Fiction follows writer Thelonious "Monk" Ellison (Jeffrey Wright), who is struggling to come up with his next best book - or at least one that can keep him financially afloat. Unable to keep up with a publishing landscape that relies on following trends, Monk struggles to maintain his relevance among young readers. His frustration peaks when he observes the soaring success of best-selling author Sintara Golden (Issa Rae), whose work he believes leans excessively on Black stereotypes. Annoyed to his wits, Monk takes a playful jab and crafts a satirical piece laden with outlandish Black tropes. Surprisingly, his ironic endeavor turns into a hit sensation, raking in massive revenue. But just how far is Monk willing to go to maintain his newfound success?

Anatomy of a Fall

Total Nominations: 5 (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress - Sandra Hüller, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing)

Anatomy of a Fall begins with the discovery of Samuel’s lifeless body in the snow, just outside the secluded chalet he shared with his wife Sandra, a German writer, and their 11-year-old son Daniel, who is partially sighted. The mysterious circumstances surrounding Samuel’s death prompted an investigation, marking it as a “suspicious death”. But Sandra finds herself at the center of scrutiny, facing indictment in connection to Samuel’s death. As her trial ensues, Sandra is caught in a crossfire with Daniel, who is stuck navigating the legal proceedings and their now broken home.

Anatomy of a Fall is in theaters now and available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Anatomy of a Fall is in theaters now and available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Barbie

Total Nominations: 8 (Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor - Ryan Gosling, Best Supporting Actress - America Ferrera, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Original Song - "I'm Just Ken" & "What Was I Made For?")

Over the years, the Barbie movie franchise has gone through several iterations - but none quite like this one. Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) is every girl’s typical dream doll - signature blonde hair, flawless smile, and always has the best time of her (doll) life. Living in the magical, matriarchal place of Barbieland, everything was going fine and dandy until Stereotypical Barbie starts to experience odd feelings (cue her famous quote, “Do you guys ever think about dying?”). Convinced that something’s awry, Stereotypical Barbie goes on a trip to the real world, eager to find the person playing with her. She’s not alone on this journey though. Joined by Beach Ken (Ryan Gosling), the two are in for the shock of their lives as they plunge into the male-dominated reality beyond the confines of Barbieland.

Barbie is in theaters now and is available for streaming on Max.

The Holdovers

Total Nominations: 5 (Best Picture, Best Actor - Paul Giamatti, Best Supporting Actress - Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing)

Set during the holiday season in the ‘70s, The Holdovers centers on Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti), a teacher you wouldn’t want to cross. His students hate him, his colleagues keep their distance, and the headmaster is constantly frustrated by his pomposity. With no family or plans to go anywhere, Paul decides to stick around the campus during Christmas, serving as the supervisor overseeing the few remaining students dubbed as “The Holdovers.” As the days roll on, only one holdover remains - Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa). Despite being a good-hearted student, Angus occasionally lets his bad behavior get the best of him, much to Paul’s annoyance. Together with head cook Mary (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), the three spend an unexpected Christmas on school grounds.

The Holdovers is in theaters now and is streaming on Peacock.

The Holdovers is in theaters now and is streaming on Peacock.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Total Nominations: 10 (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress - Lily Gladstone, Best Supporting Actor - Robert De Niro, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, Best Original Song)

Adapted from David Grann’s non-fiction book, Killers of the Flower Moon unveils the tragically true story surrounding the ruthless murder of the Osage people. The Osage Indian Tribe of Oklahoma had gained the right to profit from substantial oil deposits discovered on their land, amassing tens of millions of dollars. As the Osage tribe grew richer, a sinister plot unfolded. Caucasian “guardians” were deployed to oversee financial matters. But driven by greed for their land and wealth inheritance, these so-called guardians went on envy-fueled murder sprees targeting sixty members of the Osage tribe. A vivid reminder of one of the nation’s most harrowing chapters in history, the film sheds light on the consequences of unchecked greed and prejudice.

Killers of the Flower Moon is in theaters now and is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Maestro

Total Nominations: 7 (Best Picture, Best Actor - Bradley Cooper, Best Actress - Carey Mulligan, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound)

Maestro is a love letter to Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper), the accomplished composer renowned for the iconic score of West Side Story. The film spans numerous decades, offering a glimpse into the early years of a young Leonard who, at the tender age of 25, made his international conducting debut. As his talent propels him to stardom, Leonard becomes a household name, basking in his growing popularity and fame. But as his professional life blossoms, his personal life slowly deteriorates. Struggling with guilt and depression, the film shines light on his marriage to Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Carey Mulligan) and the exploration of his sexuality - all of which alters the way Leonard approaches his craft over the years.

Watch on Netflix

Oppenheimer

Related 'Oppenheimer' Review: Christopher Nolan Delivers His Most Colossal and Mature Film Yet Cillian Murphy is remarkable in a film that feels like what Nolan's entire career has been building towards.

Total Nominations: 13 (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor - Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor - Robert Downey Jr., Best Supporting Actress - Emily Blunt, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, Best Original Score)

Based on Martin Sherwin and Kai Bird’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer”, Oppenheimer delves into the life of the renowned scientist who led The Manhattan Project - the team responsible for developing the atomic bomb during World War II. Dr. Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) actively worked to impede the escalating nuclear arms race with the Soviet Union. But despite his scientific contributions, Dr. Oppenheimer faced scrutiny from the government regarding his affiliations with communist groups, leading to his dismissal from federal service. Undeterred, the scientist continued to serve as a teacher and push the boundaries of theoretical physics.

Oppenheimer is in theaters now and is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. The film will be available to stream on Peacock on February 16, 2024.

Past Lives

Total Nominations: 2 (Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay)

Past Lives takes audiences onto a bittersweet nostalgic road, questioning the many “what ifs” that could possibly happen in our lives. Starting right off in Korea, young schoolmates Na Young and Hae Sung constantly spend time together, often walking home together after the school bell rings. But everything changes when Na Young relocates - first to Canada, then to New York with her parts. Meanwhile, Hae Sung remains in Korea, pursuing his engineering studies, performing his mandatory military service, and making a career for himself. Having kept in touch through video chats over the years, Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) decides to visit Na Young, a.k.a. Nora (Greta Lee) and her husband Arthur (John Magaro) in New York. The reunion eventually unfolds into a trip down memory lane, navigating through their past lives and coming to terms with their “never-ever-afters”.

Past Lives is in theaters now and is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. It will be available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime starting on February 2.

Past Lives is in theaters now and is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. It will be available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime starting on February 2.

Poor Things

Total Nominations: 11 (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress - Emma Stone, Best Supporting Actor - Mark Ruffalo, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing)

Poor Things weaves a fantastical tale around Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant yet unconventional scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under the protective wing of Dr. Baxter, Bella is not only revived but gifted with a brain that hungers for knowledge. With newfound curiosity and intellect, Bella learns everything from the basics of human interaction to the wonders of the world. Yearning for experiences outside the confines of her shelter, Bella embarks on a journey across the continents with debauched lawyer Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo).

The Zone of Interest

Total Nominations: 5 (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Sound])

The Zone of Interest introduces a family residing in close proximity to the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp. Against the haunting backdrop of this infamous site, Auschwitz stands as a chilling symbol of where unspeakable war crimes unfolded, in which countless lives, particularly those of Jewish people and perceived enemies, were brutally taken. Within the harrowing setting, the film follows the lives of a family living in the shadows of Auschwitz. Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel), the camp’s commandant, carries out his military duties, all while navigating the challenges of raising a family and tending to his wife’s needs. The film unveiled the grim contrast between the daily lives of those who wield the privilege of overlooking the devastating impact of war, in contrast with the innocent victims impacted by the harshness of reality.

Fandango

