Though it hasn’t even come out yet, Passages is already set to be one of the most talked-about films of the year. The film takes place in Paris and follows a gay German filmmaker named Tomas as he embarks on a love affair with a woman named Agathe even though he is married to Martin. He’s honest about the nature of this tryst to both parties but soon his appetites and passion become too uncontrollable, and he threatens to derail his whole life.

Passages premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where critics gave the film rave reviews. Featuring a cast including Franz Rogowski, who has starred in two award-winning Christian Petzold films, Transit and Undine; Ben Whishaw, the star of a diverse array of films including Paddington, the James Bond series, and Women Talking; and finally Adele Exarchopoulos, the highly lauded lead of the French erotic drama, Blue is the Warmest Color, this film is impossible to ignore. After courting even more drama after the MPAA decided to give it an NC-17 rating, the quality and the scandal of the film have become highly talked about subjects for many film lovers. For anybody who can’t wait to see this indie darling, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this scintillating drama.

Passages will be released by Mubi on August 4, 2023.

Will Passages Be Released in Theaters?

Yes, Passages will enjoy a theatrical release, so you can catch the movie on the big screen.

Watch the Trailer for Passages

The trailer for Passages was released on June 15, 2023. As Tomas comes home from a long and wild night he turns to his husband and asks if he knows what he did last night. Calmly he retorts, “No, but whatever it was you sound very excited.” This is how the trailer introduces us to the characters of Passages. Soon, we see how at Tomas’ birthday party, an innocent invitation to dance turned into a dangerously passionate menage a trois. As his feelings intensify, the people around him become casualties of his selfishness and inattention. Is this really love or a narcissistic infatuation? Does he really mean it when he says “I love you” or does he just say it when it works for him? Whatever the answer is, it’s clear that what began initially as a euphoric encounter culminates in a lonely and alienating existence.

Is Passages Going to Be Streaming Online?

Unfortunately, Passages will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release and there is no news on when it will end up on streaming. However, since it's being distributed by Mubi, the film should end up on the streaming platform a couple of months after its theatrical release date. Here's the link to the film's landing page on Mubi:

When Will Passages Be Released on DVD and Blu-ray?

Since Passages is being released theatrically as well as on a streaming platform, it is highly likely that it will also enjoy a DVD and Blu-ray release. For now, there is no information about when Mubi will release the DVD, but those details will likely be shared a few weeks after its theatrical release.

More Movies Like Passages That You Can Watch Right Now

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this controversial erotic drama, check out these three other scandalous movies that explore the intricacies of romantic relationships, infidelity, and passion.

The Dreamers (2003)

Over the course of his illustrious career, Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci has provoked, endeared, and intrigued audiences across generations with legendary political films like The Conformist as well as erotic ones like Last Tango in Paris. However, it is his final film, The Dreamers, which remains his best work and serves as a culmination of his greatest ideas. The film takes place in Paris just as the May 1968 riots are about to begin. Matthew, a young American university student studying in Paris, spends most of his days at the Cinematheque until the riots put an end to this routine, and he meets Theo and Isabel, a pair of bourgeois French twins who are equally obsessed with film. When his friendship with them breaks new boundaries, he begins to wonder if their relationship is healthy. Featuring insightful political messaging and shocking imagery, this remains not only Bertolucci’s best but one of the best NC-17 films of all time.

Blue Is the Warmest Color (2013)

If there’s one Palme D’Or-winning film that has created the most controversy and ignited the most love in equal measure, it would be Blue Is the Warmest Color. Released in 2013 and starring Passages star Adele Exarchopoulos in her breakout role alongside Lea Seydoux, who has since worked with directors like Wes Anderson, Mia Hansen-Love, and Denis Villeneuve, the film is grounded by incredible tour-de-force performances. The film centers on Adele, a French teenager coming to grips with her sexuality when she meets an older woman, Emma. In three hours, the film chronicles their honeymoon period and their eventual breakup with clarity and sentimentality. Lauded by filmmakers like Steven Speilberg and David Cronenberg, this is one of Exarchopoulos’ greatest achievements.

Happy Together (1997)

There is no other director like Wong Kar-Wai when it comes to putting longing and deeply melancholic love on screen and Happy Together just might be his best film even alongside such great films as In the Mood for Love and Chungking Express. Set in Buenos Aires, the movie follows two young men from Hong Kong as they engage in a passionate and volatile romance in which they are constantly breaking up and making up. Its two lead actors, Leslie Cheung and Tony Leung, both legends of Hong Kong cinema, deliver the most sensitive performances of both their careers, and Wong Kar-Wai’s tango score adds a sad and sentimental air to the film.