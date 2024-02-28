Though not a household name yet, comedian Julio Torres has been making waves in TV and film for a few years now. Torres made a name for himself on Saturday Night Live where he wrote several of the Melania Trump sketches with Cecily Strong. Since then, he created and starred in the HBOMax bilingual comedy horror show Los Espookys, about a group of eccentric outsiders who decide to get into the business of scaring people. Making his directorial debut with Problemista, Torres is taking his introspective, visual comedy to the big screen. In it, Torres stars as Alejandro, an aspiring toy designer struggling to get his foot in the door and make it in New York City. As the time on his work visa begins to run out, he decides to take a job assisting an eccentric outcast from the art world in the hopes of realizing his dream and staying in the country.

Featuring a cast of both veterans and newcomers like Tilda Swinton, Isabella Rossellini, Greta Lee, Meg Stalter, and RZA, this is sure to be one of the year’s most inventive comedies. For anybody who can’t wait to see this epic crime story, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this new comedy about the trials and tribulations of the American Dream.

Problemista previously premiered at South by Southwest on March 14, 2023, but it will be distributed to US audiences by A24 on May 26th after originally delaying its August 2023 release due to the SAG-WGA Strikes.

As is true of all A24 Releases, Problemistas will enjoy a theatrical release. Other films it will compete against on its wide release's opening weekend include the Denis Villeneuve sequel, Dune: Part Two, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya.

Will Problemista Be Available On Streaming?

A24 recently signed a deal with Max which will give the streamers the right to show their films after their theatrical run. Recently, Priscilla was made available on the service four months after its theatrical release, so that leads us to believe that Problemistas will likely be available on the service sometime in July 2024.

Since Problemista is being released theatrically rather than on a streaming platform, it is highly likely that it will also enjoy a DVD and Blu-ray release. For now, there is no information about when A24 will release the DVD but those details will likely be shared a few weeks after its theatrical release. However, looking back on another A24 release, Priscilla, which was released on DVD and Blu-ray on February 13, 2024, 109 days after its theatrical release, Priscilla will probably receive a physical copy in late June.

Watch the Problemista Trailer

The trailer for Problemista was released on May 24, 2023. Opening on a young boy in a vast forest, Isabella Rossellini narrates the story of our protagonist, Alejandro. Though his mother gave him everything he needed to stay safe, she was plagued by recurring dreams of her son leaving this bubble and facing the dangers of the real world. Years later, an adult, Alejandro, is alone and fighting to stay in the United States despite the many bureaucratic hurdles. After meeting an eccentric but volatile woman from the art world, he thinks he has found a sponsor for his visa and the answer to his prayers. But will this turn out to be another obstacle he can’t overcome or the final test in achieving his goals?

