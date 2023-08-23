Liam Neeson has always been synonymous with gritty dramas and action thrillers, but in recent years, the latter seems to have become the Taken star's go-to genre. The trend continues as the Academy Award-nominated actor is all set to star in the upcoming action thriller Retribution (2023), scheduled to arrive later this week. A remake of the 2015 Spanish film El Desconocido, the film stars Neeson as a finance professional and father, Matt Turner, who is driving his kids to school on a regular day when he gets a mysterious call threatening his and his children’s lives. The film also features Neeson's Schindler’s List co-star Embeth Davidtz in the role of Turner's wife, as well as The Watcher’s Noma Dumezweni, Wonder Woman’s Lilly Aspell, Scream VI’s Jack Champion, Stranger Things’ Matthew Modine, and A Doll’s House’s Arian Moayed.

Neeson has appeared in several action thrillers, some of which are quite similar to Retribution, where he is either trapped in a situation where he must commit a crime to save himself or his loved ones, or he is out to exact revenge for threats to his loved ones. The actor recently marked his 100th film with Marlowe. Retribution is directed by Nimród Antal with Chris Salmanpour as the screenwriter. Hungarian-American filmmaker Antal is known for exploring dark and menacing themes and is best known for previously making Vacancy and Predators, as well as directing select episodes of Stranger Things and Servant. With everything we've seen of the movie in the trailers, the upcoming Liam Neeson-starrer is expected to be quite a thrilling film. And with Retribution's premiere just around the corner, here's your guide to where, when, and how you can watch Retribution.

Retribution is set to premiere on August 25, 2023, in the United States. The film will release in international territories at a later date.

Is Retribution Coming to Movie Theaters?

Distributed by Lionsgate Films, Retribution will indeed release in theaters, coinciding with other much-awaited films like The Retirement Plan and Gran Turismo, both of which are getting their wide releases on the same day.

Watch the Trailer for Retribution

Released in June 2023, the official trailer of Retribution looks just like how you would expect an action thriller to be, especially one starring Neeson, like, for instance, The Commuter, where a seemingly innocent person gets involved in a dangerous crime. Also, from what we see in the trailer, the film has a strong vibe of the good old Speed, except that this takes place in a car with a father and his two kids, instead of a busload of passengers. The plot seems very straightforward and opens with a father driving his kids to school when he gets a mysterious call warning him of a bomb planted in his car. The threat intensifies when Matt is asked to do exactly what he is told or the car, along with the three of them, will go up in flames. Soon we learn that this danger is not unwarranted and that Matt has been involved in some shady financial deals that have led this mysterious attacker to target him and his children. What seems like an impossible and helpless situation at first turns into a fast-paced, slick action flick, where our protagonist Matt is a desperate and angry father on a mission to protect his children, whatever it takes.

Find Showtimes for Retribution

To find out the showtimes for Retribution at your nearest theater/s, book tickets, or get more details, check out the links below:

Is Retribution Going to Be Streaming Online?

At this time, there is no news about the streaming release of Retribution. Like most theatrical releases, the new action thriller will also probably be available to stream in a few weeks/months from the premiere. As a Lionsgate Film, the film will likely arrive on Lionsgate Play at some point. But considering the company’s deals with Peacock and Roku, it could also land on those streaming platforms. However, any streaming release for the film will have to wait until it completes its theatrical run.

When Will Retribution Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Since DVDs, Blu-rays, and 4K UHD releases usually come out around three to four months from the date of the theatrical premiere, Retribution’s physical media release is also expected to follow the same schedule. That means you can expect the film to be on DVD/Blu-ray sometime in November or December 2023. The VOD release, if at all, could also happen around the same time, give or take a few weeks. Meanwhile, you can catch all the action at your local theaters and keep an eye on this space for more updates.

More Liam Neeson Action Thriller Movies That You Can Watch Right Now

The list of Liam Neeson’s action thriller films is quite a long one, so here are a select few such titles that remain popular among fans. Either while you wait for Retribution to hit the screens or after you've completely soaked in the latest Neeson action thriller, you can check out these other similar films to get yourself acquainted with the actor’s other work in the genre.

The Taken Trilogy (2009, 2012, 2015)

If 1993’s Schindler’s List brought Neeson to critical acclaim, then 2008’s Taken marked a turning point for his acting career and established him as an “action star.” The English-language French film, directed by Pierre Morel (District 13), follows Neeson as the protagonist, Bryan Mills, an ex-CIA agent whose teenage daughter and her friend are kidnapped in Paris, setting Mills on a mission to save them. Despite a lukewarm reception from critics, Taken became a box-office hit and immensely popular among fans and resulted in a franchise that includes two sequels, Taken 2 and Taken 3, directed by Olivier Megaton (Colombiana), and a spin-off television series on NBC starring Clive Standen (Vikings) as a younger Bryan Mills. The second film sees him and his ex-wife becoming hostages of a man whose son was killed by Mills when saving his daughter in the previous film, while the third and final film sees Mills on the run after he is accused of a murder he did not commit. Here's the link to watch the first movie on Starz:

The Commuter (2018)

One might compare this film to Neeson’s 2014 film Non-Stop, co-starring Julianne Moore, but fans would say otherwise about this 2018 action thriller. The Commuter follows Neeson as the titular protagonist and NYPD cop-turned-insurance agent who meets a mysterious woman and gets involved in a strange plot while on his daily commute. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Orphan), a frequent collaborator of Neeson's, The Commuter also features an ensemble cast including the likes of Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Jonathan Banks, Sam Neill, and Florence Pugh. Mixed critical reception aside, the film was a huge box-office success with fans praising Neeson’s performance and the gripping mystery, which makes this action thriller a definite watch.

Cold Pursuit (2019)

Like most of his popular action thrillers, Cold Pursuit also sees Neeson as a father on a mission to exact revenge, this time for his son’s murder. The plot follows Neeson's character, Nels Coxman, a snowplow driver whose life is turned upside down after his son dies from a heroin overdose. To avenge his death, Nels sets out to seek vigilante justice and begins to kill the members of the drug cartel he thinks is responsible. Directed by Norwegian filmmaker Hans Petter Moland (A Somewhat Gentle Man), this action thriller is a remake of Moland’s 2014 film In Order of Disappearance and also stars Tom Bateman, Tom Jackson, Emmy Rossum, Laura Dern, and more. The film was generally well-received by fans and critics alike, with Neeson giving a convincing performance as a grieving, vengeful father amid strong action sequences and a dark narrative.

