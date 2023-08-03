Randall Park has been delighting audiences for years on television as Louis Huang, the lovable, mild-mannered father on Fresh Off the Boat, as well as his roles in movies like Ant-Man & the Wasp, Always Be My Maybe, and Aquaman. When it was announced that he would make his directorial debut by adapting the popular graphic novel series, Shortcomings, most fans hoped that his talent behind the camera would be able to match his talent in front of the camera. After debuting at the Sundance Film Festival this year, critics breathed a sigh of relief as Park’s adaptation turned out to be funny, heartfelt, and timely. Shortcomings stars two actors who are both coming off of incredibly successful runs: Justin H Min, who has recently starred in Beef alongside Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, as well as the critically acclaimed drama After Yang, and Sherry Cola, who made a name for herself in the raunchy critically acclaimed comedy Joy Ride. Min plays Ben, a struggling filmmaker who manages an arthouse movie theater. When his girlfriend Miko moves to New York, he only has his friend Alice, a queer grad student with a serial dating habit, to get him through. Other cast members appearing in Shortcomings include Ally Maki as Miko, Debby Ryan as Sasha, Tavi Gevinson as Autumn, Sonoya Mizuno as Meredith, Jacob Batalon as Gene, and Timothy Simons as Leon, among others. For anybody who can’t wait to see this indie darling, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this charming rom-com.

Shortcomings will be released by Sony Picture Classics on August 4, 2023.

Watch the Trailer for Shortcomings

The first trailer for Shortcomings was released on June 14, 2023. Justin H. Min sets the tone right away with a classically sardonic line about how he was often discriminated against in high school, not because he was the only Asian person but because he had a bad personality. After a string of escalating fights, Ben’s girlfriend decides to go to New York and take a break. When Ben and his best friend Alice decide to go to New York, he soon discovers that his relationship needs more than just a temporary break to save it, and he’ll have to seriously change his attitude to be able to find happiness in any relationship.

Will Shortcomings Be Released in Theaters?

Yes, Shortcomings will enjoy a theatrical release.

When Will Shortcomings Be Released on Streaming?

Unfortunately, Shortcomings will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release and there is no news on what streaming service it will end up on. However, Sony signed a five-year deal in April 2021 that gives Netflix the US rights to Sony’s films once they leave theaters and premium video-on-demand services, so you can expect that the film will land there in the coming months.

When Will Shortcomings Be Released on DVD and Blu-ray?

Since Shortcomings is being released theatrically rather than on a streaming platform, it is highly likely that it will also enjoy a DVD and Blu-ray release. For now, there is no information on when Sony Picture Classics will release the DVD, but those details will likely be shared a few weeks after its theatrical release.

