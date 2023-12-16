In 1972, a devastating plane crash captured the hearts and minds of an entire nation. When Uruguayan Air Force Flight 171 crashed in the Andes Mountains, search parties were sent and brought back nothing. Most assumed that this plane, which was carrying a team of high school rugby players from a prominent private school and their families, would be lost forever, along with its passengers. But when two of these young men trekked across the mountain range and alerted a local peasant nearly 72 days later, the world rejoiced at such a miracle. The question is, how could a group of young men find the will and the way to survive? With Netflix bringing that intimate and unbelievable story called Society of the Snow to your homes, we get to find out. Based on the book by Uruguayan author Pablo Vierci, JA Bayona, who previously directed A Monster Calls and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, is ditching his usual cast of Hollywood stars and instead bringing together a group of unknown Uruguayan and Argentine actors to create an authentic and striking story of survival. For anybody who can’t wait to see this epic story, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where, you can watch this new and exciting drama.

After initially premiering at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival on September 9, 2023, Society of the Snow is scheduled to have a limited release date on December 15, 2023.

Similar to other Netflix releases like May December and Maestro, Society of the Snow will enjoy a limited theatrical release. Other films it will be competing against on its opening weekend include the Cannes historical drama, The Zone of Interest and Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka.

You can use the links below to find showtimes for Society of the Snow at a theater near you.

Society of the Snow On Streaming

Society of the Snow will be made available on Netflix internationally on January 4th. It will premiere alongside the new series by Glee and American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu, The Brothers Sun.

At the moment, there is no news on the DVD and Blu-ray release of Society of the Snow. Since the film is getting a streaming release on Netflix, it might not get a physical release as is the case with films like Blonde and The Adam Project, which were released last year and still don’t have a DVD release date.

An official trailer for Society of the Snow was released on November 27.

This promising young group of rugby players came from some of the most prominent families in the country and their futures looked bright. But when their laughter and games are interrupted by sudden turbulence, they have to rethink everything. With no clothes, no food, no access to water, or any idea where they are, they must find a way to survive. For these young men, the last thing they were going to do was give up. It’s clear, this is not a story about young people forced to demean themselves to survive, but a story of hope and solidarity in the face of despair and adversity.

Alive

The first major attempt at telling the story of these young Uruguayan rugby players' fight for survival, Alive is an inspiring and star-studded depiction of this uplifting event. Released in 1993, the film features some of the biggest up-and-coming talents of the decade including Josh Hamilton (Eight Grade), Vincent Spano (Rumble Fish), and Ethan Hawke who was fresh off the heels of Dead Poets Society and just about to film legendary 90s movies like Reality Bites and Before Sunrise. Though the lack of CGI technology limits the believability of many of the young men’s injuries and devastating surroundings, the acting more than makes up for it in this compelling story of the power of never giving up hope. Based on a different nonfiction book about the crash, this American film is a great companion piece to the newest retelling of this famous chronicle.

The Impossible

Before JA Bayona signed on to direct his newest true-life story of survival, he brought attention to another one in the Oscar-nominated film, The Impossible. Set in 2004, the film follows a close-knit family enjoying a Christmas vacation in Thailand, when suddenly their idyllic holiday turns into a nightmare as they are separated by one of the most devastating tsunamis ever to hit the region. Split up, this family has to defy the odds and survive long enough to see each other again. Featuring an Oscar-nominated performance from Naomi Watts as well as one of the best pre-Marvel performances from a young Tom Holland, The Impossible is the kind of movie that will captivate you from the second the opening credits roll. It’s no wonder that Naomi Watts received her first Oscar nomination in 9 years for her role as the wounded but resilient mother.

Thirteen Lives

Released only last year, Thirteen Lives is another survival drama that lends its focus to the recent news story that enraptured people across the globe: the incredible story of the Thai soccer team. In 2018, 12 young boys and their coach decided to explore the Tham Luang cave when an unexpected rainstorm left them trapped inside a maze of flooded cave tunnels. Finding a way out would require months of speculation, but those boys only have days. Calling on a team of world-class divers, they only have one chance to save these boys’ lives. Directed by veteran Ron Howard and starring actors Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton, this will keep you on the edge of your seat! It’s one of the most exciting Ron Howard films since Apollo 13.

