In the past few years, there have been two young stars who are constantly named as the best of their generation: Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal. Finally, these two Irish actors are getting the chance to work together. Ronan, who first came on the scene after becoming one of the youngest Oscar nominees at 13 for her supporting role in Atonement has become one of the most consistent and respected actors in Hollywood. Through her frequent collaboration with Greta Gerwig on movies like Lady Bird and Little Women, she has become a critical darling. Mescal, on the other hand, has skyrocketed to fame quickly after starring in the Hulu miniseries, Normal People in 2020, and receiving his first Oscar nomination 3 years later with Aftersun.

In Foe, Ronan and Mescal play Hen and Junior, a husband and wife, living on a farm in the near future when an unexpected visitor changes their lives by telling them that Terrence will be sent on a space mission and Hen will be given an AI companion while he’s away. For anybody who can’t wait to see these great actors battle it out, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this contemplative sci-fi flick.

Foe previously premiered at the 2023 New York International Film Festival on September 30, 2023. It was released in the United States by Amazon Studios on October 6, 2023.

Will 'Foe' Be Released in Theaters?

Foe will enjoy a theatrical release.

Find Showtimes for 'Foe'

You can use the links below to find showtimes for Foe at a theater near you.

When Will 'Foe' Be Released on Streaming?

Unfortunately, Foe will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release and there is no news on what streaming service it will end up on. However, it will end up on Amazon Prime after its theatrical release. You can get a Prime Video and Amazon Prime membership for $14.99 a month or you can just get the Prime Video membership for $8.99 a month.

When Will 'Foe' Be Released on DVD and Blu-ray?

Since Foe is being released theatrically rather than on a streaming platform, it is highly likely that it will also enjoy a DVD and Blu-ray release. For now, there is no information about when Amazon Studios will release the DVD but those details will likely be shared a few weeks after its theatrical release.

Watch the Trailer for 'Foe'

A trailer for Foe was released on August 24th. In the year 2065, a mysterious stranger knocks on the door of a couple’s isolated farmhouse and gives them a proposition. He will need to have an intimate understanding of the good and the bad of their marriage. In exchange, Junior, the husband, will be given the opportunity to make history and go into space while his wife Hen will be left in the company of a robot companion. Thanks to this surprise arrival, unspoken tensions and resentment begin to rise to the surface as the couple begins to battle each other and the elements around them.

More Movies Like 'Foe' You Can Stream Right Now

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this awards season favorite, check out these three other films that dive into what it means to love in an era of increasing dependency on technology.

Her - Before Her, most films that focused on artificial intelligence did so in a black-and-white way. Artificial intelligence was merely a faceless evil that would destroy humanity. Thanks to one of the most humanist filmmakers of the 21st century, Spike Jonze, the world was given a much more layered view of our possible future. Her is set in the not-so-distant future and follows Theodore, a lonely writer who is always unlucky in love and decides to buy a newly developed operating system designed to meet the user’s every needs. Soon, he and his AI system, Samantha, fall in love and experience the ups and downs of an intense relationship. Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson, this movie will make you question what it means to be human.

After Yang - Last year, Colin Farrell took home several awards including the Best Actor prize at the Venice International Film Festival for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, but his best performance that year was actually in After Yang. The film centers around Farrell’s character, Jake. When his daughter’s beloved friend, an android named Yango begins malfunctioning, Jake tries to find ways to repair him but in the process, he realizes that that may not be possible and that he should instead try to reconnect with his wife and daughter who have become increasingly more alienated. Director Kogonada who previously made the intimate indie drama, Columbus, understands societal loneliness like no other director of his generation and creates a drama in which each character is seen and heard.

AI: Artificial Intelligence - It’s not often that you get a movie that is made by two masters of cinema, but that’s exactly the case with AI: Artificial Intelligence. Based on the short story “Super Toys Last All Summer Long”, Stanley Kubrick originally bought the rights to the story and later in his career, gave them away to Steven Spielberg. Though Kubrick died before it was released, this is certainly Spielberg’s most Kubrickesque film. AI: Artificial Intelligence follows David, a robotic boy, who is adopted as a test case by a Cybertronics employee and his wife since their biological child is in a medically induced coma. Having to adapt to a family going through a profound loss, he embarks on a journey to learn how to love. It’s definitely one of Spielberg’s most underrated masterpieces.

