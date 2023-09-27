Move over, Barbenheimer; there's a new power couple in town: Saw Patrol. With the release of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie and Saw X on the same day, the family-friendly choice isn't hard to make. Following in the pawsteps of 2021's PAW Patrol: The Movie, which grossed over $144 million worldwide, comes with a little more might and even more star power than the first film. With a cast list that includes Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures), James Marsden (Sonic the Hedgehog), Chris Rock (Madagascar), Kristin Bell (Frozen), Dax Shepard (CHIPS), Tyler Perry (Gone Girl), Lil Rel Howrey (Free Guy), Kim Kardashian and her children, North and Saint West, fans are sure to come for the PAW gang and stay for the near-infinite number of celebrity cameos.

The film follows the PAW Patrol after a meteor strikes Adventure City and gives them all superpowers from crystals housed inside the meteor, turning the crew into the Mighty Pups. After their nemesis, Humdinger, teams up with a mad scientist to gain powers for himself, the Mighty Pups must work together to save the citizens of Adventure City - and themselves - from destruction. PAW Patrol has been gracing children's televisions since 2013 and is now a multi-billion dollar juggernaut and one of the most sought-after retail licenses. Whether you've seen the show or just recognized the sounds of the ever-growing PAW crew, we can all agree that this movie will surely bring in the biscuits for box offices everywhere.

Like the original PAW Patrol: The Movie, The Mighty Movie is set to release in theaters on September 29. As previously mentioned, the tenth installment in the Saw franchise, Saw X, is also set to release on that day. Ensure you don't walk into the wrong theater, or you may see a much different (and horrifying) action movie.

Is 'The Mighty Movie' Going to Theaters?

Yes, these pups are flying into theaters! You can catch it starting September 29, with tickets and showtimes listed below.

'The Mighty Movie' Tickets and Showtimes

The Mighty Movie tickets are now available for purchase, and you can find the links to snag some below:

Will 'The Mighty Movie' Head to Streaming?

With the extreme popularity of the show, the film will undoubtedly head to streaming after its run in theaters. Because both PAW Patrol movies are produced and distributed by Paramount Pictures, it can be inferred that The Mighty Movie will be available on the Paramount+ streaming service. The original PAW Patrol: The Movie is available to stream on Paramount+.

Will 'The Mighty Movie' Be Released on DVD and Blu-ray?

While many of the kids in The Mighty Movie audience probably see DVDs as ancient, this billion-dollar enterprise will give PAW fans the extra treat of having every viewing option available. Films generally aren't released on Blu-ray or DVD until a month or more after the flick leaves theaters, so if you're a die-hard PAW Patrol fan, make sure to catch it while it's still showing on the big screen!

Watch the Trailer for 'The Mighty Movie'

With an ever-growing Patrol team, this trailer is packed with adorable faces, new and old. See the mighty pups on the go below:

PAW Patrol: The Movie (2021) - The first film in the franchise follows the PAW Patrol gang as they try to stop the newly elected Mayor Humdinger from creating a world no animal would want to live in. Things get especially complicated when Chase refuses to go with his crime-fighting buddies to Adventure City because he is scarred from an upsetting past incident with the city. Like its upcoming successor, the movie is packed full of celebrity cameos from the likes of Tyler Perry, Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon), Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live!), Dax Shepard, Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat), and Kim Kardashian. It was met with critical praise when first released in 2021 and only served to lift the already impressive franchise even higher.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) - For some talking animals without superpowers (except the power of being super cute), The Secret Life of Pets contains an idea we've all thought about before, do our pets have their own lives when we leave them alone? Premiering in 2016, the film was an instant hit, grossing over $849 million worldwide and generating merchandise, a sequel, and its own ride in Universal Studios Hollywood theme park. The story follows the life of the very content terrier Max (Louis C.K.) as it is turned upside down after the arrival of a new, gigantic, shaggy dog named Duke (Eric Stonestreet). Max is thrown outside his cushy life and onto the streets of New York as he attempts to find his way home, not losing Duke in the process. The movie stars other big names like Kevin Hart (Ride Along), Jenny Slate (Zootopia), Ellie Kemper (The Office), and Dana Carvey (SNL), among others, and is sure to scratch the itch of another family-friendly animal flick.

Zootopia (2016) - Another runaway animal-centric hit, Zootopia, was released in 2016, earning over $1 billion worldwide and generating more merchandise than you can shake your bunny tail at. Now, a sequel is reportedly in the works, a rarity for Disney Animation that demonstrates the immense success of the original. The story follows Officer Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) as she attempts to solve a city-wide mystery to get out of her monotonous job as a meter maid - a position she never dreamed of having after her time fighting tooth and paw to get through the police academy. Teaming up with sly fox Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), Judy is ready to prove to everyone that just because she's a bunny, she is still a furry force to be reckoned with. The film also stars heavy-hitters Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok), Jenny Slate, J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures), and Shakira as a pop star Gazelle.

