Since 1973, The Exorcist has turned the heads of moviegoers across America. After two more sequential releases up til the 1990s and two prequels that came out in the 2000s, the next installment of an all-new trilogy is kicking off with The Exorcist: Believer. This time, there’s double the trouble when two little girls go missing in the woods and then eerily return with no memory of the events that occurred while they were lost. Things turn for the worse when their families begin to notice the horrifying signs of demonic possession. With no one else to turn to, one of the girl's fathers, Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom Jr.), enlists the help of ​​Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) to relive the nightmare she endured in the original exorcist film and help save his child.

In an interview with THR, Ellen Burstyn revealed that she had no interest in returning to The Exorcist franchise. However, with the mounting importance of her role in the film and “the devil … asking [her] price,” they reached an offer she couldn’t refuse. The nostalgic reemergence of her character, coupled with excitement around the franchise, gives this sequel the perfect formula to become a success. Which begs the question, where can we watch it?

When Is 'The Exorcist: Believer' Coming Out?

Although Ellen Burstyn anticipated a 50th-anniversary release, fans will be relieved to find out that The Exorcist: Believer is coming out even sooner on October 5, 2023. Initially set to be released on October Friday 13th, Jason Blum said in an interview with Variety that competing with Taylor Swift's “Eras Tour” release was too scary! Tickets are available right now, so don’t wait. You can purchase your tickets at your local theaters using one of the links listed down below.

When Will 'The Exorcist: Believer' Be Available To Stream?

It is estimated that Peacock subscribers will be able to stream The Exorcist: Believer as early as December 2023. However, this is mere speculation, and its streaming debut is subject to change as more information is released.

Watch 'The Exorcist: Believer' Trailer

Universal Pictures released The Exorcist: Believer's official trailer on YouTube on July 25, 2023. Viewers beware: This teaser might give you nightmares.

The trailer starts off with Victor Fielding (Odom Jr.) dropping off his daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett) with her friend Katherine (Olivia Marcum) on a seemingly normal day of school. Then, with ominous music, the story takes a dark turn. It cuts to surveillance footage showing the last known location of the two girls before their mysterious disappearance. After a three-day manhunt in the woods, the girls turn back up, only now there is something unusual about their behavior. If that wasn’t enough, Universal Pictures released a second trailer on their channel on September 5, 2023, and cuts straight to the scary stuff.

This time, we start off inside a house with even more ominous music. Chris MacNeil (Burstyn) enters a room to find Katherine’s (Marcum) possessed character eating pages from a bible. With brave apprehension, MacNeil faces the demon and acknowledges that they have met before, which is met with demonic shrieks of laughter that are enough to give you chills. If the trailers are an honest representation of what’s to come, this could be the scariest movie to watch this year.

More ‘Exorcist’ Movies You Can Stream Right Now

The Exorcist (1973) - Based on the 1971 novel of the same name by William Peter Blatty, The Exorcist is the first installment of the franchise that arguably started an entire sub-genre of horror movies. Oscar-winning actress Ellen Burstyn (Requiem for a Dream) stars in her first appearance as Chris MacNeil, the mother of Regan (Linda Blair). When Regan becomes possessed, two priests attempt an exorcism to rid her of the demon. The quality of the special effects in this movie, even for 1973, cemented its place in history as one of the best horror films ever made.

Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977) - Though not as popular as its predecessor, Exorcist II: The Heretic still has its place in the series nonetheless. A continuation of Blair’s character, Regan, this story shows the traumatic damages her possession had on her psyche and reveals that the demon Pazuzu is still within her. Meanwhile, members of the church investigate the mysterious death that occurred to one of their priests during the first exorcism on Regan.

The Exorcist III (1990) - Based on Blatty's novel Legion from 1983, The Exorcist III was the return that people considered brought the franchise back to form. 17 years after the release of The Exorcist, an investigator looks into the mysterious killings over the years and ends up uncovering far more than he bargained for.

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004) - A prequel to the original film, Exorcist: The Beginning, explores the horrifying events and exorcisms Father Merrin (Stellan Skarsgård) witnessed in post-WWII Africa. Encountering an ancient evil, Merrin's faith was tested. These encounters made him an expert in battling demonic entities. These were the experiences that qualified him to approach the demon that plagued Regan in the original film. His journey, both physical and spiritual, set the stage for the iconic exorcism to come.

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005) - In the second prequel to The Exorcist, Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist expands on the events that caused the possessions that forced Father Merrin to revive his faith in the Roman Catholic Church, detailing his spiritual journey and even more detailed experiences that confronted him with profound evil.