It's the mashup we never knew we needed: horror, comedy, and home improvement. Adding to this fun combination is Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone, powerhouse production company A24, and Nathan Fielder, the awkwardly hilarious comedian who brought a new genre of "cringe comedy" to the forefront. Fielder, known for his out-of-the-box shows like Nathan For You and The Rehearsal, uses his social anxiety to create a caricature of himself, all while making bold statements about the often uncomfortable social situations we find ourselves in on a day-to-day basis. Fielder takes on a new challenge with the upcoming The Curse, premiering on the streaming service Paramount+ and on the Showtime channel. The highly anticipated project follows home improvement couple Whitney (Emma Stone) and her husband Asher (Nathan Fielder) as they attempt to get their new HGTV show up and running while battling a mysterious curse.

Co-creating the show with Fielder is Benny Safdie, a director, screenwriter, and actor known for writing and directing the Adam Sandler-led film Uncut Gems. Safdie has also acted in films like Oppenheimer, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, and Licorice Pizza. The Curse isn't his first time producing a television show since he recently served as executive producer on HBO's documentary Telemarketers alongside Danny McBride. In The Curse, Safdie, produces, writes, and plays the role of Dougie Schecter, a camera operator on Whitney and Asher's show. With the talented team of producers, writers, and actors behind The Curse, it's certain to be a fun - and freaky - watch.

Image via Showtime The Curse Release Date November 10, 2023 Cast Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie, Corbin Bernsen, Barkhad Abdi, Constance Shulman, Gary Farmer Main Genre Comedy Rating TV-MA Seasons 1 Writers Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie, Carrie Kemper Network Showtime Streaming Service Paramount+ Showrunner Nathan Fielder

When Can You Watch 'The Curse' On TV?

Image via Showtime

The Curse will premiere on Showtime on November 12, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. For those who don't have Showtime or gave up their cable box for streaming, you can still catch the show. Check out the options for streaming below.

When and Where Is 'The Curse' Streaming Online?

You can stream The Curse with Paramount+ subscriptions with the Showtime addition beginning November 10, 2023, at midnight. As noted above, the show will be available to watch on Showtime two days later, on November 12, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch on Paramount+

Can You Watch 'The Curse' Without Showtime?

Image via A24/Paramount+

According to the show's official trailer, The Curse will only be available on Paramount+ with the Showtime addition and the Showtime channel. Showtime cable subscriptions vary depending on location, while plans for Paramount+ with Showtime are $11.99 a month, compared to the regular Paramount+ plan at $5.99 a month.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Curse'

"This isn't your typical home-flipping show," says Emma Stone's character, Whitney, in the official trailer for The Curse. "So what could go wrong?". From chasing children down the street to driving off-road using a breathalyzer to people getting arrested, a whole lot can go wrong. Check out the trailer above to find out.

'The Curse' Episode Schedule

Image via Showtime

The Curse will air ten episodes, with the premiere on November 10. While there is currently no known date for the show's finale, below is a list of all current known episodes and their release dates. Based on the release dates, we can estimate that the finale will likely arrive in January 2024.

Episode Streaming Release Date Episode 1: "Land of Enchantment" November 10, 2023 Episode 2: "Pressure's Looking Good So Far" November 17, 2023 Episode 3: "Questa Lane" November 24, 2023 Episode 4 December 1, 2023 Episode 5 December 8, 2023 Episode 6 December 15, 2023

More Shows Like 'The Curse' to Stream Right Now

Want to spend some time in a Nathan-like state of mind? Here are three shows that exist in wacky universes of their own.

'The Rehearsal' (2022)

In a show so popular it caused a pub in Williamsburg to become an overcrowded tourist destination, Nathan Fielder takes viewers inside his mind and personally introduces us to his anxiety in The Rehearsal. Based on the idea that people don't often face their fears due to the panic of potential outcomes, Fielder creates replicas of people's homes, workplaces, and lives to allow them to see every possible outcome of their uncertain situations. The show takes on a life of its own when subject Angela wants to rehearse what it's like having a baby, causing a ripple effect that ends with Fielder as a co-parent with her while living in a big house in Oregon. This all goes on while producers replace Nathan and Angela's recently planted vegetable seeds with full-grown grocery store peppers while they sleep, carefully removing the produce stickers to keep the facade alive. Since the inception of reality television, it's nearly impossible to create a new format, but that is just what Fielder managed to do, and viewers went wild for it. Now renewed for a second season, fans are anxious to see what kind of activities Fielder will rehearse next.

WATCH ON MAX

'Nathan For You' (2013-2017)

While Nathan For You wasn't Fielder's first role in television, it is largely considered the one that shot him into the public eye. Playing an exaggerated version of himself, Fielder goes to small businesses in an attempt to boost their sales, no matter what the industry. For example, Season 3's "Smokers Allowed" followed the comedian as he helped a bar allow smokers inside by turning the patrons into actors in a play, thus allowing them to smoke legally in the setting. Perhaps the most well-known episode, "Dumb Starbucks," has Fielder helping a struggling coffee shop by making it into "parody art" and calling it "Dumb Starbucks." When things go south, and Fielder takes the operation over himself, the fake shop gains nationwide attention, with some even believing it to be the works of the infamous and mysterious artist Banksy. Nathan For You aired on Comedy Central for four seasons and brought well-deserved attention to the incredibly inventive comedian.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+

'The Comeback' (2005, 2014)

A show that might as well exist in the Nathan-sphere, the HBO dark comedy The Comeback made viewers feel just as uncomfortable as some of Fielder's antics. The show stars Lisa Kudrow (Friends) as Valerie Cherish, a used-to-be-A-list celebrity who attempts to regain her fame by having a documentary crew follow her around. The season followed Valerie and her crew as she began to star in a new sitcom alongside some very young co-stars. Kudrow co-created and wrote some of the shows with Michael Patrick King (Sex and the City), alongside other talented creators like Mike Schur (The Office). The show premiered in 2005 when 'mockumentaries' were still a new idea for television, although Valerie's constant obstacles with these co-stars made it an uncomfortable watch for some viewers. While it initially only had one season, the show had its own comeback in 2015 when HBO ordered six more episodes. The limited reboot was met with kinder reviews than the original, and audiences were happy Valerie got another chance to show her colorful personality.

WATCH ON MAX