David Fincher is the modern-day master of the thriller. He's proven this time and time again, from Se7en to Zodiac to Gone Girl, Fincher has shown his skills to make terrific heart-racing films, that have gone on to win Oscars and earn critical acclaim. Now, his latest film The Killer is hoping to find itself in the same high standing as his previous films. Based on the French graphic novels of the same name, it premieres this October in theaters, hitting Netflix in November.

Premiering at the Venice Film Festival in September, the film was nominated for the Golden Lion, Venice's award for the Best Film of the festival. Although it didn't take home the top prize, it did win for Best Soundtrack, written by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the Academy Award-winning musicians behind the scores for The Social Network and Soul. Shot in a noir style, the story follows an assassin, "The Killer," (Michael Fassbender) who lives an extremely solitary life. After a hit gone wrong, he becomes entangled in a worldwide manhunt.

When Does 'The Killer' Come Out?

The Killer will be released in theaters on October 27, 2023, for a limited time only. It will then be released on Netflix on November 10. Netflix has quite the slate of films arriving to the streamer in November, with 49 (yes 49) original films and shows premiering. The Killer is one of the most anticipated, thanks to an all-star cast and David Fincher at the helm.

Showtimes for 'The Killer'

Set for a limited release in theaters starting October 27, 2023, longtime fans of Fincher will get a chance to see the auteur's latest a few weeks before it hits streaming. This gives those who prefer to be fully immersed in the action to do so. Due to the film's limited release, it is only showing in certain theaters, and for a limited time only. If you definitely want to see The Killer on the big screen, check out the links below to snag your tickets!

When Will 'The Killer' Be On Netflix?

Starting on Friday, November 10, The Killer will be available to stream for Netflix subscribers. Netflix accounts start at $6.99 and cap at $19.99, depending on your plan and the number of users. If you have or want to start an account, click the link below and set a reminder for The Killer's release date.

Will 'The Killer' Be Released on Blu-ray?

Audiences won't have to wait the usual three or four months before The Killer creeps onto streaming, as the film will be released on Netflix on November 10. However, this does mean that if you want to see the film in theaters, you'll have a shorter span to do so. As for when the film will be available on Blu-ray and DVD, most Netflix movies don't receive a physical release, outside some exceptions such as All Quiet on the Western Front. In the past, Netflix has teamed up with the Criterion Collection to give some of their most acclaimed films a physical release, including The Irishman, Marriage Story, Roma, and The Power of the Dog. It's not entirely out of the question that Netflix and Criterion will do the same for The Killer.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Killer'?

From the sheer amount of times The Killer repeats "stick to the plan," we know for sure that he will not stick to his plan in the film. The trailer gives us dark settings, a tortured and exhausted-looking assassin, and a Fitbit that records heart rate lets us know how stressful his job is. Given the ten million views the trailer currently has, it's safe to say that expectations for the film are high.

Se7en (1995)

Often hailed as one of the great thrillers of our time, Se7en follows the hunt for a serial killer who is using the Seven Deadly Sins as his inspiration for each murder. One detective is a veteran of the force (Morgan Freeman), while the other (Brad Pitt), is new. This creates tension between the two as they attempt to solve one gruesome murder before the next occurs. Audiences were drawn not only to the film's big stars but also to the unusual creativity behind the crimes in the story. The film earned a whopping $327 million at the box office and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Editing. For those who may have seen the film already, it was just announced that it would be getting a 4k remaster soon.

Gone Girl (2014)

Gone Girl is a masterclass in staying at 100 miles per hour from start to finish, but never making its audience feel carsick. Based on the novel by Gillian Flynn, Gone Girl served some incredible performances from both of its leads, Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. Affleck plays Nick Dunne, a man whose wife Amy, goes missing one morning. As the search for Amy goes on, Nick begins to look more and more suspicious as not just her kidnapper, but her killer. With a midway twist that is sure to make you scream and/or jump out of your seat, Gone Girl is a must-watch for all fans of psychological thrillers. The film still stands as Fincher's highest-grossing project to date, earning $369 million worldwide.

The Social Network (2010)

While Fincher is mostly known for his action-packed films, he revealed a much more reserved side to his directing with The Social Network, which was based on the book The Accidental Billionaires by Ben Mezrich. The story follows Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) during his time at Harvard when he created what would later become Facebook. Those who know the story of the site's inception are aware of the intense drama that went on behind the scenes, all captured in The Social Network. With the masterful Aaron Sorkin writing the screenplay and actors like Eisenberg, Rooney Mara, and Andrew Garfield, the film was set up for success. It went on to be nominated for eight Academy Awards, winning three: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Achievement In Film Editing, and Best Original Score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

