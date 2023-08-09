One of the creepiest chapters of Bram Stoker’s Dracula is “The Captain’s Log” which tells the story of the merchant ship Demeter that sailed from Carpathia to London, not knowing that Dracula is aboard, hiding inside one of the 50 wooden crates it is carrying as cargo. By the time the Demeter washes ashore, the crew is missing, and the captain is dead, tied to the wheel and clasping a crucifix. The only thing that survives is the captain’s log, recording the deaths of his sailors and an eerie sighting of a “tall, thin man” — the monster Dracula. The Last Voyage of the Demeter, directed by André Øvredal (Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark) adapts this terrifying chapter to film. The Dracula we will see here is not the sophisticated aristocrat Gary Oldman portrayed in Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula, but the feral, bloodthirsty monster driven only by its need to survive. It’s Alien on a ship in 1897, with Dracula playing the role of an unstoppable monster.

Curious to see if there’ll be any survivors on The Last Voyage of the Demeter? Here’s how and when you can watch the movie to find out.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter comes out in the US and Canada on August 11, 2023. International audiences should check with their local cinemas for release dates as these vary worldwide. For example, the movie lands a day earlier in Australia, on August 10.

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter in Movie Theaters?

The Last Voyage of the Demeter will only be available to watch in theaters, with an R-rating and runtime of 119 minutes.

Watch the Trailer for The Last Voyage of the Demeter

The Last Voyage of the Demeter trailer brings audiences aboard the doomed merchant ship that unwittingly takes Dracula from Carpathia to London in Bram Stoker’s beloved horror novel. The Demeter's crew is in good spirits at first, not knowing, of course, that they might not arrive at their destination. The monster Dracula is hiding inside one of the crates they are transporting, waiting until sundown to strike, stalking and killing the crew. No one survives in the original novel, but the movie’s main characters are certainly determined to try. Aboard this monster ride are Corey Hawkins (The Tragedy of Macbeth) as Dr. Clemens, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) as the ship’s captain, David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad) as the ship’s first mate, and Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale) as a young stowaway. Dracula is played by Javier Botet, who has memorably portrayed nightmare-fuel horror villains Slender Man in the movie of the same name and the Crooked Man in Conjuring 2.

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter Going to Be Streaming Online?

The Last Voyage of the Demeter’s release date on streaming has not yet been announced. Movies from Universal Pictures are pretty much certain to arrive on their streaming service Peacock, likely no later than a few months after they’re released in theaters. For the time being, though, your best bet is to catch the movie in theaters.

When will The Last Voyage of the Demeter Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Universal Pictures has yet to announce the release date of The Last Voyage of the Demeter on DVD and Blu-ray as well. If it’s any indication, Universal’s other vampire movie Renfield came out on DVD and Blu-ray on June 6, 2023, less than two months after the movie was released on April 14, 2023.

More Dracula Movies Like The Last Voyage of the Demeter That You Can Watch Now

Since Bram Stoker’s novel became public domain in 1962, more than 500 productions have been made about Dracula, so much so that Count Dracula made it to the Guinness World Records in 2015 as the most adapted literary character in history, followed by his closest literary rival, Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes. Here are some notable Dracula movies to watch before The Last Voyage of the Demeter arrives in theaters:

Renfield (2023)

Image via Universal Pictures

In this hilarious, modern take on the gothic Dracula lore, Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) is a long-suffering assistant sick and tired of his co-dependent relationship with his toxic and narcissistic boss Dracula, flamboyantly played by Nicolas Cage. After centuries of servitude, Renfield is fed up with the long hours, the debauched demands, and having to literally feed his boss’s ego with an endless supply of victims. But quiet-quitting is not an option for Renfield. He joins a support group to rant until he finally realizes that if he stops helping Dracula, Dracula “won’t come to his full power.”

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Director Francis Ford Coppola’s masterful adaptation of the 19th-century novel is a feast for the eyes; a lushly photographed vampire opera with a stellar cast led by Gary Oldman as Dracula, Winona Ryder as his eternal love Mina, Keanu Reeves as Jonathan Harker, Tom Waits as Renfield, and Anthony Hopkins as Prof. Van Helsing, the vampire specialist who leads the hunt for a Dracula that walks in broad daylight, is immune to the holy cross, and can transform into other creatures. Coppola’s feverish film serves up plenty of blood, sex, and horror, all so beautifully rendered that it is impossible to look away.

Nosferatu (1922)

Director F.W. Murnau’s silent film Nosferatu is the Dracula-inspired movie most responsible for making Dracula immortal, inspiring generations of Dracula movies. Whether you’ve seen the movie or not, you have likely seen the indelible image of Max Schreck as Count Orlock in silhouette, a spindly figure in a long black coat, with talon-like fingernails and bat-like ears, going up the stairs or rising from a coffin. More than a hundred years since Nosferatu was released, it is a wonder that it exists at all. Bram Stoker’s widow sued the film over copyright infringement and a Berlin judge ordered every copy of the film to be destroyed. Nosferatu proved impossible to kill, however, as surviving copies arrived in the US and the UK, where Nosferatu lived on as a cult classic.