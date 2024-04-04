One of the most anticipated comic book movies of 2024 is undoubtedly Joker: Folie à Deux - the sequel to the smash-hit villain origin satire, Joker. However, did you know that there is another, unofficial film following the infamous clown in the same year? Not only that, but this unexpected and surprising installment is going to be available to watch sooner than you may think.

The People's Joker, an indie film about The Joker made without the official authorization of Warner Bros. Discovery or DC Comics, made headlines in 2022 when it was submitted to the Toronto International Film Festival. Loosely following the same plot as Todd Phillips' Oscar-winning social satire, The People's Joker follows a similar satirical path while also following an openly transgender Joker, cleverly referred to as Joker the Harlequin (Vera Drew). The film is proudly an allegory for the trans experience in modern society. The unique project was slowly but surely gaining momentum, and ironically, it got even more publicity when the film was pulled from TIFF entirely, with copyright concerns after intervention from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Cease and desist letters are no joke (though it is a bit ironic that capitalism is what got the movie pulled when Joker is a movie all about the dangers of capitalist society). It almost looked like the film would never see the light of day, and yet, the film is now set to arrive in theaters very soon. That said, depending on where you reside, the release date of The People's Joker may vary. To find out if and when you can see the DC parody at a theater near you, here is where you can watch The People's Joker.

So, The People's Joker will be laughing its way through theaters across the U.S. and Canada as early as Friday, April 5, 2024. However, that's only true for certain locations, as the anticipated film is taking advantage of a pretty unique limited release schedule. Screenings for the different locations all take place on different dates, some of which have Q&As with the creative minds behind the film, so be sure to consult the official website for The People's Joker for more information.

Is 'The People's Joker' Playing in Theaters?

The People's Joker's unique limited release plan will be taking place exclusively in theaters. However, the selection of theaters is limited to one or a few in each state and Canada, many of them being iconic landmark theaters such as The Music Box in Chicago, IL. Again, make sure to visit the official website of The People's Joker for a full list of theaters that the film will be screening in. You can also refer to the table below for a complete list of countries, cities, and theaters the film will be screened.

No plans for a streaming release of The People's Joker have been announced yet, but we can probably rule out Max as a potential streaming home.

Find Showtimes for 'The People's Joker'

Showtimes at eligible theaters, and tickets can be found for the upcoming film on the official website for The People's Joker, which you can visit by clicking the link below:

Watch the Trailer for 'The People's Joker'

Production company Altered Innocence released a new trailer for The People's Joker on March 5, 2024, reintroducing audiences that earned the ire of what director, writer, and star Vera Drew refers to as "a media conglomerate that will remain nameless". The trailer quickly showcases the neon-laced world of Gotham City, where the woman who would eventually become Joker the Harlequin is trying to persevere in a world where a stigma against the transgender movement is ever-present. Along the way, she meets a variety of familiar faces from the Batman mythos, such as the infamous Penguin (Nathan Faustyn), as well as another Mr. J (Kane Distler) character who strongly resembles Jared Leto's incarnation from Suicide Squad. The trailer also proudly boasts the critically acclaimed films many accolades, drawing quotes from publications like Indiewire, Polygon, and more.

Is the Other 'Joker' Film Streaming Online?

The film that inspired The People's Joker, simply known as Joker, is currently available to stream online via Max. The acclaimed film as well as other entries from DC's vast library of movies have also recently become available to stream on Netflix. In the film that earned Joaquin Phoenix an Academy Award for Best Actor, audiences get to see how an ordinary man became the most notorious criminal in all of media, all because of a cruel society that wronged him.

The film's hotly anticipated sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, is set to release in theaters on October 4th, 2024. Billed as a romantic jukebox musical, the film will follow the Clown Prince of Crime as he meets his right-hand woman, Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga).