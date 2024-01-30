Mads Mikkelsen attempts to settle the un-settleable in his new awards season hopeful, The Promised Land. From acclaimed filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel, whose work includes directing the historical drama A Royal Affair and co-writing the original screen adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Promised Land could well be considered one of Mikkelsen and Arcel's most ambitious projects yet. Set in the mid-1700s, Mikkelsen stars as a struggling veteran named Ludvig von Kahlen, who hopes to build a new settlement within the untamed wilds of Jutland, Denmark, by order of the king. Once Ludvig begins sowing the seeds of civilization, his quest to acquire money and power puts him at odds with the monarchy he swore to serve, making for a dangerous scenario that could see his promising life crumble into ruins.

Being a major contender for the upcoming Best International Feature race at the 2024 Academy Awards, some may want to experience a historical epic like The Promised Land on the largest screen possible. You may be in luck if you are fortunate enough to be near a movie screen that's playing the anticipated film. To find out when and how you can see Mads Mikkelsen's latest awards contender come to life, here is where you can watch The Promised Land.

The Promised Land The story of Ludvig Kahlen who pursued his lifelong dream: To make the heath bring him wealth and honor. Release Date February 2, 2024 Director Nikolaj Arcel Cast Mads Mikkelsen , Amanda Collin , Gustav Lindh , Søren Malling Runtime 127 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Nikolaj Arcel , Anders Thomas Jensen , Ida Jessen

Ludvig von Khalen's quest to create a perfect utopia begins in the United States when The Promised Land premieres on Friday, February 2nd, 2024. This follows a lengthy and impressive festival circuit for the film, beginning with a premiere during the 2023 Venice Film Festival. Afterwards, the film would also attend prolific film fests like Telluride, Toronto International, Calgary International, Vancouver International, Hamptons International, Chicago International, Philadelphia, Montclair, AFI, Denver, and Göteborg just to name a few.

Some parts of the globe have already been fortunate enough to get The Promised Land a bit earlier than the U.S., but some parts of the world will be getting the film much later. To see the full list of announced release dates and territories, look at the table below:

Country Release Date Denmark October 5th, 2023 Estonia January 5th, 2024 Hungary February 1st, 2024 Spain February 2nd, 2024 United States February 2nd, 2024 United Kingdom February 16th, 2024 Ireland February 16th, 2024 Sweden February 16th, 2024 Norway February 23rd, 2024 Russia February 29th, 2024 Bulgaria March 1st, 2024 Netherlands March 7th, 2024 Iceland April 12th, 2024 Poland April 12th, 2024 Germany April 18th, 2024

Is 'The Promised Land' in Theaters?

An epic historical tale like The Promised Land is one that should be experienced on the big screen. Thankfully, that's exactly where The Promised Land will be going due to its theatrical U.S. premiere on February 2nd. As far as the U.S. market goes, The Promised Land's main competition is director Matthew Vaughn's latest action spy caper, Argylle.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Promised Land'

The main trailer for The Promised Land was released by Magnolia Pictures on December 14th, 2024, introducing audiences to the hazardous ambition of Ludvig von Kahlen. The beautiful landscapes that Ludvig seeks to settle are almost akin to a blank canvas, with not a single hint of civilization within miles. This starkly contrasts with the decadent and bureaucratic settings that he often has to partake in to get approval from the crown. One day though, Ludvig decides he doesn't need the crown's approval, and thus, thoughts of rebellion and revolt start to permeate his mind.

What is 'The Promised Land' About?

The official plot synopsis for The Promised Land reads as follows:

"In 18th century Denmark, Captain Ludvig Kahlen – a proud, ambitious, but impoverished war hero -- sets out to tame a vast, uninhabitable land on which seemingly nothing can grow. He seeks to start farming crops, build a colony in the name of the King, and gain a noble title for himself. This beautiful but forbidding area also happens to be under the rule of the merciless Frederik De Schinkel, a preening nobleman who realizes the threat Kahlen represents to his power. Struggling against the elements and local brigands, Kahlen is joined by a couple who have fled the clutches of the rapacious De Schinkel. As this group of misfits begins to build a small community in this inhospitable place, De Schinkel swears vengeance, and the confrontation between him and Kahlen promises to be as violent and intense as these two men."

Other Great Mads Mikkelsen Movies You Can Watch Right Now

Casino Royale (2006)

Mads Mikkelsen has been a working actor since 1996, but his rise to international superstardom arguably began a decade later with one of the best James Bond films ever made, Casino Royale. A full, complete reboot of the James Bond mythos as opposed to the loosely connected anthology stories that preceded it, Casino Royale sees a younger and more inexperienced Bond (Daniel Craig) as he plays in a ludicrously high stakes poker tournament. His biggest rival in this competition is a vile financier named Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), who will shape Bond's life in ways he couldn't imagine. Casino Royale is available to stream on Prime Video.

The Hunt (2012)

Mikkelsen's versatility as an actor cannot be understated, as he can seamlessly go from playing an irredeemable action movie villain into a much more complex and suspicious character. That's evident in The Hunt, where Mikkelsen plays a lonely school teacher named Lucas, who wants a peaceful, happy life. That goal becomes virtually impossible to achieve when the young daughter of his best friend accuses Lucas of some heinous sexual crimes. His livelihood and reputation at stake, Lucas then sets out to clear his name. The Hunt is available to stream on Tubi.

Another Round (2020)

While Mikkelsen is overdue for an Oscar win, he did contribute to a Best International Feature Film winner with Another Round. Once again playing a teacher, this time one by the name of Martin, we see the main character and three of his peers conduct an unorthodox experiment. What if they progressively consumed more and more alcohol during their daily lives and tasks to see how it would affect their behavior? The results of this experiment ended up having consequences that the quartet of teachers indeed weren't expecting. Also, Mads Mikkeslen puts his dancing chops to the test in the film, which is glorious. Another Round is streaming on Hulu.

