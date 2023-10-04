Filmmaker Kitty Green and actor Julia Garner have teamed up once again for the psychological thriller The Royal Hotel. Loosely based on the shocking events of the 2016 Hotel Coolgardie documentary, the movie follows two American backpackers, Hanna and Liv, who take a live-in job at a secluded bar in the remote Australian outback. Initially expecting a peek behind the curtain at the isolated outback community, Hanna and Liv's paranoia begins to build as they realize the patrons of the bar only have one thing on their minds. The Royal Hotel marks Green and Garner's second collaboration, the first being the 2019 drama The Assistant, which offers a startling look at sexual harassment in the corporate workplace. It seems The Royal Hotel will also tackle the dark realities of harassment, but this time against the backdrop of a seldom explored, sparsely populated landscape.

Julia Garner (Ozark) and Jessica Henwick (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) star as American backpackers Hanna and Liv. Joining them is Herbert Nordrum (The Worst Person in the World) as Torsten, Ursula Yovich (Mystery Road) as Carol, Alex Malone (RFDS) as Jules, Kate Cheel (Strange Colours) as Cassie, Hugo Weaving (The Lord of the Rings) as bar owner Billy, James Frecheville (Peaky Blinders) as Teeth, Nic Darrigo in his feature film debut as Kev, Adam Morgan (The Babadook) as Keith, Adam MacNeill (Psychosis) as Macca, Ben Eggleton in his feature film debut as Spanners, Barbara Lowing (Secrets & Lies) as Glenda, Daniel Henshall (Defending Jacob) as Dolly, and Bruce R. Carter (Picnic at Hanging Rock) as Darren. Keep reading to find out how you can watch The Royal Hotel.

When Is 'The Royal Hotel' Coming to Movie Theaters?

The Royal Hotel had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in the United States on September 1, 2023. Following this, the movie went on to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada and other festivals in Canada, Spain, and the US. Next on the list is the BFI London Film Festival, followed by the Sydney Screen Festival and the Adelaide Film Festival in October. We can confirm that The Royal Hotel will be available to wider audiences in select theaters across the United States on October 6, 2023.

Watch 'The Royal Hotel' Trailer

NEON released a trailer for The Royal Hotel on their official YouTube channel on September 7, 2023. Going off of the trailer, it's clear to see that both Hanna and Liv have very different ideas about working in the outback. The latter is shown to be wild and carefree, yearning for adventure and thriving in the atmosphere of the bar. Hanna, however, is reluctant from the outset, immediately put off due to the leering patrons and the stark remoteness of the location. Throughout the video, the sense of danger is palpable and gives viewers the idea that while the bar may be seedy, the true extent of the darkness is yet to be uncovered. The trailer also lets us know just how isolated Hanna and Liv are. Carol tells the pair to make their money and get on the next bus out of there, but when Hanna tries to follow Carol's advice, she's told by an outraged Billy that buses in the outback are few and far between - and the next one isn't for days. Will Hanna stick around and endure the wait, and most importantly, will she manage to get herself and Liv away before the inescapable danger consumes them both?

When Is 'The Royal Hotel' Coming to Streaming and VOD?

It hasn't yet been confirmed when or where The Royal Hotel will be available to stream when the time comes. However, the movie's North American distribution company, NEON, leads us to speculate that The Royal Hotel is more than likely to hit Hulu in due course. Over recent years, NEON has built an outstanding reputation in the arthouse and independent genre and boasts an excellent catalog of movies. NEON is available to all Hulu customers in the United States with plans starting at $7.99 per month.

What's the Background of 'The Royal Hotel'?

The Royal Hotel is inspired by the events of the award-winning 2016 documentary Hotel Coolgardie. Offering a startling look into the isolated community of the Australian outback, the documentary follows the experience of two Finnish backpackers, Lina and Steph, who hope to top up their travel funds by working at a lone bar that's merely a "dot on the map". New to the country, Lina and Steph initially relish the opportunity to see a side of Australia that most tourists will never see, but it's not long before unwanted attention and a bleak sense of claustrophobia turn their travel dream into a living nightmare. Hotel Coolgardie is available to stream as part of Prime Video's gripping documentary collection.

More Movies Like 'The Royal Hotel' That You Can Watch Right Now

127 Hours (2010) - Based on true events, 127 Hours tells the incredible story of hiker and mountain climber Aron Ralston (James Franco). The movie takes place in the sparsely populated Canyonlands National Park in Utah and follows Ralston's fight for survival in the aftermath of a freak accident that leaves his right arm pinned against a canyon wall. Realizing the true extent of his isolation, Ralston's mental state rapidly declines as he does everything in his power to escape.

Gone (2006) - A psychological thriller set in the remote Australian outback, Gone centers on a British couple Alex (Shaun Evans) and Sophie (Amelia Warner) as their backpacking vacation quickly takes a turn for the worse. The movie begins with Alex missing the bus that was set to take him to Byron Bay to meet up with Sophie. Soon, Alex is approached by a friendly American traveler, Taylor (Scott Mechlowicz), who offers him a ride. As Taylor increasingly imposes himself upon the couple's plans, Alex and Sophie begin to suspect that there's more to him than meets the eye.

Outback (2019) - Hoping to repair their failing relationship, Wade (Taylor Wiese)and Lisa (Lauren Lofberg) head into the outback for some uninterrupted time together. When their GPS fails, however, they make a dangerous mistake: setting out on foot to get their bearings. With no one around for hundreds of miles, Wade and Lisa resign themselves to spending a danger-filled night in the bush.

