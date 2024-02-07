This past Cannes International Film Festival was full of critically acclaimed and thought-provoking films, including Anatomy of a Fall, Better Days, and The Zone of Interest. Even in this embarrassment of riches, one of the most talked about movies in the festival was The Taste of Things, which beat out several competing films for the Best Director Award. Set in 1885 in France, the film follows Dodin, a famous restaurant owner who is considered one of the best in his field. For 20 years, he has worked alongside Eugenie, and though both share a passion for food, they have never crossed any professional boundaries until Dodin decides that cooking a meal for his beloved might be the key to her heart.

Directed by Trần Anh Hùng, the Vietnamese director most famous for his debut film, The Scent of Green Papaya, the film features celebrated actors and former real-life romantic partner Benoit Magimel, known for his role opposite Isabelle Huppert in The Piano Teacher, and the Oscar-winning actress Juliette Binoche who is set to star in the fashion biopic, The New Look later this year. Though the film unfortunately missed out on the Oscars this year, you won’t want to miss it in theaters. Here’s everything we know about when, how, and where to see this critically acclaimed international drama.

After initially premiering at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2023, The Taste of Things is scheduled to get a limited release on February 9th and expand wide on February 14th.

Will The Taste of Things Have a Theatrical Release?

Like all IFC Films Releases, The Taste of Things will enjoy a theatrical release. Other films it will compete against on the opening weekend of its wide release include Marvel’s Madame Web, Bob Marley: One Love starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, and the re-release of the French romantic comedy classic Amelie.

The Taste of Things Showtimes

You can use the links below to find The Taste of Things showtimes at a theater near you.

Will The Taste of Things Be on Streaming?

The Taste of Things will eventually be available to stream on AMC+, where all IFC Films’ movies are currently available to stream after their theatrical releases and exclusive VOD windows. In accordance with the deal, The Taste of Things will be made available on streaming 90 days after its initial theatrical release, making its streaming premiere in May 2024.

Will The Taste of Things Get a Physical Release?

Since The Taste of Things is being released theatrically rather than on a streaming platform, it will likely also enjoy a DVD and Blu-ray release. There is no information about when IFC Films will release the DVD, but those details will likely be shared a few weeks after its theatrical release. However, looking back on another IFC Films release, Blackberry, which was released on DVD and Blu-ray on August 29, 2023, 109 days after its theatrical release, The Taste of Things will probably receive a physical copy in late May or early June.

Watch The Taste of Things Trailer

A trailer for The Taste of Things was released on October 6th. Set to a romantic but pulsating score, we watch over as Dodin and Eugenie work together in perfect rhythm. As he puts it, their entire professional life he reads a recipe and she works magic on the stove. Neither of them can deny the intimacy that comes from their work as they spend more time together than certain spouses. However, when Dodin brings up the subject of marriage, it’s clear that Eugenie is too free to accept a life of being tied down. Though they both secretly yearn for each other, their meals do the talking for them, and their contentment leads to new and exciting romantic revelations.

Close

Tampopo

A love letter to one of the greatest pillars of Japanese cuisine, Tampopo, will awaken your passion for the thrills and joys that come from a good meal. When a pair of truck drivers happen upon a nondescript ramen shop, they decide to help its widowed owner, Tampopo, turn the place into a respected establishment. Alongside this funny and inspiring story about the journey to perfection, the film features wild vignettes about supermarket antics, a family’s last meal, and even a food-obsessed gangster. Tampopo really is a movie that even ramen haters can’t help but enjoy.

Babette’s Feast

The first Danish film to win the Best Foreign Language Film Academy Award, Babette’s Feast brought the short story from famous Danish author Isak Dineson to life. The film follows two pious protestant sisters living in a remote village in Denmark. When their French housekeeper comes into a small fortune ensuring her ability to finally return to France, she decides to prepare one final meal. Featuring a stellar performance from Stephane Audran, Babette’s Feast brings a quiet revolution to a group of repressed villagers in a story of haute cuisine and romance.

Eat Drink Man Woman

Before director Ang Lee came to Hollywood to make critically acclaimed movies like Brokeback Mountain or Life of Pi, he was a pillar of Taiwanese 90s cinema thanks to his incredible “Father Knows Best” Trilogy. The best of these three stories of family and Confucius's wisdom is Eat Drink Man Woman. The movie centers around Zhu, a semi-retired chef and widower whose three single daughters remain a mystery to him. While the young women try to find a man in Taipei, Zhu struggles with the loss of his palette. One of Lee’s best, the film pairs brilliant meals with epic family drama.

