It’s nearly time to dive back into one of DreamWorks’ most popular animated franchises: Trolls! After the smash-hit first film released back in 2016, the floodgates opened wide for more wonderfully musical adventures to hit our screens, both in theaters and on TV. Following a film sequel in 2020, as well as two streaming series, the Trolls universe is heading back to the big screen for its toe-tapping third film, Trolls Band Together.

In this new film, Poppy (voiced by Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) have officially become a couple. Poppy soon discovers that Branch used to be a member of her favorite boy band growing up, BroZone, with his four brothers. However, the band broke up and he hasn’t seen them since. When pop-star super villains kidnap one of his brothers, Floyd (Troye Sivan), for his musical talent, Poppy and Branch set out on a new adventure to finally reunite the BroZone brothers and rescue Floyd.

Featuring an all-new soundtrack with musical voice talents such as Troye Sivan and Camila Cabello, plus the grand return of *NSYNC, Trolls Band Together is set to be another exciting entry in the series! Keep reading below to find out where and when you can watch it.

Trolls Band Together

Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Walt Dohrn, Tim Heitz Cast Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Troye Sivan, Daveed Diggs, Justin Timberlake, Christopher Mintz-Plasse

When Is ‘Trolls Band Together’ Releasing in US Theaters?

Trolls Band Together is scheduled to debut in the US exclusively in theaters on Friday, November 17, 2023. The film’s official runtime is 92 minutes, and it has been rated PG. The film is also getting a "Special Concert Experience", which are screenings designed to feel like an actual live show with Poppy and Branch. The Trolls Band Together Concert Experience will be screened in select theaters on November 18 and 19. You can read more about the Concert Experience here.

Believe it or not, the US is surprisingly one of the last countries around the world to see Trolls Band Together on the big screen. The film began rolling out internationally in Argentina, Brazil, and Denmark on October 12, 2023, with further expansion largely across Europe and South America in the following weeks.

The movie's release date places it just a few days before another massive, animated musical film, Disney’s Wish, which arrives in theaters on November 22. If you (or your kids!) love animated musical adventures, November is looking like a great time for some family movie magic.

Find Showtimes for ‘Trolls Band Together’

If you would like to find showtimes for Trolls Band Together at a theater near you, check out the following links below!

Trolls Band Together is not available to stream yet. Unlike the previous film, Trolls World Tour, which was released directly on VOD in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Trolls Band Together will remain solely in theaters for the time being. As is the case with most films, predicting when it will become available for streaming is tricky too, as each studio follows their own unique schedule.

DreamWorks’ last film, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, was released earlier this year, and it became available for streaming just 18 days after its theatrical debut. This was quite a fast turnaround, and it may indicate that Trolls Band Together could follow a similar patten after it is released in the US. For now, it is too early to tell though, so keep an eye on this space for updates!

While we don’t have a date, we do know where you’ll be able to watch Trolls Band Together once it’s officially available for streaming. Since 2022, the film’s distributor, Universal Pictures, has been partnered with both Netflix and Peacock to manage the first 18 months of a film’s streaming release schedule. As per their deal (once a date is set), Trolls Band Together will first be available to stream on Peacock for four months. It will then head over to Netflix for the following ten months, before returning to Peacock for another four months.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Trolls Band Together’

The second official trailer for Trolls Band Together was released by the film’s distributors, Universal Pictures, via their YouTube channel on September 14th, 2023. While the first trailer helped introduce us to BroZone, this follow-up is longer, so it further explores Branch’s childhood and the big adventure that he and Poppy will go on. After BroZone’s final haywire performance that broke up the band, we learn that the brothers completely lost touch with one another. It’s unfortunate that it has taken Floyd getting kidnapped to finally reunite them, but now is better than never! The trailer does a great job at showcasing their brotherly bond and funny banter, which remains intact after years apart.

It also reveals an exciting twist about Poppy having a long-lost sister, Viva (Camila Cabello). There’s no doubt a lot of history to discover about Viva’s past and how she was kept a secret from Poppy, or maybe even from the whole kingdom. Apart from all these new characters, the trailer still importantly places a spotlight on the film’s new songs too. This includes “Better Place”, the first new song from *NSYNC in over twenty years, which you can listen to right now!

Is ‘Trolls Band Together’ Getting Released on DVD and Blu-ray?

Like the film’s streaming date, it’s too early to guess when Trolls Band Together will eventually arrive on physical media such as DVD and Blu-ray. Look out for updates soon to learn when you’ll be able to buy your own copy of the film.

Where Can You Watch the Other ‘Trolls’ Movies and TV Shows?

If you’re a Trolls super fan, it’s probably fair to say that you’ve rewatched the movies tons of times. Maybe even the TV shows too. If not, why not start now? It’s the perfect time to rewatch them all or catch up! DreamWorks has gone all in on this very popular franchise, and so, there’s plenty of Trolls-y goodness that you can watch right now at home. The original 2016 Trolls film is available to stream on Netflix. Its 2020 sequel Trolls World Tour is available to stream on Peacock.

As for the TV shows, firstly, there are eight seasons of Trolls: The Beat Goes On! which are available to stream on Netflix. This series takes places after the original Trolls film. There are also seven seasons of Trolls: TrollsTopia, which are available to stream on Hulu and Peacock. This series takes place between Trolls World Tour and Trolls Band Together.

