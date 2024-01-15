UFC returns to Toronto, Canada, for the first time since before the pandemic in its 297th event. Dana White announced the title fight between the current champion, Sean Strickland, and former KSW Welterweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis. As with all the best UFC bouts, the title fight is wrought with controversy. In the previous UFC title match, 296, Strickland attacked Du Plessis in the stands where the two were curiously seated dangerously close together. White said in an interview on MMA Fighting, “I don’t know what humans you can sit Strickland next to, but definitely not du Plessis. I don’t how I missed that,” claiming the entire mishap to be an accident. However, like it or not, this kind of publicity sells tickets, not to mention pay-per-view passes.

With all the PPV options these days, it can get stressful to figure out when and where to watch the fight. It’s also great to have options to choose from. Let's not forget the highly anticipated Mayweather vs McGregor boxing match in 2017, which, due to technical issues as reported by Variety, failed to stream live for thousands of fans who shelled out the $100 to watch. If you are planning ahead of time or, fingers crossed, scrambling to find a reputable platform on fight night, we’ve got you covered. Here’s exactly where you can reliably watch the Strickland vs. Du Plessis UFC fight.

When Is the Strickland vs. Du Plessis UFC Fight?

The Strickland vs. Du Plessis fight is set to take place during UFC’s 297th event on January 20, 2024. The early prelim fights will start at 6:30 p.m., with the preliminary card fights beginning at 8:00 p.m. and the main card fights at 10:00 p.m. -- all Eastern Standard Time.

Where Is the Strickland vs. Du Plessis UFC Fight Streaming?

UFC fights play on various platforms depending on the fight's location and which platforms purchased the rights. The UFC 297 Strickland vs. Du Plessis fight is set to stream exclusively on ESPN+.

Where to Purchase Tickets for the Strickland vs. Du Plessis UFC Fight

If you’re in Toronto, or planning a trip, you might be interested in seeing UFC 297 in person. Find tickets at the following distributors:

StubHub

Ticketmaster

Vivid Seats

Seat Geek

Watch the Trailer for the Strickland vs. Du Plessis UFC Fight

UFC dropped the Strickland vs. Du Plessis fight trailer on YouTube on December 23, 2023.

The trailer first features the defending UFC Middleweight Champion Strickland, with scenes of him riding around on his motorcycle interrupted by footage of him landing deadly blows on his opponents. The rising star achieved his title recently in UFC 293, where he devastated the former champion, Israel Adesanya, in a stunning win against the odds. But life as a champion can be short-lived. As Strickland is awarded his belt, the South African fighter Dricus Du Plessis appears on-screen, determined to dethrone the champ. His imposing physique is not the only thing to be worried about, and the tape shows the bloody damage his opponents incur during bouts with him. You can feel the excitement in UFC announcer Joe Rogan's voice as highlights of the two fighters play out and images of Toronto, Canada, appear.

If that wasn’t enough, the vacant position of Bantamweight Champion remains open in the women's division, and Raquel Pennington will face off with Mayra Bueno to see who will earn the title. The two have equally terrifying highlight reels, which demonstrate the sheer athleticism they both hold. As with any UFC fight, no matter the odds, the outcome can always be unpredictable, and all these fighters stand a chance to become the best in the world.

List of Fighters During the Strickland vs. Du Plessis Event

Early Prelims – 6:30 p.m. EST

Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson

Fighting in the Welterweight division, Yohan Lainesse is a striker from Canada facing off against Sam Patterson, a mixed martial artist from England.

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Fighting in the Women’s Flyweight division, Jasmine Jasudavicius is a Canadian brawler challenging Priscila Cachoeira, the Brazilian striker.

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick

Fighting in the Flyweight division, Malcolm Gordon is a Canadian Jiu-Jitsu specialist who is up against Jimmy Flick, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fighter from the United States.

Prelims – 8:00 p.m. EST

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield

Fighting in the Bantamweight division, Brad Katona, a former Brave CF Bantamweight Champion and mixed martial artist from Canada, is set to fight Garrett Armfield, a freestyle fighter from the United States.

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson

Fighting in the Featherweight division, Charles Jourdain, a Canadian striker, will fight his taller adversary Sean Woodson, a freestyle fighter from the United States.

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras

Fighting in the Bantamweight division, Serhiy Sidey is a Ukrainian fighter who will be up against Ramon Taveras, fighting out of the United States. After a previous victory for Sidey on Dana White's Contender Series, the two set out to see who would advance in the official UFC.

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana

Fighting in the Women’s Strawweight division, Canadian fighter Gillian Robertson goes against the Brazilian Polyana Viana. Both fighters are professionals in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, 5’5” and 116 lbs, an unbelievably perfect match.

Main Card – 10:00 p.m. EST

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis

For the main event and the UFC Middleweight Championship, Sean Strickland is one of the best strikers in the world from the United States. Challenging him for the title is Dricus Du Plessis, a mixed martial artist from South Africa, who hopes to be the first South African UFC champion ever.

Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

For the co-main event and the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship, Raquel Pennington is a freestyle fighter from the United States going up against Mayra Bueno Silva, the Brazilian striker. Since the former champ, Amanda Nunes, shifted her focus away from UFC fights, the Bantamweight title was left open for these two contenders to battle it out and claim the throne.

Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott

Fighting in the Welterweight division, Neil Magny, a mixed martial artist from the United States, will be fighting Mike Malott, a Canadian mixed martial artist.

Chris Curtis vs. Marc-André Barriault

Fighting in the Middleweight division, Chris Curtis, a striker from the United States, is going head-to-head with Marc-André Barriault, a Canadian striker.

Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev

Fighting in the Featherweight division, Arnold Allen is a striker from England facing Movsar Evloev, a freestyle fighter from Russia.