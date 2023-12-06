It's time to have a piece of that pie! The sensational and ultra-sweet Broadway musical is receiving the live stage recording treatment with Waitress: The Musical. Based on the 2007 movie Waitress, directed by the late Adrienne Shelly, the musical follows Jenna, a waitress stuck in a turbulent marriage with her abusive husband. A skilled pie-maker, Jenna harbors dreams of breaking free from the confines of her small town. But her plans take a turn when she unexpectedly gets pregnant. Things also get a little bit more complicated with the presence of a certain dashing doctor - who happens to be married as well.

With a musical composition by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, the genius behind chart-toppers like “Love Songs” and “Brave”, the Broadway production has been praised for its musical brilliance and empowering storytelling, inspiring audiences to take authority of their lives despite the adversities that may arise.

Get your forks and knives ready - somebody’s gotta eat that pie. Here’s where you can watch Waitress: The Musical.

Don’t miss out on the premiere of Waitress: The Musical in theaters beginning December 7, 2023. Devoted fans of the musical are urged to act quickly, as the film is set for a brief 5-day stint on the big screen.

Is 'Waitress: The Musical' in Theaters?

Absolutely! Audiences can catch Waitress: The Musical, which is exclusively in theaters. This may be your only opportunity to experience the musical right in front of your eyes, given that its Broadway run concluded on December 20, 2021. The Broadway show, which was originally slated to finish its limited run on January 9, 2022, finished off strong with its final performance at the Barrymore Theatre. Waitress: The Musical also makes history as the first Tribeca premiere to screen in Times Square.

Find Showtimes for 'Waitress: The Musical'

When Will 'Waitress: The Musical' Be on Streaming?

Unfortunately, there’s no news of Waitress: The Musical airing on streaming platforms. However, as an alternative, fans can watch the original Waitress movie, which is currently streaming on Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney Plus.

Shelly wrote and directed the 2007 American comedy-drama film, featuring Keri Russell in the lead role as a young woman stuck in a small-town and abusive marriage. Working as a waitress, her life comes to a surprising halt as she grapples with an unexpected pregnancy. Having made its premiere at the 2007 Sundance Film Festival, the movie had a limited theatrical release in the United States on May 2, 2007, courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures.

When Will 'Waitress: The Musical' Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Similarly, there’s no information about Waitress: The Musical hitting shelves on DVD or Blu-ray.

Watch the Trailer for 'Waitress: The Musical'

Check out the official synopsis below for Waitress: The Musical:

“Waitress: The Musical brings the Tony-nominated Broadway phenomenon to the big screen. Featuring composer-lyricist Bareilles as Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow waitresses and an unexpected romance, Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well-baked pie.”

Despite the original film’s modest budget of $1.5 million, Waitress managed to rake in over $23 million in global box office receipts. With all the attention surrounding the film, producers Barry and Fran Weissler announced plans for a musical adaptation. The Broadway musical is directed for stage by Diane Paulus, with the book written by Jessie Nelson, and music and lyrics composed by Sara Bareilles. The theatrical release of Waitress: The Musical is directed by Brett Sullivan.

More Movies Like 'Waitress: The Musical' You Can Watch Now

Hamilton: presenting the story of America’s past through the lens of its present, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton features a groundbreaking score that fuses hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway genres, creating a theatrical revolution with far-reaching impacts on culture, politics, and education. Critically acclaimed, and having caught the attention of former president Barack Obama, the filmed rendition of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton” seamlessly blends the best aspects of live theater, film, and streaming to deliver an unforgettable experience to audiences. Captured at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in 2016, the film is coupled with Thomas Kail’s direction and draws inspiration from Ron Chernow’s “Alexander Hamilton”.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street: set in Victorian London, the tale unfolds as barber Benjamin Barker (Johnny Depp) shares a life with his beautiful wife Lucy and their lovely daughter Johanna. Lucy’s radiant features capture the sinister Judge Turpin’s (Alan Rickman) attention, leading to a series of false accusations against Benjamin. Turpin gains custody of Lucy and inflicts further harm upon her. Fifteen years later, Benjamin resurfaces in London, now adopting the identity of Sweeney Todd, fueled by a deep-seated desire for revenge against Turpin. Along his path to retribution, Sweeney Todd encounters Mrs. Lovett (Helena Bonham Carter), the widowed owner of a meat pie shop, who reveals Lucy’s tragic fate and Turpin’s unsettling involvement in Johanna’s life. Establishing a barber shop above Mrs. Lovelett’s establishment, Sweeney Todd initiates a spree of retribution against those responsible for the anguish and loss of his beloved family.

Rent: the film adaptation brings to life the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning musical that revolves around a group of Bohemians in New York City’s East Village. The narrative delves into their struggles with life, love, AIDS, and the profound impacts they leave on America. Drawing inspiration from Puccini’s “La Boheme”, Rent unfolds the tale of a year in the lives of aspiring filmmaker Mark Cohen (Anthony Rapp), his former girlfriend Maureen Johnson (Idina Menzel), Harvard-educated public interest lawyer Joanne Jefferson (Tracie Thoms), musician and ex-junkie Roger Davis (Adam Pascal), Roger’s new girlfriend Mimi Marquez (Rosario Dawson), computer genius Tom Collins (Jesse L. Martin), and drag queen street musician Angel Dumott Schunard (Wilson Jermaine Heredia).

