An emotionally charged story set during WWII, the upcoming We Were the Lucky Ones is likely to tug at your heartstrings like no other. The Hulu original miniseries tells the story of one family in Poland that gets ripped apart during the Holocaust and the journey of a lifetime to survive, reunite, and reconnect with their lost pasts. The upcoming historical drama series is adapted from the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Georgia Hunter and follows the incredible story of the Krucs, a Polish Jewish family who get separated at the beginning of World War II and tell their ordeals during one of the most traumatic times in human history. The original story is said to be inspired by the author’s family history, where she draws from her grandfather’s experience as a Holocaust survivor.

We Were the Lucky Ones hails from Erica Lipez, a television producer best known for The Morning Show, Bates Motel, and Julia. Along with a powerful story, the historical drama series also boasts a solid cast led by Bullet Train star Joey King and Logan Lerman of Hunters fame, as the series' leads, Halina and Addy Kruc, respectively.

Here’s how, where, and when you can watch and stream We Were the Lucky Ones.

We Were the Lucky Ones A Jewish family is determined to survive and reunite after being separated in World War II. Release Date March 28, 2024 Cast Ido Samuel , Marina Bye , Gabriela Calun , Robert Dölle Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

When Is 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Streaming Online?

Image via Hulu

We Were the Lucky Ones premieres on Thursday, March 28, 2024, on Hulu with the first three episodes releasing together. The month of March will also see a couple of more new shows on the streamer, including the second season of Extraordinary and the brand-new series, Davey & Jonesie’s Locker.

Watch on Hulu

Is 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Premiering on TV?

Image via Hulu

Being a Hulu original series, We Were the Lucky Ones will premiere and stream exclusively on the streaming service and will not be available for cable and live television audiences. The streaming platform is already quite popular for being home to a diverse range of titles across genres and languages. If you are a fan of historical dramas, then you might also want to check out Hulu’s recent release in the genre, Shogun, starring Hiroyuki Sanada, or the 2023 historical drama series, Black Cake.

Can You Watch 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Without Hulu?

Image via Hulu

At the moment, no. We Were the Lucky Ones is a Hulu original series and will only be available on this platform. However, for viewers in international markets, where Hulu is not available, the historical drama series will stream on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ (under its Star content hub) in other international territories. Besides these platforms, if you want to watch this series elsewhere, then you might be able to watch the series in the coming months, but nothing has been confirmed.

Watch the Trailer for 'We Were the Lucky Ones'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The official trailer of We Were the Lucky Ones, released in February 2024, takes us back in time to one of the darkest periods of human history and prepares us for a heart-wrenching story of a family living in that time. The trailer is but a glimpse into the journey that you will experience across the eight episodes of the series, which will take you through wartime and its aftermath set across multiple generations. The clip opens with the Kruc family enjoying a happy time together, savoring the bliss, but it doesn’t last long as war breaks out. Just like the plot, the tone of the trailer also turns dark, with the entire family in despair. During this time, the family’s son, Addy, returns to his home, only to be separated from them again soon. The trailer hints at some of the plot points, like Addy’s not being able to come back from Paris, and how Halina treks the Austrian Alps (the book’s plot spans Europe, Russia, and South America). From this point on, the plot gets more intense and heartbreaking, as the war intensifies, lives are lost, and the Kruc family is torn apart. But amid all the misery, the trailer also hints at hope, as time goes by and the family somehow manages to find their way back to the ones who remain. In a way, this all-new historical drama, as we learn from the trailer, is essentially a tribute to all those who triumphed in those darkest times and thrived. Besides the tear-jerking plot, We Were the Lucky Ones’s trailer also boasts period-accurate costumes, cinematography, and settings, which will no doubt enhance the overall experience of the series.

What’s the 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Episode Schedule?

Image via Hulu

Billed as a miniseries, We Were the Lucky Ones has eight episodes. The first three will stream together on the day of the premiere, March 28, 2024, following which, each new episode will drop weekly on Thursdays, through May 2024, as follows –

Episode 1, 2, 3 – March 28, 2024

Episode 4 – April 4, 2024

Episode 5 – April 11, 2024

Episode 6 – April 18, 2024

Episode 7 – April 25, 2024

Episode 8 – May 2, 2024

Thomas Kail (Hamilton), Amit Gupta (His Dark Materials), and Neasa Hardiman (Happy Valley) are credited as directors for the series, who also executive produce, while Adam Milch (The Morning Show), Tea Ho, Anya Meksin (In From the Cold), Eboni Booth (Julia), and Jonathan Caren (The Sinner) serve as writers for We Were the Lucky Ones.

Joey King Projects You Can Stream Right Now

From her breakout childhood role as the titular kid in Ramona and Beezus to the deceptive assassin in Bullet Train, Joey King has come to be known as quite an actor. Appearing in major titles on both big and small screens for nearly two decades, she has earned critical acclaim for her performances as both a child and adult actor. While her latest role as Halina Kruc in We Were the Lucky Ones is something to look forward to, these three titles remain our top favorites of King’s best portrayals on screen.

'The Act'

Image via Hulu

Before The Act, King had appeared in several television series, but her portrayal in this Hulu original is quite noteworthy and impactful and earned her first Golden Globe nomination. She plays a reel version of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in a dramatization of real-life events surrounding her physical abuse and eventual murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. King convincingly portrays Gypsy, a young woman who becomes a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy (now called Factitious disorder imposed on another/FDIA) and her mother is accused of abusing her daughter by creating fake illnesses and ailments. Patricia Arquette plays her mother, Dee Dee, along with AnnaSophia Robb (Dr. Death), Chloë Sevigny (American Psycho), and Calum Worthy (American Vandal) in supporting roles. The eight-part biographical crime drama has been well-acclaimed for King and Arquette’s nuanced performances as the mother-daughter duo and proves that adaptations of true-crime stories can be as disturbing as real events.

Watch on Hulu

'The Kissing Booth' Trilogy

Image via Netflix

The 2018 film, which would go on to become a series, marks the first major role for King as an adult actor. The teen romantic comedy, directed by Vince Marcello, is based on an original Wattpad novel by Beth Reekles. The Kissing Booth sees King as the protagonist, Elle, a quirky teenager but a late bloomer, who finds herself face-to-face with her long-term high school crush, Noah, at a carnival kissing booth, but their budding romance begins to affect her relationship with her lifelong best friend, and Noah’s brother, Lee. In The Kissing Booth 2, Elle and Noah are faced with the challenges of a long-distance relationship after he gets into Harvard. Elle’s biggest challenge comes in The Kissing Booth 3, where she has to decide between moving across the country for/with her boyfriend or keeping her promise to her best friend and going to college with him. Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) and Joel Courtney (Super 8) star as Noah and Lee, respectively. The three leads reprise their respective roles for the sequels, with King also serving as an executive producer on both. Despite all three films not getting a positive reception from the critics, The Kissing Booth films were dubbed commercial successes and also became immensely popular among fans, as much as the original novels. The first of the trilogy became Netflix’s most-watched title of 2018 and brought both King and Elordi to recognition.

Watch on Netflix

'Bullet Train'

Image via Sony

King’s notable role as The Prince in Bullet Train comes right after her previous action-comedy film, The Princess. This colorful, adrenaline-charged, action-comedy set on a high-speed train hails from director David Leitch of Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde fame, in a cinematic adaption of Kotaro Isaka’s bestselling novel, Maria Beetle (translated by Sam Malissa), the second in his Hitman trilogy. The story follows a hard-on-luck assassin, Ladybug (Brad Pitt), aboard a train from Tokyo, who is tasked with stealing a briefcase containing dangerous goods, but he quickly learns that several other questionable people are also looking for that same briefcase. What should be a simple task becomes a Terror On a Train scenario, except that it’s incredibly hilarious with quirky characters and a comedy-of-error narrative. Amid a stellar cast, King stars as The Prince, a seemingly simple young woman, dressed as a schoolgirl, but turns out to be a sharp and manipulative assassin who is out to seek vengeance on her estranged father. King shines in her role as a deceptive agent of destruction, which earned her praise.

Watch on Netflix