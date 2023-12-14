Netflix's latest project with Zack Snyder, Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire, marks a new direction for the director following his successful collaboration on Army of the Dead. This departure from his previous work with Warner Bros and DC brings fresh anticipation. Originally envisioned as a Star Wars film, Rebel Moon was repurposed for a new universe after Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012. Now developed with Deborah Snyder’s Stone Quarry, this two-part saga, ripe with potential for spin-offs, is gaining momentum.

Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire ventures into unexplored sci-fi territory, set in a colony on the edge of a galaxy, now menaced by Regent Balisarius' forces. The plot revolves around Kora, portrayed by Sofia Boutella, a young woman sent to gather allies against the Imperium. Joining her are characters like General Titus (Djimon Hounsou) and Kai (Charlie Hunnam), who are navigating complex relationships and a looming battle.

Snyder's original concept, influenced by his Star Wars aspirations, has been adapted for this Netflix venture. As Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire approaches release, anticipation builds around Kora's confrontation with the Imperium's tyranny and her ties to it. Following this, Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver, slated for Apr. 19, 2024, will continue Kora's quest to liberate her galaxy. While only two films are currently announced, the future of this burgeoning franchise remains open, leaving fans eager for more of Snyder's universe.

When Is 'Rebel Moon' Coming to Netflix?

Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire is set to arrive on Netflix on December 21 at 7 PM PT. This shift allows eager viewers to start their journey into Snyder's latest space adventure a bit sooner.

Will 'Rebel Moon' Be in Theaters?

Rebel Moon will have a limited theatrical release and will be played exclusively in 70mm IMAX from December 15-21 at select locations in Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto, and London. If you're lucky enough to live in one of these cities, you can find showtimes here.

Watch the Trailer for 'Rebel Moon'

After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld. Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all.

Sci-fi Films Like 'Rebel Moon' You Can Watch Right Now

Dune (2021)

Denis Villeneuve's take on Frank Herbert's Dune in 2021 is nothing short of a cinematic journey. Imagine being whisked away to Arrakis, a desert planet that's as harsh as it is captivating. It's the kind of place that's not just another dot in the galaxy; it's where the universe's most sought-after treasure lies hidden.

At the center of this sprawling story is young Paul Atreides. Picture him, a kid suddenly caught in a whirlwind of shady politics and age-old battles. Villeneuve doesn't just tell us a story about fighting for a piece of land. Oh no, it's way more than that. It's about hanging onto life, carving out a legacy, and wrestling with the kind of power that can shape or shake worlds.

Through stunning visuals that'll make your eyes pop, Dune dives deep. We see Paul and his mom, Jessica, up against a villain who's got his eyes on Arrakis. It's like watching a high-stakes chess game, with destiny and duty as the game pieces. At its core, Dune reflects our own battles and quests for what's important, showing that pivotal moments can arise from the simplest origins. It's an epic journey that resonates well beyond the end credits.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road emerges as a defining achievement in the realm of action cinema, blending high-intensity excitement with striking visual artistry. More than a movie for the occasional watch, it's a cinematic adventure that beckons for multiple viewings, each time delivering an adrenaline boost.

This fourth installment in Miller's dystopian saga introduces us to Tom Hardy's Max Rockatansky, a lone wanderer in a post-apocalyptic world. Max's path crosses with a rebellious group, oppressed by a cult that controls essential resources like water. He allies with Imperator Furiosa, a formidable warrior woman leading a revolt against the cult's despot, Immortan Joe.

The film is an assault on the senses, teeming with relentless action. Central to its narrative is a tough-as-nails protagonist and a group of strong women, all on a mission to dethrone a tyrant. Their battle, marked by sheer determination and dynamic energy, is mesmerizing.

Mad Max: Fury Road went beyond winning Oscars; it revolutionized action cinema. Its creative narrative, stunning visuals, and gripping action make it more than a movie – it's a captivating experience each time you watch.

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)

In the vast constellation of Star Wars films, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens shines brightly as a must-see entry. This chapter, while not rewriting the Jedi lore, resonated with audiences, offering an engaging and heartfelt addition to the saga.

What distinguishes The Force Awakens is not just its thrilling space adventure but its emotional depth and significant narrative choices. Central to its appeal is the introduction of a female lead character, marking a progressive and celebrated change in the series. This film does more than entertain; it inspires, showcasing the Star Wars universe's ability to grow and embrace dynamic female characters. It's an enjoyable and impactful film, setting a precedent for storytelling with diverse and compelling leads.

