There's always been something unsettling about someone being almost recognizably human; it's why the term "uncanny valley" exists. Sometimes it doesn't even have to do with appearances; like in Invasion of the Body Snatchers, the horror comes more from strange behavior than a character's appearance. Where's Rose is a 2022 horror movie that also explores the creepiness inherent in a person who looks exactly like they should, but abruptly begins behaving in strange and startling ways. Ty Simpkins, who played Dalton in the Insidious horror franchise, stars as Eric, a teenager whose young sister goes missing in the woods. Although she comes back seemingly unharmed, Eric suspects that the person who came out of the woods isn't the same one who went in. Made on a shoestring budget raised in part through crowdfunding, Where's Rose is a haunting look at the horrors that can lie behind innocent faces.

Something Is Wrong With Ty Simpkins’ Sister in ‘Where’s Rose’

Eric is the ideal picture of an All-American boy: he’s a successful high school athlete and student, just a week away from attending college on a full ride. He calls his father and other male role models “sir,” is loving towards his younger sister, Rose (Skyler Elyse Philpot), and is generally presented as a good, respectful young man without being too squeaky clean. When Rose disappears into the woods one night, he immediately knows that something isn’t right when she returns. That’s not to say he’s the only one who believes something strange is going on, as their mother, Mary (Kathy Searle), notices that Rose doesn’t recognize her best friend's name. Still, although Mary is concerned about the lapse, she assumes it stems from the trauma of going missing rather than anything supernatural. Eric, on the other hand, knows right away that this returned “Rose” isn’t his sister. This isn’t a slow-burn, “is it real or is the protagonist paranoid” movie; instead, it confirms the supernatural aspect pretty quickly, with Eric secretly watching her eat a worm and seeing her eyes turn black.

The film's mystery is much more about figuring out why this not-Rose creature is there; despite her unnatural behavior, not-Rose isn't all that hostile to Eric or anyone else, but her very presence implies some sinister motivation. Even more interesting is that Eric doesn’t waste time trying to convince anyone else that this young girl isn’t his sister. Even when the entity stalks him in its true form, causing him to run his car off the road, Eric makes no attempt to explain what he saw, even though it means getting busted for drunk driving.

At first, this feels like a way to show Eric dealing with the pressures that come with being a “perfect” son and member of society; he’s keeping the things that are troubling him bottled up, and it begins to negatively affect his behavior, although mostly when he’s on his own. Still, when the reason behind the fake Rose’s visit becomes clear, Eric’s behavior throughout the movie (and that of those around him) takes on a completely different light. Without giving too much away, the monster behind the Rose façade is not there as a metaphor for the stress of being a model young man; it’s instead a symbol of what being perfect in a society that perpetuates toxic ideals in young men really means. Just like the not-Rose entity that returns from the forest, Eric’s "perfect" life is just a veneer over a much uglier truth.

‘Where’s Rose’ Relied On Crowdfunding to Get Made

Ty Simpkins is no stranger to mainstream blockbusters; his breakout role was as Dalton Lambert in the Insidious film series, and he also played Harley in Iron Man 3, the fan-favorite precocious young boy who helps Tony Stark get back on his feet. So, Where’s Rose is a bit of a departure for him, as the independent film was not only shot on a microbudget somewhere in the range of $100,000 but it was also gained through means very different from a typical Hollywood film: crowdfunding. Director John Mathis and producer Justin Boswick discussed the fundraising and filming process in an interview with KingsCrowd, explaining how they utilized both a fundraising campaign from WeFunder and their connections with the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) community, as Mathis, Sprouse, and much of the crew attended the film conservatory. In addition to starring, Ty Simpkins also served as a producer, which Boswick says helped them maintain connections with Hollywood insiders while still allowing them financial and creative control over the project.

Mathis and his team proved that they didn't need to be tied to a big budget and the strings usually attached; Where's Rose never feels cheap, even when it's obviously being conservative with its special effects. The filmmakers do an excellent job working within the constraints of a microbudget – one that was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic, to boot – and still telling a complex tale about what Mathis calls "false masculinity."

Where's Rose is streaming in the U.S. on Prime Video.