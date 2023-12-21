The Big Picture Hollywood struggles to crack the code on how to turn Where's Waldo? into a successful movie.

Paramount Pictures and Illumination both gave up on making a film adaptation of the beloved puzzle book character.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg were rumored to be involved in a Where's Waldo? movie, but it didn't materialize.

Where’s Waldo? is one of those pop culture properties everyone knows, but it’s doubtful anyone has especially strong attachments to it. Those puzzle books and images beckoning readers of all ages to spot Waldo in a crowd of people are incredibly well-known, especially since there aren’t a lot of other major pop culture characters well-known for hiding in plain sight. The character, which was created by English artist Martin Handford (it's known as Where's Wally? in England) debuted in a 1987 puzzle book series and has been charming readers for decades. However, the lack of a distinct personality for Waldo (not to mention the character typically being confined to puzzles) has meant that Where’s Waldo? is more of a pop culture curiosity than something treasured by folks for generations. Still, Hollywood never turns down a chance to exploit something people are somewhat familiar with, and Where’s Waldo? is no exception.

Over the years, several major studios and production companies have been entangled in a singular quest: to crack how to make Where’s Waldo? into a major motion picture. On paper, this might sound like the kind of objective executives crack in a single day. After all, they've already been countless live-action family film adaptations based on nostalgic pop culture properties of old…why wouldn’t a Where’s Waldo? movie emerge as easily as The Smurfs or Marmaduke? However, the sage of this unmade feature reflects a much more complicated reality. For Hollywood, nailing a Where’s Waldo? movie has been about as tricky as finding that guy in a crowd.

Paramount Pictures Was Apparently Interested in 'Where's Waldo?' in 2009

Image via Candlewick Press

Per a June 2009 report from SlashFilm, Paramount Pictures was initially the studio that really pursued making a Where's Waldo? movie, with the project opting to latch on a premise to this nebulously defined figure by way of incorporating time travel into his life. If you must work so hard to try and make a recognizable fictional character detailed enough to sustain a motion picture that you need to rely on time travel…it might be time to move on to another production. However, a greater culprit at play for Where’s Waldo? failing to materialize as a movie at Paramount was simply this studio going through so much turmoil in the 2000s. By late 2008, the head of Paramount publicly announced the studio would be cutting down on how many movies it made. Meanwhile, director Brad Siberling in 2009 blamed the lack of any momentum on sequels to the 2004 A Series of Unfortunate Events movie on studio politics at Paramount.

Needless to say, the studio behind The Godfather and Chinatown was not in the best of places back in the late-2000s, which led to a lot of projects at the company getting shelved. With all that chaos around, it’s no surprise rights to a Where's Waldo? movie went to Universal and Illumination in the summer of 2009. At the time, the first Illumination project (Despicable Me) was still a year away from premiering, yet the studio was determined to get a robust slate of projects in the pipeline. Illumination founder Chris Meledandri would comment in July 2010 as Despicable Me debuted that Where’s Waldo? was a major priority for this animation outfit, though this adaptation wouldn’t remain an Illumination endeavor for long.

Illumination eventually abandoned its plans to engage in live-action films or adaptations of pre-existing properties that weren't Nintendo games, which meant that the film rights to Where's Waldo? once again shifted hands. In November 2011, MGM, which had then recently emerged from bankruptcy, snagged the film rights to this famous figure. At the time, there was no real indication of what the plot of MGM's Where's Waldo? movie would be or what kind of creative team would be involved in the project. In hindsight, securing these film rights was probably most important to MGM in terms of how it reaffirmed to the rest of Hollywood that the studio was scouring the world for new projects. MGM had been down and out for so long that it needed to still be seen as a viable movie studio. Announcing a Where's Waldo? movie was an easy way to reinforce that MGM was back in the business of making movies.

There Were Rumors That Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg Wanted To Make ‘Where’s Waldo?’

Image via AMC

For years, the world kept spinning even as no fresh news emerged on a Where’s Waldo? movie. Nobody was really craving further developments…but the entertainment industry would eventually return its gaze to this adaptation. At the start of 2016, the MGM incarnation of Where's Waldo? was reported to have garnered the involvement of producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. This was also when the rumored plot details for the project emerged, with Where's Waldo? reportedly focusing on a plucky janitor who ends up getting pulled across various points in time. This premise combined with the presence of Rogen and Goldberg indicated MGM really wanted a Where’s Waldo? movie to seriously lean into comedy.

Rogen and Goldberg never commented publicly on Where’s Waldo? and that was the end of any further developments of this production. Since then, MGM has focused on other cinematic exploits, and it’s not even clear who owns the film rights to the character anymore. The underlying rights to Where’s Waldo? belong to Classic Media, which was bought by DreamWorks Animation in the 2010s. This development ushered in a DreamWorks TV show called Where’s Waldo? that started airing in 2019 and finally brought this puzzle book character to another major creative medium. However, there’s been no such luck in getting Where’s Waldo? as a movie off the ground.

After the production hit so many creative dead ends, why would any producer throw themselves into trying to be the one to crack a Where’s Waldo? movie? There isn’t a massive Waldo fanbase out there waiting to see this feature and the endless problems with trying to make this character work as a film lead aren’t going to vanish anytime soon. The prospect of a Where’s Waldo? movie adaptation would certainly be a frustrating one given how crassly commercial the very idea of such a project is. It’s really for the best that Where’s Waldo? as a movie has gotten lost in the crowd, impossible to ever see.