Apple TV+ has long been bringing audiences some incredible English-language productions, but on October 2, the streamer will debut its first German original series, Where’s Wanda? To celebrate the arrival of the two-episode premiere, Collider is thrilled to share an exclusive sneak peek from the second episode. With 10 installments in total, the dark comedy series follows Dedo (Axel Stein) and Carlotta Klatt (Heike Makatsch), a couple who are willing to move mountains to find their missing 17-year-old daughter, Wanda (Lea Drinda). It’s been months since the teenager seemingly vanished into thin air and the local authorities haven’t been nearly as helpful as they should be. Turning to their tech-savvy son Ole (Leo Simon), the dedicated parents go on a quest to crack the case for themselves, using surveillance equipment to spy on their neighbors and anyone else who may seem suspicious.

Gathering his family in their home base control room — which happens to double as a basement — Dedo breaks down the reality of his child’s missing case. They know that Wanda’s clothes were found in a donation bin nearby, so he suggests that the teenage girl is being held by a neighbor. Understanding that with every day that goes by, the case will become harder and more unlikely to be solved, Dedo and Carlotta ask Ole for his technological know-how to help them break into homes in their community. Worried about his family’s safety, but aware that there doesn’t seem to be any other options, Ole agrees to help his parents in their mission to find his sister.

Along with the four leading players, Where’s Wanda? features an ensemble that includes Nikeata Thompson (How to Dad), Palina Rojinski (Welcome to Germany), Kostja Ullmann (My Blind Date With Life), Harriet Herbig-Matten (Maxton Hall), Devid Striesow (All Quiet on the Western Front), Jasmin Shakeri (The Magic Flute) and Joachim Król (The Most Desired Man).

Other Must-Watch Apple TV+ Originals

Your browser does not support the video tag.

For nearly a decade, Apple TV+ has been bringing audiences top-notch originals from every genre under the sun. Whether you’re into sci-fi, drama, historical pieces, or comedy, the streamer has you covered with not only engaging stories but also some of the biggest names in the world of entertainment. Right now, audiences can see what all the fuss is about behind such critically acclaimed productions as The Morning Show, Slow Horses, and Palm Royale, while others like Silo, Bad Sisters, Shrinking, and Severance prepare for their upcoming seasons.

Check out our exclusive first look at the second episode of Where’s Wanda? above, and tune in for the debut season’s two-episode premiere on October 2.

Watch On Apple TV+