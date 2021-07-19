[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Widow.]

We spent an entire year without a new Marvel film release, and now fans have been rewarded with Black Widow, the action-heavy solo venture of the first female Avenger, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). The film debuts an ensemble cast of characters, including the mysterious, yet deadly, Taskmaster.

The villain Taskmaster is adapted from the Marvel comic books, but in the film she’s Antonia Dreykov (Olga Kurylenko), the mind-controlled daughter of the Red Room overseer. While her origin story may be different, Taskmaster’s ability to mimic the combat style of anyone she observes is straight out of the comics. In the film, her father (Ray Winstone) uses Taskmaster’s skills to try and defeat Natasha – Taskmaster emulates the people she’s studied closely, namely, the Avengers.

This villain can fight, be it in hand-to-hand combat, or when wielding swords and knives. Taskmaster’s unique gift not only makes for brilliant fight scenes, but also serves the dual purpose of featuring some of the film’s best Easter eggs. She copies the Avengers in almost every scene she’s in, so, if you thought that particular move or pose looked familiar, here are all the Avengers that Taskmaster mimicked in Black Widow.

Black Widow

We see Taskmaster in action for the first time when she runs Natasha off the road in Norway. Taskmaster immediately demonstrates her powers when she copies Black Widow’s signature leg throw and takedown, which we saw the Avenger use on the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Taskmaster even copies Natasha’s iconic pose, which has become a mainstay for the character since her debut in Iron Man 2. Natasha is literally fighting a mirror version of herself.

Asgardians?

Taskmaster is deft with a sword; we see her use it in both fight scenes against Natasha. The Avengers don’t have any swordfighters but several Asgardians are nifty with the blade. Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) and the Warriors Three were in New Mexico during Thor. Someone with a phone could have recorded footage of Sif wielding her blade. Taskmaster’s movements are not only reminiscent of Lady Sif, but also of Hela (Cate Blanchett), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and, to an extent, even Loki (Tom Hiddleston). However, it’s unlikely she would have seen videos of the latter two in action.

Most likely, Taskmaster is simply a trained swordfighter, but it’s also possible that she mimics the unsheathing and wielding techniques that James Rhodes/ War Machine (Don Cheadle) used in Civil War when he was attempting to attack Captain America with his War Hammer.

Black Panther

When Taskmaster makes her onscreen debut, she’s watching footage of T’Challa/ Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) fighting Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) in the airport fight scene from Captain America: Civil War. She’s inspired by Black Panther enough to use his roundhouse kick to send Natasha careening into the water during their first encounter – Black Panther uses that move against both Hawkeye and the Winter Soldier at the airport. Several of Taskmaster’s mid-air twirls imitate T’Challa’s cat-like movements from Black Panther, as well. And later, when Taskmaster meets Alexei (David Harbour), she intimidates him by crossing her arms in front of her and unsheathing her claws, replicating T’Challa’s signature pose. The most memorable moment when T’Challa employed this pose was in Taskmaster’s future, during Avengers: Infinity War.

Hawkeye

The Captain America: Civil War footage that Taskmaster was studying showed Clint shooting an arrow at Black Panther; this is enough for Taskmaster to become an archery expert. There are only so many poses an archer can pull, which means if you have a bow and arrow, you’re going to look like Hawkeye. Of course, it’s not often that someone brings a quiver to a gunfight, so it’s evident that Taskmaster was emulating Hawkeye when she emerged from her tank to take out Natasha and Yelena’s (Florence Pugh) car with an exploding arrow in the middle of Budapest. Hawkeye had used an exploding arrow on Loki in The Avengers. Although we’re not sure how Taskmaster would have seen footage of that event, it could be a signature move of Hawkeye’s.

Spider-Man

We could possibly attribute some of Taskmaster’s aerial assault moves to Peter Parker/ Spider-Man (Tom Holland). If she was watching the airport fight scene, Taskmaster would have definitely caught Spider-Man’s attack patterns. The most obvious mimicry is during Taskmaster’s fight with Alexei – she tries to stop Alexei as he runs towards her by deploying a two-leg kick to Alexei’s chest that uses velocity to send Alexei flying backwards. Of course, this same move is employed by many of the Avengers at the airport, including Sam Wilson/ Falcon (Anthony Mackie). Taskmaster then flips backwards to land in a quintessential superhero pose. We get the feeling that Spider-Man would have considered that move "so cool."

The Winter Soldier

It’s easy to draw parallels between Taskmaster and the Bucky Barnes/ Winter Soldier. Both characters are introduced as enigmatic, faceless, brainwashed villains, and they both have tragic connections to the film protagonists. There’s something about Taskmaster’s demeanour, especially in her first action scene that is reminiscent of the Winter Soldier. She has the same swagger in her walk as him. Taskmaster also emulates the Winter Soldier’s infamous knife flip from Captain America: The Winter Soldier – while fighting Alexei/ Red Guardian (David Harbour) she brings out a blade to attack him, effortlessly flailing and flipping the knife. Of course, the Widows are all handy with a knife, and both Natasha and Yelena are seen using similar knife techniques in the film.

Captain America

Apparently, Captain America (Chris Evans) has a fan in Taskmaster. The villain carries what looks like a vibranium shield and she knows how to wield it. In her first fight scene, Taskmaster hurls her shield in the same way we’re used to seeing Cap do it in his solo trilogy, especially the iconic scene when Cap tosses the shield towards the camera in Captain America: The First Avenger. She also knows how to hide behind the shield and use it to, well, shield herself from close range bullets and weapons. All of which Steve Rogers was an expert at. The shield is never too far from Taskmaster, but she uses it to terrorize, not simply to intimidate. When Taskmaster follows Yelena and Natasha down to the subway, she nearly takes their heads off with a skilled throw of her shield. Later, when fighting Alexei, Taskmaster effortlessly retrieves her shield from the ground with a foot stomp exactly the way Cap did at the end of the elevator fight scene in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. She also uses the shield as a handy weapon, striking with it in a style similar to Steve in his fight against Tony Stark in Civil War.

