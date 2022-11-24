No doubt, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been providing its viewers with great personalities ever since the very beginning. Packed with complex and interesting fictional people with intense backstories, ranging from incredible superheroes and anti-heroes straight down to villains, the beloved franchise very rarely miss on delivering compelling plots that compliment their characters.

Following the worldwide release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- the second installment Black Panther led by the late Chadwick Boseman - fans are once again left in awe of the powerful people of Wakanda and their stunning culture. It's time to find out which one you are, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21—April 19): Ayo

Fiery and energetic, Florence Kasumba's character perfectly showcases every Aries trait each time she steps foot on screen. Just like Ayo, these fiery natives are known for being efficient in every endeavor and do not tolerate failure.

Much like the sign, the Dora Milaje warrior loves competition and is driven to achieve anything she sets her mind to whenever a new challenge approaches. With a brutal honesty that may intimidate others at times, Aries natives are really straightforward and prone to irritability when people push their buttons.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): Aneka

Slightly stubborn and extremely headstrong, Aneka (Michaela Coel) makes for a perfect Taurus. Responsible for training the women who enter the Dora Milaje program and extremely respected in her field, the combat instructor has proven herself to be loyal and dedicated.

Perseverance is also a big quality when it comes to Taurus natives, and Aneka's personality perfectly matches up to that. In addition to these amazing attributes, those who share this Earth sign are really reliable and self-sufficient.

Gemini (May 21—June 21): Riri Williams

Marvel's self-taught super-genius was brought to life wonderfully by Dominique Thorne in the newest installment of the franchise. With a witty sense of humor, Ironheart captures Gemini's sass and sarcasm to perfection. She's also very open-minded, much like the natives of the Air sign.

Intelligent and extremely creative, these intellectually curious beings often make great inventors and engineers. You can always count on one to come up with crazy, innovative ideas.

Cancer (June 22—July 22): M'Baku

While M'Baku may seem hard-heartened at first, Winston Duke's leader of the Jabari Tribe is actually immensely caring and sensitive towards his people. He often shows his soft and nurturing side that's frequently hidden beneath his hard shell.

Once hurt, these signs are more likely not to give you another chance to do them wrong. On bad days, the crabs can be vindictive, prone to moodiness and easily take offense when none is intended.

Leo (July 23—August 22): Ramonda

A hard-willed Lioness in her own right, the mother of T'Challa and Shuri is equally bold as she is passionate. Like many Leos, Angela Bassett's Ramonda is polite and courageous — a strong woman who thoroughly cares for both her family and her country and has made that clear a good number of times.

Just like Leo natives, Ramonda is bold, loyal and passionate. At her worst, she can be hot-tempered, somewhat jealous and egoistic.

Virgo (August 23—September 22): T'Challa

Always the one to excel in helping others without expecting anything in return, Boseman's T'Challa was a noble, disciplined character who stood by his principles from the very beginning. While he may have appeared serious at times, T'Challa also displayed warm sense of humor.

Much like Virgos, the Black Panther was a private and quiet person who often preferred solving his problems on his own instead of bringing them to others. Good communication skills are a valuable trait and a very important one when it comes to being a successful leader — these Earth natives, including this unforgettable Wakandian King, know it too well.

Libra (September 23—October 22): Everett Ross

Everett Ross may not be the obvious choice when it comes to the sign of the scales. Nevertheless, he still checks many boxes: Martin Freeman's character is diplomatic, fair, and quick-witted.

Like many Libra natives, Okoye's “favorite colonizer” is sympathetic and able to charm himself out of a tricky situation. Firm believers in peace and owners of a great sense of observation, these natives are driven by their enthusiasm and desire to express their perspectives.

Scorpio (October 23—November 21): Erik Killmonger

Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) is a good example of an under-developed Scorpio; some traits that stand out the most are his resentfulness and constant search for vengeance. While his motives are understandable and his intentions noble, Jordan's character uses horrific violence to make amends.

At their worst, these intense Water signs can be emotionally cold and manipulative. But Scorpios are ultimately really observant people with enticing thoughts and mysterious minds.

Sagittarius (November 22—December 21): Nakia

Empathetic, dedicated and trustworthy are three words that perfectly describe Lupita Nyong'o's character (and the Archer as well). Much like Nakia, a skilled spy who loves to expand her knowledge, Sagittarius natives usually seek to learn new things (including new languages).

Because they are extremely keen on discovering more, going on adventures is always a big yes for these fiery natives. Generous, philosophical and open-minded, N'Yongo's on-screen counterpart is undoubtedly a great addition to Wakanda's range of characters.

Capricorn (December 22—January 19): Okoye

Although she acts on the command of others, Okoye is a leader of her own, and an incredibly fierce one for that matter. Never afraid to speak her mind, Danai Gurira's character is a born protector of her people, always prepared to fight for Wakanda no matter what it takes.

Similar to Capricorns, the Dora Milaje general displays a serious demeanor but knows exactly when to pull off a joke — and when she does, it's usually hilarious. Ambitious and about her business, these Earth natives are not to be messed with, especially when it comes to the people they love.

Aquarius (January 20—February 18): Shuri

A thousand times more of a jokester than her honorable brother, Letitia Wright's Shuri is a fun girl who enjoys teasing and playing pranks on others. Highly intelligent and determined, the teen tech genius is a gift that keeps on giving, surprising others along the way with her impeccable comedic timing.

Apart from embodying all of these traits, the Wakandan Princess shares a certain unpredictability that Aquarius natives naturally have to them. Determined and somewhat eccentric (but always in a charming way), the water bearers of the zodiac rarely fail to impress.

Pisces (February 19—March 20): Namor

No pun intended, but it only makes sense that Namor is a Pisces. On his best days, Marvel's newcomer Tenoch Huerta's on-screen counterpart is charming, adaptable, and carefree. On his worst, he is absolutely irrational and temperamental, with little regard for the consequences of his actions.

Nevertheless, just like Pisces, Marvel's first mutant is equally capable of a considerable amount of kindness and generosity. When they let their guard down and allow someone to truly get to know them, these natives are trusting and compassionate.

