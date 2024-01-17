Which Brings Me To You Two romantic burnouts meet at a wedding and almost hook up in the coatroom before putting the brakes on. They agree to exchange candid confessions about their pasts on the off chance that this might be the real thing. Release Date January 19, 2024 Director Peter Hutchings Cast Lucy Hale , Nat Wolff , John Gallagher Jr. , Genevieve Angelson Main Genre Romance

When Is 'Which Brings Me to You' Coming Out?

Image via BCDF Pictures

Good news! The Lucy Hale-led rom-com is coming to the big screen on January 19, 2024, meaning there are only a few days left before the release date.

Is There a Trailer for 'Which Brings Me to You'?

The official trailer is already among us, and it premiered exclusively through Cosmopolitan on December 13, 2023. From the sneak peek clip, it seems like the film will have all the elements to keep the rom-com genre from lying on the back burner. The trailer shows Hale and Wolff as Jane and Will, two strangers who meet at a wedding party and decide to hook up in a coat closet. Although their first interaction starts off steamy, these two characters have the chance to be vulnerable with each other about their rocky love lives and reveal why their relationships with different people didn't work out in the past. Will they decide to stay together past this night, or fix things with one of their former lovers?

What Is 'Which Brings Me to You' About?

Here is the film's official logline according to its distribution company, Decal:

"Two romantic burnouts, Jane and Will, are immediately drawn to each other at a mutual friend’s wedding. After a disastrous hookup in the coatroom, the two spend the next 24 hours together, trading candid confessions of messy histories and heartbreak, on the off chance that this fling might be the real thing. Lucy Hale and Nat Wolff star in this hilarious tale from the team behind The Hating Game."

Who is Starring in 'Which Brings Me to You'?

Close

As previously mentioned, Lucy Hale plays Jane in Which Brings Me to You. The actress has been a part of several romance projects ever since the end of Pretty Little Liars, including The Hating Game, A Nice Girl Like You, and Puppy Love.

In an interview with TV Insider promoting Puppy Love, Hale shared that she is currently in her 'rom-com era':

"I fully feel like I’m in my rom-com era, so I love them. I love being in them. I always love the challenge as an actor of [taking] the story [and asking] how can I make it uniquely mine."

This is the first time that she plays opposite Nat Wolff onscreen, despite the fact that both of them had their start as child actors on Disney Channel and Nickelodeon shows. Wolff plays Will in the anticipated rom-com, and prior to this role, he starred in two John Green adaptations (The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns) and played the lead in Death Note. Other names that are also involved in the project are John Gallagher Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane) as Wallace, Genevieve Angelson (The Handmaid's Tale) as Eve, and Alexander Hodge (Joy Ride) as Elton.

Who Is Making 'Which Brings Me to You'?

Peter Hutchings is the director of Which Brings Me to You, and he was involved in other romance-driven films before this one. He wrote the screenplay for Can You Keep a Secret?, starring Alexandra Daddario and Tyler Hoechilin as the lead pairing. Hutchings also directed Then Came You and The Hating Game (in which Lucy Hale plays opposite Austin Stowell). The upcoming film's screenplay was written by Keith Bunin, whose previous credits include Nimona and Onward.

Which Brings Me to You is produced by Claude Del Farra and Brian Keady from BCDF Productions and executive produced by Hale, Wolff, and Decal Releasing's Sara Castillo and Ayo Kepher- Matt.

According to Variety, Decal Releasing is the film's official distributor. Ayo Kepher- Matt (Decal’s SVP of acquisitions) negotiated the rights to the project with David Garrett from Mister Smith, who represented the rom-com's filmmakers. Here is what Garrett shared about the partnership with the distribution company:

“Which Brings Me to You has turned out magnificently, and we’re very happy to be working alongside Decal as they bring this to audiences in the New Year. The perfect antidote to the cold winter months ahead, we hope this film warms viewers’ hearts as much as ours.”

Is 'Which Brings Me to You' Related to 'The Hating Game'?

Image via BCDF Pictures

Both films might have Lucy Hale in the cast, but there is no connection between Which Brings Me to You and The Hating Game in terms of plot. After all, the two films were based on two different books by different authors. However, the creatives behind The Hating Game are also involved in the upcoming film. For instance, Peter Hutchings was responsible for directing both films and BCDF Productions was the production company in charge of making the two Lucy Hale projects come to life.

'Which Brings Me to You'' hits theaters on January 19, find showtimes below.

