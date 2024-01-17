Are you in the mood for some pre-Valentine's Day, feel-good romance? Don't worry, we've got you covered. This January, the team behind book-to-big-screen favorite The Hating Game is back with another romantic comedy that promises to set hearts soaring across the nation. Based on the critically acclaimed 2006 novel by the authors Steve Almond and Julianna Baggott, Which Brings Me to You follows the story of two unlucky-in-love romantic burnouts, Jane and Will, who stumble into a chance encounter at a wedding. The pair share an immediate, electrifying connection and almost hook up in the wedding venue's coat closet. However, with the idea that their instant spark could be the "real thing" lurking at the back of their minds, they decide to slow it down and get to know each other instead. Jane and Will begin to swap their chaotic and hilarious tales of relationships past as they gradually grow closer. But will their unexpected meeting be just another failure to add to the books, or have they finally found their perfect match in each other?

The Hating Game's Lucy Hale stars as Jane alongside Nat Wolff (The Consultant) as Will. The two are no strangers to the romance genre. In 2023, Hale appeared in Puppy Love alongside Grant Gustin, and Wolff's filmography includes John Green adaptations of The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns.

Which Brings Me To You Two romantic burnouts meet at a wedding and almost hook up in the coatroom before putting the brakes on. They agree to exchange candid confessions about their pasts on the off chance that this might be the real thing. Release Date January 19, 2024 Director Peter Hutchings Cast Lucy Hale , Nat Wolff , John Gallagher Jr. , Genevieve Angelson Main Genre Romance Writers Steve Almond , Julianna Baggott , Keith Bunin

Which Brings Me to You will be released across the United States on January 19, 2024. Before its wide release, the movie had its world premiere at the Woodstock Film Festival on September 30, 2023.

There are no release dates for the rest of the world just yet, but keep an eye on this page for further updates.

Is 'Which Brings Me to You' in Movie Theaters?

Decal, owned by indie distribution company NEON, is releasing Which Brings Me to You in movie theaters throughout America on January 19, 2024.

Movies releasing on the same day include the sci-fi thriller I.S.S., the horror comedy Founders Day, and the crime drama The Last Girl.

Find Showtimes for 'Which Brings Me to You'

You can use the helpful links below to check out theater availability, tickets, and showtimes at cinemas near you:

Fandango

Regal

AMC Theatres

Watch the Trailer for 'Which Brings Me to You'

Rotten Tomatoes Indie shared the trailer for Which Brings Me to You via their official YouTube channel in December 2023. The video begins with Jane and Will's electric first encounter against the backdrop of a picturesque beach-side wedding venue. As the sun shines down on the celebrating guests, the jaded pair soon find themselves alone — and in need of a drink. They exchange small talk by the lake, and Jane makes her intentions clear: she wants to hook up with Will sooner rather than later. However, when Will and Jane find themselves in a secluded coat closet, they decide to hit the brakes. With a string of disastrous relationships and cringe-inducing stories featured in their respective dating lives thus far, the two decide to swap tales and take each other on a trip down memory lane. Hilarious, steamy, and heartwarming, the trailer shows Will and Jane slowly growing closer. But will their complicated pasts put an end to their relationship before it's even begun?

More Romantic Comedies Like 'Which Brings Me to You' That You Can Watch Right Now

The Hating Game (2021)

Image via Vertical Entertainment

When publishing company assistants Lucy Hutton (Hale) and Joshua Templeman (Austin Stowell) met, it was hate at first sight. The two are polar opposites; Lucy a cheerful, quirky people pleaser, and Joshua an uptight, no-nonsense workaholic. Forced to share an office, the pair are consumed by their never-ending hate battle. When Lucy and Joshua are put forward for a promotion to Managing Director, they agree that whoever doesn't get the job will quit. However, as tensions rise and their passion boils over during a steamy elevator ride, the line between love and hate starts to blur.

Watch on Hulu

27 Dresses (2008)

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Always the bridesmaid and never the bride, Jane Nichols (Katherine Heigl) is heartbroken when her younger sister, Tess (Malin Akerman), falls in love with Jane's boss, George (Edward Burns). After hiding her feelings for George for years, Jane must now plan the wedding that will result in him becoming her brother-in-law. As Jane tries to put her feelings for the nuptials aside, she grows closer to the cynical journalist, Kevin (James Marsden), who appears to be suspiciously interested in Jane's long-running role as bridesmaid.

Watch on Hulu

Puppy Love (2023)

Image via Amazon Freevee

Dog lovers Nicole (Hale) and Max (Grant Gustin) part ways after a terrible first date, realizing their opposite personalities are a recipe for disaster. However, it seems that their four-legged companions, Channing and Chloe, had a better time on the date. When Nicole and Max learn that pups are on the way, they must put their differences aside and become responsible co-parents in this hilarious, puppy-filled rom-com.

Watch on Prime Video