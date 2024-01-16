The Big Picture The rom-com Which Brings Me to You follows Jane and Will as they share their messy romantic histories after an awkward hookup.

Lucy Hale and Nat Wolff star as the perfect duo to bring this hilarious tale to life, combining romantic comedy experience with their performances.

Directed by Peter Hutchings and based on the novel by Julianna Baggott and Steve Almond, the film explores the possibility of this fling becoming something more.

What is it about talking to a stranger that makes it easier to have difficult conversations? While we may not have the answer for that, the new rom-com Which Brings Me to You sees Jane (Lucy Hale) and Will (Nat Wolff) embrace this idea wholeheartedly, as an ill-fated, failed hookup leads them to instead spend the next 24 hours sharing every aspect of their messy romantic histories. Ahead of the premiere on January 19, Collider is excited to exclusively share a sneak peek at the movie, hinting at the awkward — yet hilarious — confessions to come.

After slipping away from their friends' wedding, the clip shows the two of them in Will's car, where he attempts to draw Jane into conversation, which annoys her to no end. But faced with the prospect of Will simply repeating that he can be quiet if that's what she wants, Jane caves and starts sharing some facts about herself, before acknowledging that the only thing the two of them likely have in common is the "humiliating" experience they just shared. Will one-ups that assumption by sharing an awkward sexual first of his own, properly piquing Jane's interest.

What Is 'Which Brings Me to You' About?

Hale has recently made a name for herself in romantic comedies, including A Nice Girl Like You, Puppy Love, and The Hating Game, based on the best-selling book. While Wolff's experience leans more towards the action-based, he also has his share of rom-com experience, including Home Again, making the pair of them the perfect duo to bring Which Brings Me to You to life. The film's official synopsis reads:

Two romantic burnouts, Jane and Will, are immediately drawn to each other at a mutual friend’s wedding. After a disastrous hookup in the coatroom, the two spend the next 24 hours together, trading candid confessions of messy histories and heartbreak, on the off chance that this fling might be the real thing. Lucy Hale and Nat Wolff star in this hilarious tale from the team behind The Hating Game.

Which Brings Me to You is based on the novel by Julianna Baggott and Steve Almond, and is directed by Peter Hutchings with a script by Keith Bunin. Along with Hale and Wolff, the movie also stars Britne Oldford, Genevieve Angelson, Alexander Hodge, and John Gallagher Jr.

Which Brings Me to You is in theaters on January 19. Check out the exclusive clip below:

Which Brings Me To You Two romantic burnouts meet at a wedding and almost hook up in the coatroom before putting the brakes on. They agree to exchange candid confessions about their pasts on the off chance that this might be the real thing. Release Date January 19, 2024 Director Peter Hutchings Cast Lucy Hale , Nat Wolff , John Gallagher Jr. , Genevieve Angelson Main Genre Romance Genres Romance Writers Steve Almond , Julianna Baggott , Keith Bunin

