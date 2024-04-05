The Big Picture There are several ways to measure the devstation caused by Godzilla: body count, cost, and infrastructure destroyed.

Godzilla in Destroy All Monsters holds the title for the most destructive, with an estimated body count of over 22 million.

Shin Godzilla tops the list for most costly destruction at over $536 trillion, factoring in anti-Godzilla operations and infrastructure rebuilding.

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it." These timeless words of wisdom, when applied to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, can be interpreted in two ways. On the one hand, the phrase rings true, as the latest film in the MonsterVerse sticks to what works, giant monsters beating the crap out of one another. But on the other hand, the things they break, like skyscrapers, naval ships, and ancient pyramids, do need to be fixed at some point. Maybe not in Movieland, where infrastructure is rebuilt just in time to be ravaged once again, as New York City is able to look like new again after the Avengers and Chitauri turn downtown into a war zone in The Avengers. But in the real world, it would be significantly more difficult. Which begs the question: when the long-running franchise is applied to the real world, which Godzilla caused the most destruction? The answer depends on your point of view.

Which Godzilla Has Killed the Most People?

The spectacle of Godzilla and his friends and/or foes walking through buildings like large men in rubber suits stomping on a Lego city — which it is for a good portion of the franchise — is awesome, feeding a long-time moviegoer fetish in seeing things get destroyed. Of course, the human loss in such events is rarely addressed in the films, but a kaiju in the real world would destroy countless lives. So when it comes to Godzilla, which iteration of the famed lizard has taken the most lives? Roland Emmerich's 1998 Godzilla would be the logical choice, but we're talking about the number of people killed on screen, not the moviegoers who had their souls crushed by watching it.

The third highest is 441 in 1965's Invasion of Astro-Monster, where the alien Xiliens take Godzilla and Rodan under mind-control for an approximate body count of 371 civilians, 45 soldiers, and 25 Xiliens. It's a big leap from number three to number two, with 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong responsible for 5,979, the majority of which were Navy personnel. But the most destructive Godzilla by body count falls to 1968's Destroy All Monsters, with a mind-blowing approximation of 22,223,287. Like Invasion of Astro-Monster, aliens assume mind-control over the kaiju. Unlike that film, the Kilaaks take over way more, including Godzilla, Rodan, Mothra, Manda, and King Ghidorah, destroying cities all across the globe. Over two million die when four of the beasts attack Tokyo, and Godzilla alone accounts for approximately 19,300,000 after attacking New York City (but as the MCU has taught us, New York City cleans up nicely).

Which Godzilla Attack Has Cost the Most Money?

Anyone who has ever had to cover house or auto damage knows just how expensive that can be, as even the tiniest hint of a problem costs well into the hundreds just to get someone in to look at it, let alone fix it. So imagine the terror of an insurance agent looking at the destruction caused by Godzilla and his kaiju kin. Throughout the franchise, there has never been a simple scratch on a fender, but lots of razed buildings, squashed cars, and flattened folks. That's big money. A Godzilla-size amount of Benjamins. Looking at the devastation left by Godzilla from a dollars and cents perspective, which Godzilla hurts the wallet the most?

It's actually hard to say, given the large amount of variables involved. However, a Tokyo-based business consultant put an estimate together for Shin Godzilla, which would be a fair comparison across the franchise. In the film, Godzilla ravages Tokyo on his first visit to the tune of 9 trillion yen, just over $59 billion today. However, that count only includes the cost of replacing architecture and infrastructure. The cost of anti-Godzilla operations adds another 1.4 trillion yen or $9.2 billion, which includes the loss of bullet trains, tanker trucks, tanks, bombers, drones, and seven downtown buildings. Then add in evacuation expenses, production facility damage, housing and other government support for displaced citizens, and government organizations moving offices and staff to different urban centers instead of one centralized location to limit the impact of another Godzilla attack. All together, Godzilla in Shin Godzilla runs up a total cost of 81.4 trillion yen, $536.5 trillion US dollars.

The Most Destructive Godzilla by Size of Devastation

Sometimes, though, the loss of life and devastating financial impact don't tell the whole story. When Godzilla is on the loose, things get destroyed that can never be replaced, iconic landmarks that had stood the test of time — but not the test of Godzilla. That includes the United Nations Complex in New York City, Japan's historic Osaka castle, the entire port city of Yaizu, the famed Sydney Opera House, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the historic Fenway Park in Boston — a lot of Boston with it. The proud symbol of America, the Statue of Liberty, is taken out by Rodan in Godzilla: Final Wars, four years before her head rolling down the street kicked off the 2008 found-footage kaiju film Cloverfield. Godzilla's devastation also hits on a personal level, with family heirlooms, photographs, and other beloved items lost forever.

We'll give the slight edge to Shin Godzilla, whose destruction of Tokyo is absolutely savage. Tokyo isn't so much brought to the ground as it is a smoldering, apocalyptic wasteland. That said, a case can be made for almost all Godzillas across the franchise. Godzilla Minus One landed the long-running franchise its first Oscar last year, with visual effects that bring horrifying detail to Godzilla's wrath upon Tokyo (a Tokyo rebuilt in a mere seven years, which suggests that perhaps they're using the same engineers that built a functional Death Star so shortly after the demise of the original in Star Wars: A New Hope). Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire certainly lives up to the legacy of its predecessors, laying waste to downtown Rio de Janeiro and — SPOILER — leveling the ancient pyramids of Egypt like they were nothing more than Lego blocks.

There are no kaiju in the real world — at least none we know of — but then Godzilla was never about giant monsters wrecking stuff. From his 1954 debut to today, Godzilla is meant as a metaphor for the heartless, destructive properties of nuclear weapons, their immediate impact, and their scarring consequences. Those we have in abundance, creating a world-wide fear of a Godzilla-level threat — a danger we've created ourselves.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now in theaters in the U.S.

