The Mamma Mia! films are a lot of fun. It counts with an incredibly talented cast, phenomenal music, and many beautiful scenarios that deeply penetrate the minds of those who wished they, too, were having the time of their lives, dancing and singing on a Greek island. Although the plot isn't otherworldly and, in real life, one would much rather prefer to know who, out of three very distinct men, is the father of a child, there's no way to deny how infectiously entertaining Mamma Mia's musical numbers alone are.

What ultimately makes the films better is how effortlessly likable the fictional people in it are. There is no doubt that the beloved saga has introduced its countless viewers to a wide range of fun, relatable characters — so, to make it easier for viewers to spot their Mamma Mia! counterpart, we've decided to assign each character the Zodiac sign that would fit them best.

Aries (March 21—April 19): Bill Anderson

Whether we're talking about younger (Josh Dylan) or older (Stellan Skarsgård) Bill, the adventurous character can not help but exhibit his Aries traits throughout the two films. A wanderer, much like the fiery Zodiac sign, the blonde heart rob is independent and deeply courageous. He's always up to go on an adventure, especially, as the second movie depicts if it includes a boat.

Bill is also extremely passionate — not to mention a bit flirty — and bold. While Aries natives are prone to impatience and stubbornness, they also tend to be honest and optimistic. Can we blame Donna for falling for him? Nope.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): Rosie Mulligan

Rosie Mulligan, portrayed by Julie Walters and Alexa Davies, is arguably the funniest character of the series. Just like dear Taurus, she's an extremely reliable, dedicated individual that follows through with the goals she sets for himself.

Lovers of delicious, tasty food, those who share the bull sign are also known to be loyal and stubborn. Their headstrong personality is very powerful — in the same way, Rosie not so subtly persuaded Bill into taking a chance on her, Taurus natives will not rest until they get what they want.

Gemini (May 21—June 21): Lazaros

Lazaros, played by Panos Mouzourakis, depicts the twin sign's fun, weird, and wild side in the best possible way. He's also creative and innovative with a soft spot for music, namely singing. Much like Lazaro, Geminis are usually extroverted and adaptable.

Sometimes they may display an enthusiastic, child-like behavior, but that is simply because they are fascinated by life and eternally curious about everything it entails.

Cancer (June 22—July 22): Pepper

Exceptionally romantic and caring, the Mamma Mia! counterpart of the most emotional sign of the Zodiac is Pepper (Philip Michael), Sky's best friend, and Sky and Sophie's wedding best man. As seen in the musical number of "Does Your Mother Know" in the first film, Pepper knows what he wants and isn't afraid to pursue it.

Although the crab may fall in love too easily for their own liking, they are incredibly generous and wear their hearts on their sleeves.

Leo (July 23—August 22): Ruby Sheridan

Leos are usually one of the easiest Zodiac signs to spot in a crowd. Think expressive, confident, and almost theatrical; picture the person who always stands out among the rest — they're usually a Leo or have Leo placements on their birth chart. Cher's character Ruby embodies the fearless and self-assured lioness to perfection.

While there are countless good qualities about Leo natives, including being natural-born leaders, they're also prone to a certain lack of self-awareness. Take Ruby for instance. She was so absorbed in her music career that she completely disregarded being a present parent in her daughter's life.

Virgo (August 23—September 22): Sophie Sheridan

Amanda Seyfried's character is the synonym of beauty and brains. Virgo natives are self-sufficient, ambitious, and realistic. They're also extremely perfectionistic and interested in helping other people, and that is shown in the persistent way Sophie strives to make her mother proud by opening her hotel, The Bella Donna, to the public again.

Like the people who share this zodiac sign, she is a proud young lady, often showcasing Virgos' determination when in search of discovering her father's identity. Kind and independent, she is definitely her mother's daughter.

Libra (September 23—October 22): Tanya Chesham-Leigh

We could go on and on about Tanya being a Libra. She's witty, magnetic, and highly energetic. She also loves men, particularly flirting with them. She values beauty and aesthetics and appreciates the finer things in life. While she is confident and knows her worth, she isn't full of herself.

Christine Baranski and Jessica Keenan Wynn's character exudes grace and sensuality wherever she goes, hence why she can only be a Venus (planet of love and beauty) ruled sign. The charming character is also very fair, though at her worst she can come across as shallow and too impatient.

Scorpio (October 23—November 21): Fernando Cienfuegos

Though Fernando's (Andy García) character was created so Cher's character Ruby could sing the song "Fernando" and share a duet with him, during his short screentime he actually developed a personality and appeared to be a very romantic, enigmatic, and overall mysterious person.

Much like Mr. Cienfuegos, Scorpios, being a water sign, are usually very in touch with their emotions. They often dwell deep on the intensity of their own feelings and aren't quick to forget. (Neither did Fernando fail to recall the Mexican Summer of 1959, right?)

Sagittarius (November 22—December 21): Donna Sheridan

Donna (Lily James, Meryl Streep) is surely a Sagittarius. Hopeful, intelligent, and free-spirited are three words that describe her perfectly. She's clearly the main character, but what makes her so interesting is her love for traveling and exploring. Like the fire sign, she strives to live a carefree life and obtain lots of knowledge throughout.

Always sweeping people off their feet with a gorgeous big smile, Jupiter-ruled natives are very funny and have an amazing sense of style. Donna is always outdoing herself: while she is fierce, she is also very vulnerable and incredibly warm.

Capricorn (December 22—January 19): Harry Bright

Colin Firth's character (also played by Hugh Skinner) would be the perfect example of a Capricorn with Cancer placements — while he is serious and hardworking, he's also sensitive, somewhat emotional, and generous. Although Capricorns like to go on adventures from time to time, they aren't keen on adrenaline rushes, especially if they are unsafe. Just as Harry himself told Bill, he would never be the spontaneous kind of traveler.

Practical and disciplined, the lovely Capricorn can not help charming everyone around him with his intriguing personality.

Aquarius (January 20—February 18): Sky Rymand

Just like Sky (Dominic Cooper) did when he met Sophie, Aquariuses often resort to traveling as a method of "finding themselves". They adapt and adjust, and often are the social butterflies of the group. While they have great social abilities, they also love their time alone.

Heaps of fun and often the life of the party, the natives of this air sign are considered to be the rebels of the Zodiac.

Pisces (February 19—March 20): Sam Carmichael

The love of Donna's life, Sam (Pierce Brosnan, Jeremy Irvine), has to be a Pisces. He's optimistic, fun-loving, and devoted. Two strong Pisces traits are their gentleness and artistic tendencies, which are all attributes that Sam exhibits throughout the two movies. He also comes across as extremely romantic and charming, much like the water sign.

At their worst, Pisces natives struggle with their inability to confront reality, which takes us back to the second film where Sam unintentionally hurt Donna by omitting the fact that he is soon to be married.

